Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Fark)   So, is anyone growing anything for Solstice? Subby has a lemon sprout in a coffee mug. Christmas cacti count, right? Come tell all in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, December 21, 2021
flucto [TotalFark]
13 hours ago  
thanks to gD's Boner pills, you betcha
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 hours ago  
Have got my winter garden going still.

The collards and cabbages are looking good. Kale is prolific as always. One of the types of greens I planted have bolted oddly enough. My late planting of garlic  looks pretty sad though
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
13 hours ago  
I've got half a dozen amaryllis going. One looks like a dead straight 16" wang.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 hours ago  
For the hell of it, tomorrow we're gonna plant the seeds from Mrs Geologist's supposedly seedless clementine. I don't expect anything but it'll amuse the kids for a few minutes.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 hours ago  
Is there any sort of tradition/significance to planting something on the solstice?
 
EggFool [TotalFark]
13 hours ago  
I might not pluck my chin hair for a while.
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 hours ago  
I suppose I could grow some ice crystals.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 hours ago  
Random bits of color here and there, this adenium decided to skip leaves and go directly to flowers during dormancy. Why the hell not?
View Full Size


And this begonia is going wild in its jar, spun it around to find it growing aerial roots across the glass
View Full Size

View Full Size
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 hours ago  
One of the summer Geraniums in the garage is busting out in bloom again.

I hesitant to cut back the portulacas, they are green and as succulent as when I brought them in, late autumn.  But I think cutting them back will help them overwinter better.  I don't, know, I'm an utter novice at this gardening stuff.
 
EggFool [TotalFark]
13 hours ago  

croesius: Random bits of color here and there, this adenium decided to skip leaves and go directly to flowers during dormancy. Why the hell not?
[Fark user image image 425x577]


That is the coolest thing ever.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 hours ago  

EggFool: croesius: Random bits of color here and there, this adenium decided to skip leaves and go directly to flowers during dormancy. Why the hell not?
[Fark user image image 425x577]

That is the coolest thing ever.


Totally. Young man has a green, um, thumb
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 hours ago  

SuperTramp: One of the summer Geraniums in the garage is busting out in bloom again.


Saaaaame. Trying to keep this one going overwinter. Never attempted saving geraniums, but we'll see what happens.

View Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 hours ago  

SuperTramp: EggFool: croesius: Random bits of color here and there, this adenium decided to skip leaves and go directly to flowers during dormancy. Why the hell not?
[Fark user image image 425x577]

That is the coolest thing ever.

Totally. Young man has a green, um, thumb


Y'all gonna stop!
 
EggFool [TotalFark]
13 hours ago  

croesius: SuperTramp: EggFool: croesius: Random bits of color here and there, this adenium decided to skip leaves and go directly to flowers during dormancy. Why the hell not?
[Fark user image image 425x577]

That is the coolest thing ever.

Totally. Young man has a green, um, thumb

Y'all gonna stop!


Idk why she said um and made it weird.
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
13 hours ago  
Not a goddamn thing.  I even bought my fresh thyme already cut.

Gary would get to anything growing inside the house, and it's too cold now to expect anything to grow outside.
 
EggFool [TotalFark]
13 hours ago  
But I love her for it.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 hours ago  
Various houseplants going but My Christmas:Easter/Halloween cactus absolutely shriveled up and died, so no blooms. I'm going to restart my AeroGarden because petunias go crazy in it and I can grow super lettuce.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 hours ago  

croesius: SuperTramp: One of the summer Geraniums in the garage is busting out in bloom again.

Saaaaame. Trying to keep this one going overwinter. Never attempted saving geraniums, but we'll see what happens.

[Fark user image image 425x563]


The one that's blooming, this is his second over-winter in an attached arage that stays quite cool at night, but gets sunlight during the day though the garage door windows.  My Mom has kept geraniums like this for years.  A sort of country greenhouse, I reckon.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
View Full Size


My gerber daisy is saying "fark you" to winter and holding out a little bit longer.

Also, any of you farkers experienced in grafting fruit trees? I'm going to try my hand at grafting apple trees this spring.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
The rose had it's leaves chewed almost entirely away by the cat once it came inside, but has sprung right back in a matter of a few weeks. The cat no longer has easy access.
View Full Size


This guy (sweet potato vine maybe?) I thought was all but dead, but it sprung back from the roots once it came inside.
View Full Size


The african violet seems less than happy being inside, but was just fine with the same spot last winter. Any thoughts on that one? I don't know what is different or what it doesn't like.
View Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: Is there any sort of tradition/significance to planting something on the solstice?


