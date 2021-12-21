 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   California? Really? That wasn't even in my top 10 of states where I thought this picture was taken   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
California is a very, um, diverse place. Now, I don't know this place specifically, but despite the state's overall leanings, there are a lot of places in California where this is just any Friday.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah I'm in the part of Oregon which touches California... this isn't a surprise.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Newsflash: Rural shiatbaggery occurs in rural shiatbag locations.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pieces of shiat are pieces of shiat.
I don't care if they are underage. They know what they're doing. They remain pieces of shiat.

/yeah, it's time to go to bed. I can only be so disgusted anymore.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
California is full of these people. The only reason it's a deep blue state is because we outnumber them 2 to 1.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 160x200]

Newsflash: Rural shiatbaggery occurs in rural shiatbag locations.


Case in point-

tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You ever see a picture and fear that you'll catch an STD through your eyeballs?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tell me you can't afford a neck tattoo, without telling me you can't afford a neck tattoo
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like a lot of Sharpie ink to me.  I think most tattoo artists would refuse to use those symbols, and even those that would, would be less sloppy.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Notabunny: Tell me you can't afford a neck tattoo, without telling me you can't afford a neck tattoo


Totally sharpied
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Übermenschen
Fer sure
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pity they didn't use cheap henna.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably a bit too harsh. But still better than what they deserve...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: Notabunny: Tell me you can't afford a neck tattoo, without telling me you can't afford a neck tattoo

Totally sharpied


And that's what gives it the whole situation extra flare.

It is like they did each other's nails for the photo op.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn, the staff of the U.C. Berkeley Poetry Review really has gone downhill.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe, maybe just maybe, OP isn't exactly telling the truth about the picture.

That doesn't change the fact that it's flat out disgusting.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: Maybe, maybe just maybe, OP isn't exactly telling the truth about the picture.

That doesn't change the fact that it's flat out disgusting.


Oh, then do enlighten us!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: 433: Maybe, maybe just maybe, OP isn't exactly telling the truth about the picture.

That doesn't change the fact that it's flat out disgusting.

Oh, then do enlighten us!


Why are you being like that?  The only facts about this post that we can be certain of is that these kids thought this picture was a good idea.  I think OP is getting a little too sensational about posting his/her kid's classmates online.  It just reeks of a lie for likes, even though the picture itself is very real.  I couldn't identify anything but the bottle of Bacardi, picture does seem to be taken in the US.  My point was that it's good to remain a little skeptical about things passed around on social media, especially those that seem designed to elicit strong emotional responses.

And then I repeated the obvious notion that the picture is disgusting.  I think we're on the same team here, tudorgurl!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Field trip.

Drop them off in Harlem.
Just like that
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

433: Maybe, maybe just maybe, OP isn't exactly telling the truth about the picture.


I'm not sure exactly what truth can be hidden, except maybe it isn't OP's kid's school. The picture is real and it's definitely California:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/whea​tland-high-school-students-seen-in-soc​ial-media-post-with-swastikas-on-bodie​s
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

433: My point was that it's good to remain a little skeptical about things passed around on social media, especially those that seem designed to elicit strong emotional responses.


Well, apparently it IS what it seems.

I have crow to eat, excuse me.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thanks Some Bass Playing Guy, for that additional link.  I think it's good to have a healthy suspicion but I was definitely wrong about this one.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How many f**king times do I have to post this??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Caption the pic with names, let those kids spend decades trying to live it down.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That pic smells of meth and incest.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some of them look Latino, I don't think they understand Nazi's....or anything.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So there's at least 8 votes for Trump in 2024.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Some of them look Latino, I don't think they understand Nazi's....or anything.


Why wouldn't they?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: 433: Maybe, maybe just maybe, OP isn't exactly telling the truth about the picture.

I'm not sure exactly what truth can be hidden, except maybe it isn't OP's kid's school. The picture is real and it's definitely California:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/whea​tland-high-school-students-seen-in-soc​ial-media-post-with-swastikas-on-bodie​s


To be fair (to be faaaaaiiiiir) it's easy for 433 to feel something's amiss when submitter submits a goddamn Twitter twit instead of the actual news article...
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Behold the "master race"
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Three of those kids look a little too brown for Nazis. I'm sure they think it's a great laugh now, it'll be less funny when they're in a camp.
 
crzybtch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I would send them all on a field trip to the Holocaust Museum and make their parents pay for it.
 
