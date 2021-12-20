 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Unvaccinated, getting the original 2020 edition of Covid-19, purposely remaining unvaccinated, and then getting infected by the Omicron variant and dying is no way to go through life. Also, Texas is now home to the first U.S. Omicron death   (twitter.com) divider line
Florida doesn't test enough or Florida would have gotten the first official omicron death. It is going to be really ugly in hospitals in the next few months. The denial of care deaths because of the unvaxxed is going to be high. Some hospital systems will fail just from lack of trained staff.
 
Maybe this will make those "natural immunity" idiots shuy the hell up.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This would have turned out so much differently if Biden had only recognized natural immunity, and called off the omicron variant before it saw the anti-vaxxer weakness.
 
It's a start.
 
Well shiat.

So wait, all those people telling me on Facebook that natural immunity is 20x better than any vaccine were wrong? Who knew?
 
Your Time Is Gonna Come (Remaster)
Youtube 5cvEVivHVsU
 
Well duh, it's only about 12X better - stop spreading misinformation!

/12X better at convincing dumbfarks it's not screaming bullshiat that is
 
Dr. Ding.
 
Omicron looks to be not significantly less severe than previous variants despite earlier reporting, and even better Covid in general is doing it's best to sterilise those who get it.

https://www.reuters.com/business/heal​t​hcare-pharmaceuticals/omicron-infectio​ns-appear-no-less-severe-than-delta-co​vid-19-lowers-sperm-count-2021-12-20/

Sounds like a win for everyone.
 
Pray for Omicron.
 
Something tells me that Texas is again going to lead the way in death numbers

Go ahead and die for your free dumbs, you inbred hicks
 
Well shiat.  Eff the Texas gov't for sure but that is not a good sign at all.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Until it mutates into something more deadly. Considering it appears omicron can easily transmit to others, the chances of it mutating is highly likely.
 
Psst. Don't tell them!
 
Hopefully it mutates to only kill off Trump supporters.
 
He showed us...what a selfish idiot he was!
 
I think you need to re-read what I wrote.

Though I agree with your analysis of it potentially mutating more and that would make it even more of a win.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forget the old ways, brother, all the old hatreds. Forget them, all your pains and remember...the Family is one.
 
Not likely.

The hospitals have shown to be more resilient than everyone thought initially. If they were going to fail they already would have.

Unvaccinated covid patients will just get denied care.
 
UK has at least a dozen Omicron deaths as of yesterday
 
Well, It made this guy shut up...
 
Can we also stop using their propaganda terms? Vaccinated immunity is also natural immunity. Your body responds to and builds some level of immunity to an antigen.

We can't let them define the language.
 
But build that wall y'all!
 
Nothing, besides death, will shut those chucklefarks up.
 
If enough of them die, we will get herd immunity, because everyone else will be getting the vaccines.
 
Some guy died?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
They just got tested in Israel. A flight from miami had ten percent positive covid upon arrival.
 
Seriously? This is such a dumb line of thinking. It is spreading at an unprecedented rate, even among the vaxxed. Perhaps it results in mild cases in that group, but the huge numbers of unvaxxed are going to get hammered.
 
Trump got ten million more votes in 2020 than he did in 2016, and I think the GOP's internal polling shows most of that pickup was from anti-vaxxers who traditionally have not voted Republican.  I think the GOP is counting on being able to keep most of these voters, so long as they take an anti-vax hard line.  Sure they may lose a million or so voters to Covid, but in their dark grim math, that is still less than ten million, so they are hoping that the virus will burn out naturally before the midterms, and that they will still come out ahead of where they would have been had they taken a sane position on vaccines.  

They are counting on anti-vaxxers, along with voter suppression and liberals being frustrated with the democrat party to give them the midterms, and then they are hoping that court packing, more voter suppression, and more nut job voters, along with democrat frustration with their own party will give them 2024, before their voter base dies off.

The frustrating thing is, that unless we do something about the Supreme Court, they may simply be able to win all future elections by just declaring that the democrats cheated, and that they were the actual winners, in all future elections, which is how most dictatorships start off.
 
We have gotten very good at treating Covid cases. The chance of death from any variant is pretty low now. Treating with steroids and antivirals has been a huge lifeline lately. As long as there is room in the hospital.

But, this still has a lot of ugly potential if hospitals fill up.
 
At this point if it's going to mutate to be more deadly it's 100% certain. Humanity farked around half-assing this pandemic and by now the only real protection you can get yourself and your loved ones is to be fully up to date with your shots and hope they still catch the new variants yet to come.
 
Should. Dunno about will.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


The only thing you need to know.
 
