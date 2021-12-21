 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

Actual headline: Man once convicted of arson named acting chief of Metro East fire department
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty good move. He knows what to look for.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerame Simmons is the son of Herb Simmons, the long-time director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency

You know the old saying, blood is thicker than felonies.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In order to fight the fire you must think like the fire, or something
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He knows fire
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this something like the government or industry hiring hackers to teach them how to secure their computers or trace the people that hack them? I can see the wisdom in that. But making them boss!?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was just bad wording or missing punctuation in that headline.   Looks like I'm the dumbass.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
duh. he is going to act like he is trying to put out fires.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey maybe he has learned from his mistakes and he is getting a second chance?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of firemen are arsonists.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One firefighter took off his fire department shirt and threw it at the fire district board. Minutes later, he plopped his gear onto the table in front of them.

Ten of the department's 13 firefighters quit on the spot.

Yeah, looks like they farked around and found out.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/TIL it was a Ron Howard flick, huh.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta admit, it's a sustainable business model.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was going to say hopefully this is more like Frank Abagnale Jr going to fight crime at the FBI, and not like a necrophiliac achieving his dream of becoming coroner...

But then I looked at Abagnale's Wikipedia page and found out he was probably lying about everything he says he did.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life...
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life...


or get paid.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a few friends who are firemen and they both agree that there is a percentage of firemen that are in it 'just for the excitement' vs public service, and those are the ones to watch out for.

There have been a few cases locally where firemen (usually volunteer) have been caught setting barns or outbuilding's on fire, just to say they were the first on scene and 'saved' the structure from complete loss. I believe the term for this line of thinking is 'hero syndrome', and was coined because of this very problem.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 603x388]

/TIL it was a Ron Howard flick, huh.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Jerame Simmons is the son of Herb Simmons, the long-time director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency

You know the old saying, blood is thicker than felonies.


Felonies? What felonies? Dude got his dad to issues pardons for all his past crimes. He's clean as can be.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If ya'll got some spare time, here is the board meeting of the firing and hiring:
https://www.facebook.com/PDPFD/videos​/​944280596514892

As a former small 'burg elected official I found it pretty entertaining - YMMV
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire Chief/Chief Pyro.

/he'll be the only Fire Chief showing up at every blaze.
//also, Jerame instead of Jeremy?
///bad mom 'n dad, bad.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: Is this something like the government or industry hiring hackers to teach them how to secure their computers or trace the people that hack them? I can see the wisdom in that. But making them boss!?

Assistant Chief Jerame Simmons


He was already the #2. How did he become the Assistant Chief to begin with? Where was all the hellraising and outrage then? Seems like they missed their shot a long time ago.

Teenage arsonist or not, this guy has clearly learned his lesson which is the whole point of the correctional system. It sprayed cold water on his burning desires and extinguished the flames of his teenage stupidity. Sorry, the puns were too good!

Seriously, when we arrest people for things, do we hope they'll clean up their act and become a much better version of themselves? Don't we want to see people succeed? Often it's sad because the person is already so farked up, you think maybe there's no hope...but every time I see someone arrested on COPS or LivePD for meth and whatever, I think "If only they'd do better...they have so much potential."

Or do we want them to totally fail at life, wipe out and end up dying under a bridge from a drug overdose? Sounds like they're not willing to let this guy's admittedly bad transgression pass. Yes he set fire to the school, but that's a thing. People are more important.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He knows a thing or two about fire.  So there's that.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work in local advertising at a TV station, and there was a lot of overhearing what the News department was up to, especially in Promos, which adjoined my room.

At one point they did one about how one of the local high schools burned to a crisp several years ago. Only reason no one died is because the fire spread mostly through the attic, albeit very rapidly, but because it spread through there first it gave everyone time to evacuate.

Everyone's pretty sure a then-student who was some kind of "junior firefighter in training" started the fire to get the glory of being seen putting it out, but nobody could prove it. He's now a city firefighter. The promo team had to step very carefully to avoid accusing him of anything he could sue for.

Especially this far out, him admitting to setting it wouldn't be enough to get him charged. He'd have to actually show exactly how he did it.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fire chief called Irony.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Board members say they have good reasons for making the change but they have not made those reasons public.
Jerame Simmons is the son of Herb Simmons, the long-time director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.


Seems pretty obvious

Seven years ago, Rosencranz said his family lost their home to a fire on Christmas.

Sounds like a charming little town full of good, honest people. Salt of the earth
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inspired by Trump's choices of Betsy DeVos to head the Department of Education and Scott Pruitt to head the EPA.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without having any more exposure to this situation than a two-minute read of a news article I cannot form an opinion on the guy, but I can speculate.

If his working as a firefighter does for him what becoming substance-abuse counselors does for former junkies, then fine, perhaps this will work.

If his working in firefighting is because he still has an unhealthy attraction to fire then this may be riskier than the council realizes, and then it probably won't work.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: In order to fight the fire you must think like the fire, or something


We can ill afford another Klendathu - no, wait....
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I used to work in local advertising at a TV station, and there was a lot of overhearing what the News department was up to, especially in Promos, which adjoined my room.

At one point they did one about how one of the local high schools burned to a crisp several years ago. Only reason no one died is because the fire spread mostly through the attic, albeit very rapidly, but because it spread through there first it gave everyone time to evacuate.

Everyone's pretty sure a then-student who was some kind of "junior firefighter in training" started the fire to get the glory of being seen putting it out, but nobody could prove it. He's now a city firefighter. The promo team had to step very carefully to avoid accusing him of anything he could sue for.

Especially this far out, him admitting to setting it wouldn't be enough to get him charged. He'd have to actually show exactly how he did it.


A few years back I found some film slides in an office trash can.  I pulled some out and on looking at them found this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


This was from when Mesa High School in Mesa, AZ burned down in 1967.  The school was of that turn of the century Federalist architecture, and it was believed but never proven that students from a recently opened rival high school did it.  An older coworker of mine who retired this past year was a student at that rival high school at the time and said that there was a lot of negativity towards all of the kids at that other high school after this happened, even though there wasn't any proof of what happened.

Like your example, the fire spread through the attic, and quickly.  I gathered from more of the pictures that the attic was basically one large, open space across the entire main building, which allowed the fire to spread quickly rather than being contained to a single wing.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

khatores: Or do we want them to totally fail at life, wipe out and end up dying under a bridge from a drug overdose? Sounds like they're not willing to let this guy's admittedly bad transgression pass. Yes he set fire to the school, but that's a thing. People are more important.


I generally agree, however.

I wouldn't let someone convicted of financial crime manage money again. I wouldn't let someone convicted of pedo stuff work with kids.

So maybe we shouldn't let the arsonist work with fire. It's not like there's white hat arsonists.
 
WyDave
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
John Orr nods in approval

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

khatores: Seriously, when we arrest people for things, do we hope they'll clean up their act and become a much better version of themselves? Don't we want to see people succeed?


Maybe if his father wasn't in charge of the whole emergency response system....

Nepotism.  It's not just for politicians!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodbeer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's going to fight fire with fire!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's the fire department, not the fire extinguishing department.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Pretty good move. He knows what to look for.

I've learned from Fark posters that roughly a third of firefighters have arsonist tendencies. I'm sure the new chief is capable, but still, hiring a convicted arsonist for this sort of role doesn't inspire any trust.
 
