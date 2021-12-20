 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNN)   You had me at "choking on a chicken nugget"   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Hero, McDonald's, 15-year-old Sydney Raley, Drive-through, Henry Heimlich, Police, Hero, good work, first couple of times Sydney  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That chicken meat in a nugget is already chewed up for you.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Couldn't wait another 30 damned seconds to start wolfing down those nuggets?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She was worried about contributing to society?

Oh honey, some people never contribute to society. They just take, and fark up everything for everybody else. They're called Republican Congressmen.
 
daffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is so great, but knowing McDonald's, they will probably fire her for leaving the window. They can be kind of dillweeds like that.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And yelled at for leaving there post and being a hero.
 
ieerto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There was once an institution called School which taught young people valuable life skills. Now they learn sentence diagramming, matrix multiplication, and watch musicals there. Thank you, Red Cross. And parents who sign their kids up for those classes.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It could have been worse. She could have swallowed the chicken nugget.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Couldn't wait another 30 damned seconds to start wolfing down those nuggets?


If she had, she wooda bin ded.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Soy un perdedor
 
