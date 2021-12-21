 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(East Idaho News)   Seriously, what kind of a monster cooks meat in a microwave? That's disgusting... oh, this kind of a monster   (eastidahonews.com) divider line
56
    More: Sick, Bonner County, Idaho, English-language films, Idaho, James David Russell, American films, Murder, body of David Flaget, northern Idaho man faces  
•       •       •

1592 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should fry him for these atrocities.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: [Fark user image 313x475]


The saddest cookbook ever written.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, he was cooking human flesh in the microwave, but at least it wasn't fish.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry, I was hungry
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators could not locate one of Flaget's testicles, his penis and a portion of the thigh that was removed from his body. Investigators wrote in their probable cause affidavit that they believe Russell ate the missing body parts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is cannibalism a thing?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: [Fark user image 313x475]


Was gonna say, Marie T. Smith, that's what kind of monster.

Some backstory on the World's Saddest Cookbook here.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop #1: "We caught ourselves a cannibal. Man what an arsehole."
Cop #2: "Well you are what you eat."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idaho man, is he running for Governor now?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! That's some major league crazy.

Makes you wonder what else has that insane fark done that we already know about or don't yet know.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kick-Ass microwave scene
Youtube 3wvxXge3IXg
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: How is cannibalism a thing?


Seems pretty straightforward...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's cookin' doc?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, what kind of a monster cooks meat in a microwave?

Maybe he was just defrosting leftovers?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is definitely living in his own private Idaho.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Investigators could not locate one of Flaget's testicles, his penis and a portion of the thigh that was removed from his body. Investigators wrote in their probable cause affidavit that they believe Russell ate the missing body parts.

He ate the dude's junk?  Is that really a discernible cannibals first go-to?
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys don't cook your steaks in the microwave?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friggin' Idaho.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once in custody, Russell appeared to not understand his rights and made an unsolicited comment about the property being private - saying "we don't like non-family on it," according to court documents.

He then went on to state that this was a local shop, for local people.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: FTFA: Investigators could not locate one of Flaget's testicles, his penis and a portion of the thigh that was removed from his body. Investigators wrote in their probable cause affidavit that they believe Russell ate the missing body parts.

He ate the dude's junk?  Is that really a discernible cannibals first go-to?


How else do you gain a geezer's power?
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a rich kid. He'll get off.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Seriously, what kind of a monster cooks meat in a microwave?

Maybe he was just defrosting leftovers?


Death, warmed over.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jean Genetic: He's a rich kid. He'll get off.


He's Idaho's E.T., what with the extra testicle and all...
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the actual hell.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: FTFA: Investigators could not locate one of Flaget's testicles, his penis and a portion of the thigh that was removed from his body. Investigators wrote in their probable cause affidavit that they believe Russell ate the missing body parts.

He ate the dude's junk?  Is that really a discernible cannibals first go-to?


Well, if you're in the Crazy Person Olympics, you don't go for bronze.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I completely misread 'monster cook'.  I gotta layoff the pron.


Starting tomorrow.  Yeah.  Fresh start tomorrow.
Bra and bikini ads are still allowed cause that's advertising and it's in my cache or something.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you consider eggs chicken uterus meat and I cook meat in the microwave all the time.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Microwave ovens are good at nothing.
Microwaves however are very useful.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Micro​w​ave_transmission
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Microwave ovens are good at nothing.
Microwaves however are very useful.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microw​ave_transmission


They seem to allow one to make a quick cup of hot tea or cocoa pretty easily and without requiring additional cookware.
 
Pucca
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Microwave ovens are good at nothing.
Microwaves however are very useful.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microw​ave_transmission


I'm sure I'm going to get slammed, but I always cook potatoes in the microwave first and then put them in the oven to crisp up for a few minutes.

Plus, hot tea, cocoa, etc...

/yes I live alone
 
encephlavator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
North Idaho man to judge: "Your honor, if you truly are what you eat, then I'm an innocent man."
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They specified Felony cannibalism. Now i need to know what misdemeanor cannibalism is.
 
deansnose
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess resorting to cannibalism may have been premature, but we'd been stuck in the elevator for over 45 minutes and hadn't had lunch yet.

