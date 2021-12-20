 Skip to content
 
(Oddity Central)   Manager wants you to work overtime? Just accept Morohito as your not lord but maybe savior   (odditycentral.com) divider line
    Flying Spaghetti Monster, Parody religion, Twitter, parody religion, Motohiro Hisano, Prayer, MtoP religion, religious reasons  
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All those who crave a religious objection to vaccine -- here's your dude.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I definitely would pick Chen Kenichi, he just doesn't have as complete a skillset
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Drinking mint? In this economy?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
approves.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morohito?  Sounds like a big fire damage spell from Wizardry.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I definitely would pick Chen Kenichi, he just doesn't have as complete a skillset


Only the one true deific duo are worth of veneration!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: cameroncrazy1984: I definitely would pick Chen Kenichi, he just doesn't have as complete a skillset

Only the one true deific duo are worth of veneration!

[Fark user image 259x194]


Heh - wasn't meant to be Engrish but I guess it kinda works.  Fingers and I had an argument it seems
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
its founder does not wish to be worshipped, nor does he accept any sort of financial contributions. Although the parody religion does have its own doctrine, believers don't have to abide by strict commandments. All they have to do in order to be considered followers of MtoP is to follow the religion's official Twitter account.

Ok, I was with you up until that point. Complete negation of belief
 
