Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Guardian)   Son's irreverent obituary for his rowdy mother hailed as 'a masterpiece'   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Obituary, Death, Funeral home, North Carolina, outrageous obituaries, Eulogy, Renay Mandel Corren, respectful conventions of the small-town obituary  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We gonna eulogize her twice?
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Heard this on NPR.  "She was preceded in death by Don Shula". Love it!

My own mother's last words: "Oh goody! I get to die and it doesn't hurt!"
 
thisispete
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He sounds like he'd be a fun guy to be around.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The dog has a thousand-mile "shoot me now and get it over with" stare.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Road_King
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BRB, booking my flight to Fayetteville for May 2022.  I know absolutely no-one involved but this woman lived a life worth total strangers getting drunk and hooking up behind the pin-setting machines for.  Also, being a Dudeist, bowling alleys are our temples.  Win-win!
 
Robinfro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: We gonna eulogize her twice?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
