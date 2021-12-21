 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

Jesse Pinkman has been busy in Mexico
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mexican cartels are turning to meth and fentanyl production

In 2014-2015, I was attached to the DEA. This trend towards fentanyl and meth was already under way and forecast to get worse as weed became more and more legal here. Meth was worth something like $23K per kilo back then and earned a much better return than hauling large, bulky loads of weed.

They have successfully created a demand for more of those products here and we see it in fentanyl overdoses and the decrease in homegrown meth labs. Expect it to get worse.
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait, so does he have the ricin cigarette with him or what?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Miguel came from a small town
In northern Mexico
He came north with his brother Luis
To California three years ago
They crossed at the river levee
When Luis was just sixteen
And found work together in the fields of the San Joaquin

They left their homes and family
Their father said, "My sons, one thing you will learn
For everything the north gives
It exacts a price in return"
They worked side by side in the orchards
From morning until the day was through
Doing the work the hueros wouldn't do

Word was out some men in from Sinaloa
Were looking for some hands
Well, deep in Fresno county
There was a deserted chicken ranch
There in a small tin shack
On the edge of a ravine
Miguel and Luis stood cooking methamphetamine

You could spend a year in the orchards
Or make half as much in one ten-hour shift
Working for the men from Sinaloa
Ah, but if you slipped
The hydriodic acid
Could burn right through your skin
They'd leave you spitting up blood in the desert
If you breathed those fumes in

It was early one winter evening
As Miguel stood watch outside
When the shack exploded
Lighting up the valley night
Miguel carried Luis's body over his shoulder
Down a swale to the creek side
And there in the tall grass Luis Rosales died

Miguel lifted Luis' body
Into his truck, and then he drove
To where the morning sunlight fell
On a eucalyptus grove
There in the dirt he dug up ten thousand dollars
All that they'd saved
Kissed his brother's lips and placed him in his grave
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thank China for the manufacturing inputs and technical support.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

