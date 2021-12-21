 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Pet hospitals predict huge spike in chocolate-related ER visits Christmas Eve, so make sure you eat it all yourself   (pix11.com) divider line
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ok, will do.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We used to give our two children three different chocolate bars each for Christmas. One year our medium sized dog (possibly a Carolina dog) ate four oversized, organic, and fairtrade chocolate bars that the kids had left on a low, child and dog height, table. We followed a trail of chewed wrappers to find him laying on his side passing weapons grade gas. Thank God he was okay, but the kids were ticked off.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What if I eat the dog?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good boys gets enough cheese not to care about silly old chocolate.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meanwhile human infants continue to shine in the "that looks deadly will it fit in my mouth" category
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Opened up a chocolate easter rabbit when I was a kid and left it in the rec room to go get something.

My dog ate the whole thing and it didn't cause her any problems at all, there must not have been any real chocolate in it.

My mom used to feed the other dog a few grapes every time she had some, none of us knew they were bad for dogs at the time, the dog never seemed any worse for it.

Both lived to the chocolate eater almost made to 15, the grape eater lived to about 14 and a half.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I got two jabs, i'm more worried about giving my cats COVID.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Both lived to the chocolate eater almost made to 15, the grape eater lived to about 14 and a half.


My preview abilities unfortunately died long ago.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What about cupcakes?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How else am I supposed to sneak his heart worm medicine to him?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: What about cupcakes?

[c.tenor.com image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


My friend had a great dane that was pretty much that height at any normal table she talked up to.

I watched her at a party once just walk up to a table of food and had a real good look and a couple of sniffs then went to lay down.

Amazing compared to my dog who would steal anything she could get even though she knew she'd be in shiat seconds later.
 
