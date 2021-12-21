 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times of Israel)   The EU approves Novavax, a fifth vaccine, against COVID-19. But anyone who is still anti-vaxx will probably not take the fifth either   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
43
    More: News, European Union, biotech company Novavax, fifth COVID-19 vaccine, European Union's executive branch, two-dose vaccine, Last week, European Commission, Treaty of Lisbon  
•       •       •

334 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 6:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll take a fifth.

/ wait, what were we talking about?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/b​a​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for the Supernovavax, can't wait until it explodes inside of me. What?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Novavax is the Fifth Element. Now we just need to gather the Elemental Stones.
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Glad to see Novavax approved, along with mRNA the partial protein vaccines represent a leap forward in medical technoloy that should eventually allow us to rapidly adapt to new threats by essentially printing vaccines from newly identified DNA sequences.
 
Bucky Katt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wish they would take the fifth. I'm tired of hearing from them.
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/


Ooh boy!  A non-peer-reviewed study!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Novavax is the Fifth Element. Now we just need to gather the Elemental Stones.


MOOLTIVAX
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like a laxative.

Who names these things?
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Sounds like a laxative.

Who names these things?


And here I was thinking that it sounds like a new vacuum-tube mainframe computer.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They're gonna need a new name for Mexican market.

How about the Pajerovax?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.

I'm not slamming this vaccine or anything but that piqued my curiosity. It's praying mantii isn't it. I'd still take it
 
falkone32
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Sounds like a laxative.

Who names these things?


What's wrong with Novavax's new covid vaccine Nuvaxovid?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thesociologicalcinema.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/

Ooh boy!  A non-peer-reviewed study!


Why would the Bahrainis lie. More so, why would they shiat on China's vaccine (a big customer) while praising Russia's (a big natural gas and regional competitor) - qui bono?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/


I am agreeing!

Is being way past the time of approving such mighty and greatly vaccination of the COVIDs!

Is insult!
 
Northern
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought it was the new German one, Fickenvaxx?
Yeah, we need at least three different vaccines per country instead of one of the two most effective vaccines.
Look, fill the Moderna vaccine into deep 96 well plates and seal the tops with the butyl stopper mat (cyclic olefin plates).
Then get 96 people at the clinic and dose them.
The plastic plates can be manufactured and the drug filled way way faster than using glass vials.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

berylman: The Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.

I'm not slamming this vaccine or anything but that piqued my curiosity. It's praying mantii isn't it. I'd still take it


Oops, not Kosher. Grounds for Religious Exemption.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/


Thank you Colonel Americanman!

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: TWX: ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/

Ooh boy!  A non-peer-reviewed study!

Why would the Bahrainis lie. More so, why would they shiat on China's vaccine (a big customer) while praising Russia's (a big natural gas and regional competitor) - qui bono?


I never said that they lied.

I said that their self-published study is not peer-reviewed, so by definition it's not published in an independent scientific journal as those require peer-review.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
5th vaccine approved for the EU, I guess? Because there are more than 5 already.

WHO approved:

Sinopharm
Janssen
Pfizer
Moderna
Astra-Z
Sputnik V and Sputnik Light (had to check if that was rea >->  it is)
Coronavac
Novavax
Covaxin
Convidecia
Abdala
Epivac Corona
Zifivax
Soberana
QazCovid
Minhai
Coviran Bakerat
Medigen
COVAX-19
Razi Cov Pars
FAKHRAVAC   (what's up Fhqwhgads)

And more that are complete, like the Canadian plant-based one.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/


(Clicks your link)

Yeah, Sputnik is in third place out of the four being used in Bahrain. Behind AstraZeneca and ahead of Sinovax. So they got that going for them, which is nice.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: why would they shiat on China's vaccine (a big customer) while praising Russia's (a big natural gas and regional competitor) - qui bono?


Maybe they are thinking about health, and the virus, and not some unrelated random shiat?
 
Azz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/


We get it. You masturbate to pictures of shirtless Putin
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

berylman: The Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.

I'm not slamming this vaccine or anything but that piqued my curiosity. It's praying mantii isn't it. I'd still take it

Sf21 (officially called IPLB-Sf21-AE) is a continuous cell line developed from ovaries of the Fall Army worm, Spodoptera frugiperda, a moth species that is an agricultural pest on corn and other grass species.


Basically they infect an easily replicated cell line with a modified virus that creates the target protein fragments within the cell cultures.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/


Seriously, stop it.

Shilling for a cheap vodka-infused Russian shiat vaccine is very unbecoming. Sadly, though, it's par for the course for you, scumbag.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

robodog: berylman: The Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.

