(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman spends three months researching her tattoo that she wanted of two faces with one mind, left mortified after stranger points out her new tattoo looks like butt stuff   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Tattoo, Retail worker Lucy Madden, new tattoo, 14th piece of body art, final image, 22-year-old, lot of research, tattoo  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so amazing how all these people mortified by something they've accidentally done in private reach out to publications like the Mirror and Sun to loudly broadcast their utter, shameful embarrassment around the world.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh it can't be that bad... *looks at pic* Oh, well I was wrong
 
farbekrieg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby left off smoking hot part
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can already see where this thread is heading.

Paging Gorgor.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it will get her a lot of dates
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....Heeeeeeeeere's your sign.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm mortified that my inkblot tattoo looks like my mother's vagina.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I couldn't do anything about it."

Cover it up moran.  There are tattoo artists that specialize in fixing bad tattoos.

Three months and that's the best you came up with?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Oh it can't be that bad... *looks at pic* Oh, well I was wrong


Super easy cover-up though
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is *exactly* why serious art classes spend time having the other students critique your work.

/it always, always looks better in your head.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: I'm mortified that my inkblot tattoo looks like my mother's vagina.


I'm mortified that you know what your mother's vagina looks like.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: HailRobonia: I'm mortified that my inkblot tattoo looks like my mother's vagina.

I'm mortified that you know what your mother's vagina looks like.


Hey now, we all know what his mother's vagina looks like.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's so amazing how all these people mortified by something they've accidentally done in private reach out to publications like the Mirror and Sun to loudly broadcast their utter, shameful embarrassment around the world.


Sometimes people just need a little sympathy.

Hey, we should start a Go fund me to get some money together to get her tattoo fix...

What a minute... You don't think she's doing this for money do you? Nah, who would do such a thing?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If the tattoo didn't look like ass we wouldn't think it had to do with butt stuff. Seriously, those 'faces' suck. Next time pay an actual artist to design your tattoo.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: HailRobonia: I'm mortified that my inkblot tattoo looks like my mother's vagina.

I'm mortified that you know what your mother's vagina looks like.


I guess you'd be mortified that I know what your mother's vagina looks like too.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A tat is only attractive to others with low personal esteem.....  fool and their money, etc..
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: HailRobonia: I'm mortified that my inkblot tattoo looks like my mother's vagina.

I'm mortified that you know what your mother's vagina looks like.


I'm mortified at all this mortification.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
[DUMBASS] tag unavailable, subby?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: A tat is only attractive to others with low personal esteem.....  fool and their money, etc..


Women like guys with ink because it shows they are "deep, expressive, and old souls".

Guys like women with tattoos because it shows they have poor decision making skills and a lack of impulse control.
 
toetag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Couldn't decide on which comment to post:

Quote: "I'm quite art focused so I wanted something arty."

1: I'm quite fart focused so I wanted something farty.

or

2: I'm quite food focused so I wanted something pastry.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: OlderGuy: A tat is only attractive to others with low personal esteem.....  fool and their money, etc..

Women like guys with ink because it shows they are "deep, expressive, and old souls".

Guys like women with tattoos because it shows they have poor decision making skills and a lack of impulse control.


Impulse control? A tattoo isn't a checkout aisle candy bar. I know there are a few people out there who got drunk and got a tattoo but that isn't the normal way. They're usually planned for weeks if not longer.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: HailRobonia: I'm mortified that my inkblot tattoo looks like my mother's vagina.

I'm mortified that you know what your mother's vagina looks like.


Why? It's literally the first thing he ever saw.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Laobaojun: OlderGuy: A tat is only attractive to others with low personal esteem.....  fool and their money, etc..

Women like guys with ink because it shows they are "deep, expressive, and old souls".

Guys like women with tattoos because it shows they have poor decision making skills and a lack of impulse control.

Impulse control? A tattoo isn't a checkout aisle candy bar. I know there are a few people out there who got drunk and got a tattoo but that isn't the normal way. They're usually planned for weeks if not longer.


Lifetime stuff should be planned for years.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's so amazing how all these people mortified by something they've accidentally done in private reach out to publications like the Mirror and Sun to loudly broadcast their utter, shameful embarrassment around the world.


Gofundme is the classy begging.

Depending on WHAT you are begging for in WHAT country, $500 give or take plus 5 grand in donations sure beats out $500 and a shock jock radio morning show fame.

You are gaurenteed to be made fun of, but the small chance you can beg for money and have it work sure beats not having that beg money.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Russ1642: Laobaojun: OlderGuy: A tat is only attractive to others with low personal esteem.....  fool and their money, etc..

Women like guys with ink because it shows they are "deep, expressive, and old souls".

Guys like women with tattoos because it shows they have poor decision making skills and a lack of impulse control.

Impulse control? A tattoo isn't a checkout aisle candy bar. I know there are a few people out there who got drunk and got a tattoo but that isn't the normal way. They're usually planned for weeks if not longer.

Lifetime stuff should be planned for years.


Better go fetch your fainting couch
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

guestguy: [i.kym-cdn.com image 604x799]


Congrats, you on the Naughty List now, morherf*cker.

//it was so worth it.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
veale728
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

farbekrieg: subby left off smoking hot part


Smoking hot butt stuff? I've seen better.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looking at this I think ....Skin pore infections.
Can't she scrub out her pores?

Ugh. Pasty Engrish woman.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Russ1642: Laobaojun: OlderGuy: A tat is only attractive to others with low personal esteem.....  fool and their money, etc..

Women like guys with ink because it shows they are "deep, expressive, and old souls".

Guys like women with tattoos because it shows they have poor decision making skills and a lack of impulse control.

Impulse control? A tattoo isn't a checkout aisle candy bar. I know there are a few people out there who got drunk and got a tattoo but that isn't the normal way. They're usually planned for weeks if not longer.

Lifetime stuff should be planned for years.


And it often is. My wife has a single tattoo, planned it out for about 3 years. I've two that I want, and I've been debating exact shading and layout for about 5.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Izzat Bojo in drag then?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did she "spend three months" with toddlers....oh, is she "touched" as they say down here?

Either way, something should have stopped a decent idea with bad permanent art execution.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it a critique of her image choice, or one of the tattooist who did it, despite the references they were given?
 
