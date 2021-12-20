 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(YouTube)   Did Chevrolet Have to Make America Cry With Its New Christmas Ad?   (youtube.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I had that car. Hardtop version, four door BelAir. 

The ad made me cry because I had to drastically undersell it to cover expenses. That was my daily driver for six years. Very kind car.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And this video is why I will be keeping The Late's little Focus going as long as possible. Now just to find a good restoration shop here in Jax for it.
 
dready zim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It's what mom would have wanted"

I have a feeling that mom would prefer the car rotted in the shed if the alternative was that she could have been alive.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dready zim: "It's what mom would have wanted"

I have a feeling that mom would prefer the car rotted in the shed if the alternative was that she could have been alive.


I think the point was that so would he.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: dready zim: "It's what mom would have wanted"

I have a feeling that mom would prefer the car rotted in the shed if the alternative was that she could have been alive.

I think the point was that so would he.


Or subtext, or whatever. I'm an engineer, not a literary critic.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: EvilEgg: dready zim: "It's what mom would have wanted"

I have a feeling that mom would prefer the car rotted in the shed if the alternative was that she could have been alive.

I think the point was that so would he.

Or subtext, or whatever. I'm an engineer, not a literary critic.


I believe that's called the morale of the story.

/I do maths, not words
 
El Borscht
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To sell us all a car. Sorry, but that's creepy.
 
dready zim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tommyl66: EvilEgg: EvilEgg: dready zim: "It's what mom would have wanted"

I have a feeling that mom would prefer the car rotted in the shed if the alternative was that she could have been alive.

I think the point was that so would he.

Or subtext, or whatever. I'm an engineer, not a literary critic.

I believe that's called the morale of the story.

/I do maths, not words


We can tell, or you would use the right word for a moral.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They always use the best stuff from the best of automotive design in commercials.  Perhaps they could attempt to be half as cool again?

Nobody in X years is going to be waxing nostalgic about a Citation or a Sunfire.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Back when Chevy actually made decent cars.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CONSUME
BUY
OBEY
CHEVROLET
 
dready zim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

433: They always use the best stuff from the best of automotive design in commercials.  Perhaps they could attempt to be half as cool again?

Nobody in X years is going to be waxing nostalgic about a Citation or a Sunfire.


Ah, that explains why they had to go back to 1966 to find a car people cared about.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Americans are such suckers. Who has the money to refurbish a classic car nowadays?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
GM is pretty clever getting free air play for their tear-jerker advert.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is how you tickle what humanity remains in the American lizard brain.
Car commercials.

Get some polar bears giving a penguin a coke and all will be well this holiday.
 
advex101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At least they did a full restoration.  Not like what happens on many of the car rebuild shows on TV, the horror.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Back when Chevy actually made decent cars.


Wow, that long ago?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Deep down, it's shallow.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

433: They always use the best stuff from the best of automotive design in commercials.  Perhaps they could attempt to be half as cool again?

Nobody in X years is going to be waxing nostalgic about a Citation or a Sunfire.


I have a 2015 Toyota Corolla now. I'll probably die before it does.
 
