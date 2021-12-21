 Skip to content
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch the Habs start playing great again now once they are back in front of an empty arena - too late to make the playoffs, but with just enough time to fark up their draft position
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet the NFL will still trudge on, despite having I think nearly 50 players go onto protocol yesterday.  They said before the season they had the flexibility to take a week or two off.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, we're out of Tim Horton's coffee


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: And yet the NFL will still trudge on, despite having I think nearly 50 players go onto protocol yesterday.  They said before the season they had the flexibility to take a week or two off.


The NFL says a lot of things. With an extra week of games and no extra byes, they have less flexibility than before.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: And yet the NFL will still trudge on, despite having I think nearly 50 players go onto protocol yesterday.  They said before the season they had the flexibility to take a week or two off.


Warrior coouughhh code...
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Watch the Habs start playing great again now once they are back in front of an empty arena - too late to make the playoffs, but with just enough time to fark up their draft position


Welcome to the Leafs world.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: And yet the NFL will still trudge on, despite having I think nearly 50 players go onto protocol yesterday.  They said before the season they had the flexibility to take a week or two off.


They don't give a fark about CTE, why would they care about some flu bug?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow, the NHL is more responsible than the NFL? Wow.
 
Muta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The NHL has more flexibility than the NFL or the NBA.  The NHL can use the Olympic break to catch up on postponed games.
 
hershy799
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Way to close the barn door after the horse got out, NHL.

Meanwhile, the NFL sees its own escaped horse eating grass in the endzone and has no sense to even check their own damn barn.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For everyone mocking the NFL, there is one huge thing that you are all missing.  And the is The Almighty Dollar.

The NFL is worth more in some 20 games, than all other sports that play hundreds of games in a season.

It literally makes up a significant portion of the economy for all professional sports.

Does that make any of it right?  Of course not.  But it does explain why they will do whatever it takes to keep that season going, no matter what.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Superb Owl must be on time or America fails, no compromise.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Doing a great job Brandon.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Muta: The NHL has more flexibility than the NFL or the NBA.  The NHL can use the Olympic break to catch up on postponed games.


Maybe some, but there are a lot of places that booked events during that scheduled down time.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cendojr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: For everyone mocking the NFL, there is one huge thing that you are all missing.  And the is The Almighty Dollar.

The NFL is worth more in some 20 games, than all other sports that play hundreds of games in a season.

It literally makes up a significant portion of the economy for all professional sports.

Does that make any of it right?  Of course not.  But it does explain why they will do whatever it takes to keep that season going, no matter what.


That, and it's late in the NFL season.  If this outbreak was in, say, week 2 there would probably be a lot more postponed / suspended games, maybe even a limited pause.  Teams don't have bye weeks now, and they ain't stopping the playoffs without an entire O-line projectile vomiting in the D-line, so forward they go.
\Similar for the NBA's Christmas slate
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a Canucks fan let me just say that I'm fine if we cancel the entire season.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

question_dj: Wow, the NHL is more responsible than the NFL? Wow.


Hockey is better than football and this comes from someone in the southern US. One of the reasons is they are trying to do what needs to be done. The other being what other sport straps two knives to the players feet, gives them a stick, and lets them go fight it out?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Muta: The NHL has more flexibility than the NFL or the NBA.  The NHL can use the Olympic break to catch up on postponed games.


Assuming that the arenas haven't already booked other things (concerts, etc) for the days that it was presumed would be the Olympic break.

****

While it may sound good that "the NHL is shutting down to get a handle on Covid infections...", it really isn't 'that' much more than was planned anyway.  It's been planned all along that there would be a Christmas break (Friday-Sunday), so they're only adding two days onto that break.  And realistically it's only one day (Thursday) as of the four games originally scheduled for Wed night, three of them would involve cross border travel & those games have been shut down for a few days now.  So the pause may sound good but it really isn't doing all that much that wasn't already going to happen.

That said, I don't have a problem with the NHL doing so.  Stepping back, taking a deep breath, & figuring out where to go from here isn't a bad thing.  Unfortunately there are far too many people who think that by them stepping back for a few days it's to let Covid infections burn itself out & there will not be any new infections moving forward... yeah, no.  There's essentially zero chance that out of all the players, coaching staff, training staff, etc - nobody will come back from Christmas break with any new infections.  Someone's idiot brother in law is going to come to Christmas dinner with "oh it's just a cold...", or other such encounters & it will all start back up again.

Fun times, fun times

_/and as it looks like there will be no regularly scheduled Wed. thread - hopefully all you assorted reprobates have a good break yourself & that Santa arrives with whatever it is that you really want
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That stinks...on ice!
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: As a Canucks fan let me just say that I'm fine if we cancel the entire season.


Aren't you guys on a 6 game winning streak after hiring Boudreau? Hell I want to let it ride and see how far they can take it. Yeah it's gonna fall off sooner or later, but it's a fun ride, fans are going to the games, buying overpriced poisons at the concessions, buying merch, and so on. That's important for the team psyche and the bottom line.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just when the Golden Knights take over first place in their division.  Figures.
 