Stolen from The Onion
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well if I get murdered I'd like to think I'd be pleased that my corpse wasn't going to waste but... Microwaving? Eeww... Hopefully if I'm murdered I get bumped off by a decent cook who has the decency to serve me breaded and pan fried with a nice chianti. Based on everything I know about the long pig, it should probably be cooked like pork.

Ooh actually that gives me a thought, what about slow smoking it like a pork shoulder? That could be pretty tasty.
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pestifer: They specified Felony cannibalism. Now i need to know what misdemeanor cannibalism is.


Just a little taste
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: Marcos P: Microwave ovens are good at nothing.
Microwaves however are very useful.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microw​ave_transmission

They seem to allow one to make a quick cup of hot tea or cocoa pretty easily and without requiring additional cookware.


They're also good for reheating leftovers.

Had to go about 50 days without one last spring thanks to supply chain issues, and fark did it suck to basically have to cook leftovers over again on the stove or in the oven.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't have experience cooking human, maybe it's the best way for that particular meat. How would anyone who hasn't tried it know?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Well if I get murdered I'd like to think I'd be pleased that my corpse wasn't going to waste but... Microwaving? Eeww... Hopefully if I'm murdered I get bumped off by a decent cook who has the decency to serve me breaded and pan fried with a nice chianti. Based on everything I know about the long pig, it should probably be cooked like pork.

Ooh actually that gives me a thought, what about slow smoking it like a pork shoulder? That could be pretty tasty.


That's ... a lot of thought on the subject.

::backs slowly out of thread::
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reel Big Fish-Cannibal
Youtube M2RvJcqC0aM
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Well if I get murdered I'd like to think I'd be pleased that my corpse wasn't going to waste but... Microwaving? Eeww... Hopefully if I'm murdered I get bumped off by a decent cook who has the decency to serve me breaded and pan fried with a nice chianti. Based on everything I know about the long pig, it should probably be cooked like pork.

Ooh actually that gives me a thought, what about slow smoking it like a pork shoulder? That could be pretty tasty.


Long pig?  Never much cared for it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: You guys don't cook your steaks in the microwave?


How else would you cook a TFG steak slathered in ketchup and failure?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: If you consider eggs chicken uterus meat and I cook meat in the microwave all the time.



Eggs in the microwave?!?!?

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kore
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TWX: Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: [Fark user image 313x475]

Was gonna say, Marie T. Smith, that's what kind of monster.

Some backstory on the World's Saddest Cookbook here.


That was a great read, thanks!
 
evilsofa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I only looked at the pictures in the article and I see pictures of Leatherface and Hannibal Lecter so I'm not sure who ate who.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: How is cannibalism a thing?


I was more concerned that felony cannibalism was a thing.  It suggests a separate charge from murder for those people who want to taste the flesh but don't want to have to do the killing.  So do we have white collar cannibals now?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: [Fark user image 313x475]

The saddest cookbook ever written.


Its actually about coping with senility.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Russell is charged with felony first-degree murder and felony cannibalism

Hold on a second. Cannibalism is protected under the bill of rights. I have a religion to follow, you know.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pucca: Marcos P: Microwave ovens are good at nothing.
Microwaves however are very useful.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microw​ave_transmission

I'm sure I'm going to get slammed, but I always cook potatoes in the microwave first and then put them in the oven to crisp up for a few minutes.

Plus, hot tea, cocoa, etc...

/yes I live alone


There are four people in my household across three generations, and we use the microwave plenty.  It's often used for exactly what you describe, essentially par-cooking something prior to finishing it another way.  Additionally a whole lot of research has been put in to more modern semi-instant foods, where the food is par-cooked in a particular way at the production facility with few home steps left to finishing it right.  LOTS of bagged vegetables are made this way, and they're so damn convenient that it's difficult to justify more laborious and time-consuming means.

I think the biggest problem wih the Microwave Cooking for One is the variety of spread on the cover while simultaneously claiming cooking for a single person.  It makes the cover a bit nonsensical.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.