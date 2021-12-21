 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Some Guy)   Hey lookie here, it's link number 12,000,000. We're so excited that we're posting it to main even though the submitter was spamming for a door-to-door delivery service in Sri Lanka named after Jar Jar Binks' catchphrase   (misasmartlogistics.com) divider line
86
    More: News, Arrangement, Courier, FedEx, Sri Lanka, Door service, Misa Smart Logistics, shipping lines, Door shipping  
1515 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 11:30 AM (8 minutes ago)



86 Comments     (+0 »)
KerryKlu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a Doordash knockoff
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want a curry now
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Misa smart logistics?
misasmartlogistics.com
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He doesn't look Sri Lankan to me.
misasmartlogistics.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Misa Smart" Logistics?

WTF, is Jar-Jar BInks running it?
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Publikwerks: Misa smart logistics?
[misasmartlogistics.com image 150x55]
[lumiere-a.akamaihd.net image 850x425]


Misa Darth JarJar
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Publikwerks: Misa smart logistics?
[misasmartlogistics.com image 150x55]
[lumiere-a.akamaihd.net image 850x425]


*shakes tiny, sterotypical fist*
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, too slow with the JarJar pic.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered a 25 pound turkey and a ham for Christmas and gave them my bank account number. I'm sure it will be great!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Yes. Fill this thread with Jar Jar Binks!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, I remember 1,000,000.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a web hosting engineer somewhere who is very confused right about now.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Yes. Yes. Fill this thread with Jar Jar Binks!


[i.imgflip.com image 578x432]


Jar Jar!
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used the site to ask for a quote for Jar-Jar Binks. Gave them the God of War easter egg phone number & requested an air freight quote.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Yes. Yes. Fill this thread with Jar Jar Binks!


[i.imgflip.com image 578x432]

Jar Jar!
[i5.walmartimages.com image 612x612]


You forgot something....
labornotes.orgView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link 12,000,000?  Sure, but if you take out links to TFG's Twitter, it's like number 1,200.
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12M, eh? Fark squirrel has gone weird in the last couple decades.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: There's a web hosting engineer somewhere who is very confused right about now.


Good. You spam, we cram.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Aw, Misa horny!  Me deliver you long time!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Yes. Yes. Fill this thread with Jar Jar Binks!


[i.imgflip.com image 578x432]


How about filling the Jar Jar Banks instead?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jar Jar Binks piggy bank.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another great milestone for this site.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, I had gone probably 20 years without thinking of Jar-Jar Binks. Only slightly longer than I have been on Fark.

/Get off my lawn
//Congrats on 12 million
///Slashies come in threes
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Party on Tatooine?
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats, Fark!

Here's to 12,000,000 more.

/And here is the ONE AMAZING thing that came out of The Phantom Menace:

John Williams - Duel of the Fates (Star Wars Soundtrack) [HQ]
Youtube xlYCxbBZUCY
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Yes. Yes. Fill this thread with Jar Jar Binks!


[i.imgflip.com image 578x432]

Jar Jar!
[i5.walmartimages.com image 612x612]


For a split second I thought those jars said "MISA" and was so jazzed - and then I saw reality, and it sucked, as usual.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duka suksa?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To make life easier, our end-to-end tracking system of cutting edge technology will equip you and your recipients to have full visibility on the status of your package...

The status of my package is none of Jar Jar's damn business!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last Post!
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Automod keeps nuking the thread, we'll get that fixed shortly
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: There's a web hosting engineer somewhere who is very confused right about now.


We're always confused.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong to think "This might be one of the few times where the fark influx taking down a site would be a sense of justice"?

//not advocating a DDOS. Just wouldn't feel bad if the link was farked by the normal traffic.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Another great milestone for this site.


You'll get over it.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just so happy to be here!
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12M, still waiting with my pants unzipped.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to take a moment to recognize our long-suffering Fark Admins who have to wade through this garbage on a daily basis to find the few nuggets actually worth greenlighting. A thankless job, but an essential one. 12 million threads, ye gods. Here's to you!

/That said...I submitted this with a better headline.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news, it's snark.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let's diversify the sci-fi references
/ Just wanted excuse to post in this thread
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: Automod keeps nuking the thread, we'll get that fixed shortly


Do not anger the Automod. You wouldn't like it angry.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: [Fark user image image 604x403]


You have to respect a sculptor that still gives their due diligence to the ass and taint.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geom_00: Congrats, Fark!

Here's to 12,000,000 more.

/And here is the ONE AMAZING thing that came out of The Phantom Menace:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xlYCxbBZ​UCY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Don't forget the sing-along version.

Star Wars - Duel of the Fates (Sing-Along)
Youtube qFDT2L5bPFI
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: Automod keeps nuking the thread, we'll get that fixed shortly


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