I'm not slamming this vaccine or anything but that piqued my curiosity. It's praying mantii isn't it. I'd still take it

Sf21 (officially called IPLB-Sf21-AE) is a continuous cell line developed from ovaries of the Fall Army worm, Spodoptera frugiperda, a moth species that is an agricultural pest on corn and other grass species.

Basically they infect an easily replicated cell line with a modified virus that creates the target protein fragments within the cell cultures.


Are there any documented medical conditions where directly receiving the mRNA vaccine is medically problematic?

It sounds like if not, the only real advantage of this approach is to possibly avoid patent issues.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: berylman: The Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.

I'm not slamming this vaccine or anything but that piqued my curiosity. It's praying mantii isn't it. I'd still take it

Sf21 (officially called IPLB-Sf21-AE) is a continuous cell line developed from ovaries of the Fall Army worm, Spodoptera frugiperda, a moth species that is an agricultural pest on corn and other grass species.

Basically they infect an easily replicated cell line with a modified virus that creates the target protein fragments within the cell cultures.


Can it only be done with insect cells or could arachnid cells also work? We don't seem to have an actual spiderman in our universe. We may as well go for it.
 
trialpha
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/


The rest of the world not trusting a vaccine from Russia, the most trustworthiness of all countries? Never!
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: robodog: berylman: The Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.

I'm not slamming this vaccine or anything but that piqued my curiosity. It's praying mantii isn't it. I'd still take it

Sf21 (officially called IPLB-Sf21-AE) is a continuous cell line developed from ovaries of the Fall Army worm, Spodoptera frugiperda, a moth species that is an agricultural pest on corn and other grass species.

Basically they infect an easily replicated cell line with a modified virus that creates the target protein fragments within the cell cultures.

Are there any documented medical conditions where directly receiving the mRNA vaccine is medically problematic?

It sounds like if not, the only real advantage of this approach is to possibly avoid patent issues.


mRNA vaccines are relatively expensive and hard to scale, the techniques used in partial protein are potentially much more scalable as well as applicable to more than just viruses.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kbronsito: robodog: berylman: The Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.

I'm not slamming this vaccine or anything but that piqued my curiosity. It's praying mantii isn't it. I'd still take it

Sf21 (officially called IPLB-Sf21-AE) is a continuous cell line developed from ovaries of the Fall Army worm, Spodoptera frugiperda, a moth species that is an agricultural pest on corn and other grass species.

Basically they infect an easily replicated cell line with a modified virus that creates the target protein fragments within the cell cultures.

Can it only be done with insect cells or could arachnid cells also work? We don't seem to have an actual spiderman in our universe. We may as well go for it.


IDK, you'd need a host cell line that's easy to clone and which scales to vat sized quantities (thousands of liters).
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Novavax is the Fifth Element. Now we just need to gather the Elemental Stones.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just want a vaccine that can handle the new variants better. They are doing ok right now, but we are going to need something better soon.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As long as it's not a Chevy...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anything that can help solve the #1 problem, getting vaccinations in arms, is good in my book.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Fireproof: Novavax is the Fifth Element. Now we just need to gather the Elemental Stones.

[memegenerator.net image 400x300]


A coworker of mine that does most of our depot/bench computer service has a super-concentrated bottle of Simple Green with pictures of Chris Tucker as Ruby Rhod on it.

/need to get him to draft up an MSDS for it
//including the description of the bottle
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Azz: ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/

We get it. You masturbate to pictures of shirtless Putin


No, to this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/can you imagine if he runs against Hillary in 2024, again
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: Boo_Guy: Sounds like a laxative. Who names these things?

And here I was thinking that it sounds like a new vacuum-tube mainframe computer.

Any commercial vaccine name is better than "Comirnaty."

/At least some marketers got it right when they came up with Spikevax.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whosits_112: ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/

Seriously, stop it.

Shilling for a cheap vodka-infused Russian shiat vaccine is very unbecoming. Sadly, though, it's par for the course for you, scumbag.


Sputnik is a decent vaccine from what I've seen. Probably not as good as mRNA but on par with the other adenovirus ones. Bashing it for purely political reasons is no better than promoting it on that basis.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, in Spain they read the name as "Doesn't Go Vax".
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Unfortunately, in Spain they read the name as "Doesn't Go Vax".


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/


Whatever you say, Ashlii Babbitt stan
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Azz: ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, one of the Top 3 vaccines - Sputnik - is being held up for politics while this mediocre vaccine is approved.

Citation:

https://themedialine.org/life-lines/ba​hraini-study-of-over-1-million-people-​looked-at-4-covid-19-vaccines/

We get it. You masturbate to pictures of shirtless Putin

No, to this.

[Fark user image 425x239]

/can you imagine if he runs against Hillary in 2024, again


You masturbate to the image of a guy that just got his ass handed to him? That is the image of defeat and submission.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.