(Click2Houston)   Puppers in PJs pay a visit to pediatric patients, bringing them some much needed canine therapy. Please welcome Elsa, Pinto, Pluto and Bailey to this "It's almost Christmas" edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/lots of wonderful photos)   (click2houston.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Son and DIL's puppy, Miss Lady Lulu, posing with her new stuffie
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
This one!  I can feel the excitement!
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

ski9600: This one!  I can feel the excitement!
That one is my favorite! ♥
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
"This kid shares his meds with me."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

That it is!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MIL's Silvio Dante is very jealous of the stuffed squirrel that we gave MIL. She has to display it behind glass to keep it safe from the spoilt beastie
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Ooof... Rough day... FIL's finally getting that surgery today... And my period hits early on top of that? Oy!

I am incredibly grateful to find two cards from the Caturday exchange in the mailbox to brighten things a little bit. (akimbotoo and DLC)
Nick gets excited every time there's a package
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I had to confiscate that ribbon

Fark user imageView Full Size

Hubby got me this shirt recently
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Dyson says the name tag is very true.  Really. Really
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Dyson is your nose getting longer :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the Christmas present Mrs. FTP made for the new baby in the family (grand niece)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

:D
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Sheldon is adding weight nicely

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

This is the Christmas present Mrs. FTP made for the new baby in the family (grand niece)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I hope the surgery goes/went well!
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lookit this tired bébé!  We had some nice weather yesterday and went for a walk in the woods.  And the sunshine was so nice and warm to settle down in.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another angle.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
FIL is out of surgery and on his way out of anesthesia. Poor man is having a bad time coming up. Full freak-out, hospital calling my husband, asking him to come to the room and see if he has better luck getting his dad to calm down. FIL has bad anxiety, so it might have just been too much for him to come out of the anesthesia without a family member in the room.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

((((((HUGS))))))
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
We went out for a walk at 5pm tonight, 1 full hour past sunset.  Happy solstice indeed.  It has started snowing again so Ro was in her coat and boots and Juneau was in her jacket
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, there are bears in the area.  People's fences are being knocked down and their fridges and garbages are being broken into.  Who keeps their fridge outside?  My neighbours, that's who.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When you offer your dog some durian
 
