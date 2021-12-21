 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NYPost)   Next time on NYPD Blue: Hell hath no fury   (nypost.com) divider line
37
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm shocked she isn't beating the shiat out of her husband.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how long did it take them to come up with the "in the line of booty" headline.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, I can see why he cheats on her.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lt should have posted a pic of his wife and asked for mercy
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i get it man.  all is forgiven.    in fact you get a second free pass.

nypost.comView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA -A rep for the NYPD would only say it was looking into the incident.

Yeah... with a bottle of lube and some tissues... I bet it is 'looked into' many times during the 'investigation'...

/"Is that Barry White I hear coming from the Internal Affairs office?"
//Say what you want about social media and the fact that everyone has a camera
///it makes identifying the idiots in our society SO much easier
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah.  The first step to homelessness: marriage breakdown.

Coming soon: the second step to homelessness: job loss.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She cried and cried," the dad continued. "She is young. ... He is married, the lieutenant. He should know better. I am going to sue them."


Really?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm shocked she isn't beating the shiat out of her husband.


It'll be a slow death.  Right now, she's checking out life insurance policies.  Gotta think of the future after 'he' 'shoots himself' in the 'head'.  If you listen to cops, you can learn to do it right.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine's wife was an Ass't DA here and thus ended up being invited to holiday parties with police every year.

They loved going because it's hilarious. All these ultra type-A cops have have super-trashy "trophy" wives whose idea of dressing up for a party is mainly to doll up like cheap strippers & they spend the time grinding on each other for the guys' amusement & titillation. Parties end in some sort of fistfight half the time.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: God, I can see why he cheats on her.


Not an excuse but understandable
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have jumped out of a cake, and screamed Repeat!
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: God, I can see why he cheats on her.


Apparently the wife tolerates it.
Hoo hoo free pass.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the couple drove away from their home in Orange County

Well this makes a lot of sense.

The NYPD shouldn't hire this far away from home, makes the notion of community policing a joke.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Hell's (Plymouth) Fury might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems that his mom is very angry about the story and the reporters also.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bonzo.deep: NewportBarGuy: God, I can see why he cheats on her.

Not an excuse but understandable


Oh totally. He chose to marry her but... F*ck... we all make mistakes.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is dumb enough to take much less leak a video if their buddy getting a lap dance?

Oh wait, cops. got it
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leopard print. That's... shocking. I didn't expect that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Leopard print. That's... shocking. I didn't expect that.


The boots with three non-functional buckles really complete the look.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyan9mm: "She cried and cried," the dad continued. "She is young. ... He is married, the lieutenant. He should know better. I am going to sue them."


Really?


Years ago, I was working in a temp capacity at a hospital in my early 20's installing computers. They invited me to their Christmas party and I ended up having sex with one of the senior staff female doctors in the restroom. I guess I should have sued, too. I guess I didn't realize acting on my impulses of being young drunk and horny is someone else's fault.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyan9mm: "She cried and cried," the dad continued. "She is young. ... He is married, the lieutenant. He should know better. I am going to sue them."


Really?


Yes, sexual harassment and hostile work environment. She most likely felt she had to perform that way. Even if she was wrong the male supervisor never should of let her do it, it's an easy win lawsuit with that kind of video evidence.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: nyan9mm: "She cried and cried," the dad continued. "She is young. ... He is married, the lieutenant. He should know better. I am going to sue them."


Really?

Yes, sexual harassment and hostile work environment. She most likely felt she had to perform that way. Even if she was wrong the male supervisor never should of let her do it, it's an easy win lawsuit with that kind of video evidence.


LOL Someone has never met female NYPD cops...

Dude... no. They are terrible people.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when will people learn, nothing good ever happens on social media.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: As the couple drove away from their home in Orange County

Well this makes a lot of sense.

The NYPD shouldn't hire this far away from home, makes the notion of community policing a joke.


The surrounding (very far) communities (like Orange County) have super shiatty job opportunities....or at least they did 15 years ago.  Even if you want to be an officer in one of those local communities, there are no openings, or if they are, they given away to relatives, friends, and people who have already been police so that the department doesn't have to pay the police academy costs.  At any rate, the point is, NYC would take just about anyone, so all of the people who wanted to be a police officer in those communities would go down to NYC to work.  Some would eventually come back up once they had experience, but it is super common in NY.  With that said, I agree with you 100%.  It makes the notion of community policing a joke; come in, knock some heads, then go home to the suburbs.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife should invite the rookie over for the holiday party. Most action she will ever get anyways egg whisk not counting.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoodRich White Man: The surrounding (very far) communities (like Orange County) have super shiatty job opportunities....or at least they did 15 years ago.  Even if you want to be an officer in one of those local communities, there are no openings, or if they are, they given away to relatives, friends, and people who have already been police so that the department doesn't have to pay the police academy costs.  At any rate, the point is, NYC would take just about anyone, so all of the people who wanted to be a police officer in those communities would go down to NYC to work.  Some would eventually come back up once they had experience, but it is super common in NY.  With that said, I agree with you 100%.  It makes the notion of community policing a joke; come in, knock some heads, then go home to the suburbs.


Wasn't there a Sylvester Stallone movie about this?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just imagining the Cptn from Bad Boyz (Woo-sah!) freaking out on this lieutenant this morning over the Post headline and the mayor's office so far up his ass. Good times.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: how long did it take them to come up with the "in the line of booty" headline.


Someone's been sitting on that headline for years.
 
squidloe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Godscrack: She should have jumped out of a cake, and screamed Repeat!


Followup tag wasn't enough of a context clue for you, Einstein?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I'm just imagining the Cptn from Bad Boyz (Woo-sah!) freaking out on this lieutenant this morning over the Post headline and the mayor's office so far up his ass. Good times.


I was imagining the captain from Lethal Weapon.

I guess I'm older than you.
 
squidloe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Por que tan serioso: I'm just imagining the Cptn from Bad Boyz (Woo-sah!) freaking out on this lieutenant this morning over the Post headline and the mayor's office so far up his ass. Good times.

I was imagining the captain from Lethal Weapon.

I guess I'm older than you.


Looks like you're...getting too old for this shiat
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: i get it man.  all is forgiven.    in fact you get a second free pass.

[nypost.com image 682x1023]


Looks like she'd wobble but not fall down.....
 
H31N0US
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You won't see The Post maligning the Heroes in BlueTM when hizzhonah is a True PatriotTM like Ruuuuudy.

Seriously though, I'm confused by this being on the front page. Someone is grinding (put intended) a political axe but I can't work out who. Off duty cops in the go go are pretty common. Half the time they're working protection for the resident coke dealers.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The wife seems more upset that someone found out than the fact her hubby was grinding with a co-worker.

This is a story that is going to keep on giving.  There will be follow-ups.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I like her leopard print Santa costume.  Classy.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this guy an honest cop or something? Why did it get leaked and why is the NYPost running with it?
 
