 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Yahoo)   That CEO who fired 900 people on a zoom call and violated US law by giving them zero notice and only 4 weeks severance was FORCED to do it that way by his board. Had it been up to HIM those employees would have only gotten ONE week's severance   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Employment compensation, Layoff, CEO Vishal Garg, Severance package, Leave of absence, Termination of employment, weeks of severance pay, Leave  
•       •       •

884 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violated US law. So an investigation is underway and charges are pending, right? I mean, it was pretty public with so many witnesses and odds are at least one person has a recording of it, right?

...right?


*crickets*
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people - current and former employees - also told Insider that other executives pushed for periods of two months or 10 weeks, and that several even walked out of the discussion over the small size of Garg's proposed package.

oof
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will go on to a better job with great pay and continue to shiat on people for profits. YAY Capitalism!
 
Greylight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grumpycat.gif

Good.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, the US has actual labor laws? Neat!
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India clearly isn't sending us their best people...
/instead we're on the receiving end of sociopaths brazenly violating, albeit weak, US laws...
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [s.yimg.com image 850x637]


Remember this face if, you know, you happen to see it in a dark alley and you happen to have a ball peen hammer in your hand.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Huh, the US has actual labor laws? Neat!


I'm as surprised as you are - who let that happen..?! o_O
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better CEO story keeps getting worse...

Just repeat that headline for absolutely everything about this cocktopus.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: The people - current and former employees - also told Insider that other executives pushed for periods of two months or 10 weeks, and that several even walked out of the discussion over the small size of Garg's proposed package.

oof


Man when your fellow MBA assholes think you're going too far.
 
werbito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Violated US law. So an investigation is underway and charges are pending, right? I mean, it was pretty public with so many witnesses and odds are at least one person has a recording of it, right?

...right?


*crickets*

The WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act requires businesses who employ over 100 workers to either give their employees 60 days' notice in writing of a mass layoff or plant closing, or to pay the employees if they fail to give the notice.


He subsequently increased compensation to 60 days to avoid violation of the act.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: Bslim: [s.yimg.com image 850x637]

Remember this face if, you know, you happen to see it in a dark alley and you happen to have a ball peen hammer in your hand.


Got the same face as that big mug asshole.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly if he isn't asking to get punched in the face IDK who is
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Workers aren't entitled to their jobs, nor their compensation. Every penny they're paid for work they didn't do is theft from the Job Creators and shareholders who make-

Aw, f*ck it. Someone else can serve the Poe Slaw. This guy is a turd.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Huh, the US has actual labor laws? Neat!


Not really.
 
adamatari
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My god the rich people today are just crying out for the guillotine.

I would rather have peaceful reform than violent revolution but what are the chances of peaceful reform?
 
anuran
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: India clearly isn't sending us their best people...
/instead we're on the receiving end of sociopaths brazenly violating, albeit weak, US laws...


Real Americans(tm)
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I honestly thought Submitter was being sarcastic.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Boss announcing mass layoffs over zoom
Youtube sPrR4tKdTGE



/I love that these guys just show up randomly in my yt feed
//also they might be wizards because this is from their pre SNL days
///nsfw
 
The Brains
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: India clearly isn't sending us their best people...
/instead we're on the receiving end of sociopaths brazenly violating, albeit weak, US laws...


The caste system doesn't create a very caring society

Here or there
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

werbito: Smoking GNU: Violated US law. So an investigation is underway and charges are pending, right? I mean, it was pretty public with so many witnesses and odds are at least one person has a recording of it, right?

...right?


*crickets*

The WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act requires businesses who employ over 100 workers to either give their employees 60 days' notice in writing of a mass layoff or plant closing, or to pay the employees if they fail to give the notice.

He subsequently increased compensation to 60 days to avoid violation of the act.


I'm not sure what calendar you're using but my calendar says four weeks does not equal 60 days.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: The people - current and former employees - also told Insider that other executives pushed for periods of two months or 10 weeks, and that several even walked out of the discussion over the small size of Garg's proposed package.

oof


Yeah, my main takeaway from the article is that Garg only has a small package to offer.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Evil Roy Slade: werbito: Smoking GNU: Violated US law. So an investigation is underway and charges are pending, right? I mean, it was pretty public with so many witnesses and odds are at least one person has a recording of it, right?

...right?


*crickets*

The WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act requires businesses who employ over 100 workers to either give their employees 60 days' notice in writing of a mass layoff or plant closing, or to pay the employees if they fail to give the notice.

He subsequently increased compensation to 60 days to avoid violation of the act.

I'm not sure what calendar you're using but my calendar says four weeks does not equal 60 days.


(rereads article). I stand corrected, they did increase it to 60 days. Awfully decent of them.

/sarcasm
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.