I'm curious about that as well. I guess we can just go with it, plant something else, and see what happens.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 hours ago  
After having 9 blossoms, more than it's ever had before, my Christmas cactus then broke my heart when the larger part of it broke off. The remainder is still in its pot. I took some cuttings from the part that broke off and will try to root them, but I've never done this before and am not feeling optimistic. I am not a plant person. This cactus was given to me 7 or 8 years ago.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 hours ago  
I overwintered a plumeria seed pod last year and harvested the seeds this summer.  They look weak.  But, I've never had a seed pod go to maturation before and they may be perfectly fine.  I hope some of them are, anyway.  I was going to wait until late January/mid-February, but is tomorrow the day?!
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
11 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: After having 9 blossoms, more than it's ever had before, my Christmas cactus then broke my heart when the larger part of it broke off. The remainder is still in its pot. I took some cuttings from the part that broke off and will try to root them, but I've never done this before and am not feeling optimistic. I am not a plant person. This cactus was given to me 7 or 8 years ago.


They root reaaaaally easily, don't worry about it. As long as it doesn't sit in soggy, clay soil, it'll root no problem. We had one in a plastic dixie cup, no drainage, essentially barren medium, and it grew so well it started putting out aerial roots.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
11 hours ago  

Exluddite: Honest Geologist: Is there any sort of tradition/significance to planting something on the solstice?

I'm curious about that as well. I guess we can just go with it, plant something else, and see what happens.


I think at some point I need to go out and sing a song to the apple trees in my backyard.

Should I go with the threatening one?

"Apple tree, apple tree,
Bear good fruit
Or down with your top
And up with your root"?

Nah, I just planted the little guys last year, I don't want to put too much pressure on them.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
10 hours ago  

Exluddite: The rose had it's leaves chewed almost entirely away by the cat once it came inside, but has sprung right back in a matter of a few weeks. The cat no longer has easy access.
[Fark user image image 345x614]

This guy (sweet potato vine maybe?) I thought was all but dead, but it sprung back from the roots once it came inside.
[Fark user image image 360x638]

The african violet seems less than happy being inside, but was just fine with the same spot last winter. Any thoughts on that one? I don't know what is different or what it doesn't like.
[Fark user image image 362x640]


Looks like the violet could use fresh soil, and I'd try to get it more humidity.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
10 hours ago  

whatshisname: Exluddite: The rose had it's leaves chewed almost entirely away by the cat once it came inside, but has sprung right back in a matter of a few weeks. The cat no longer has easy access.
[Fark user image image 345x614]

This guy (sweet potato vine maybe?) I thought was all but dead, but it sprung back from the roots once it came inside.
[Fark user image image 360x638]

The african violet seems less than happy being inside, but was just fine with the same spot last winter. Any thoughts on that one? I don't know what is different or what it doesn't like.
[Fark user image image 362x640]

Looks like the violet could use fresh soil, and I'd try to get it more humidity.


Most likely. I repotted it about two years ago, so it's about due. Thanks.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
10 hours ago  
Also, a begonia dregei hybrid I crossed last year (Glasgow x Richardsiana) has started filling in with some neat leaf patterns and fat trunks.

View Full Size

View Full Size

View Full Size

View Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
10 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: Exluddite: Honest Geologist: Is there any sort of tradition/significance to planting something on the solstice?

I'm curious about that as well. I guess we can just go with it, plant something else, and see what happens.

I think at some point I need to go out and sing a song to the apple trees in my backyard.

Should I go with the threatening one?

"Apple tree, apple tree,
Bear good fruit
Or down with your top
And up with your root"?

Nah, I just planted the little guys last year, I don't want to put too much pressure on them.


I went to a place near us called Terhune orchards a few years back for the wassailing of the apple trees.
They had Morris dancers and pieces of bread to dip in cider and put on the trees. Apparently the year before was ok, because there was no wicker man.
View Full Size

View Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
9 hours ago  
Brussel sprouts from the garden. They were good, too as I roasted them in the oven.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
I have a mould culture going somewhere in my refrigerator.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
I'm a grower not a shower.
 
anuran
1 hour ago  
The mint is still putting out new leaves.
 
rummonkey
1 hour ago  

Honest Geologist: For the hell of it, tomorrow we're gonna plant the seeds from Mrs Geologist's supposedly seedless clementine. I don't expect anything but it'll amuse the kids for a few minutes.


All you do is wait for the weather to get a little better, go to your local Garden Center and get an orange tree, plant it real quick while the kids are looking and say "boom!" look kids, it grew overnight.

/the "boom!" Is optional, but a little flair never hurts.
 
August11
1 hour ago  
I'm in zone 6b, and this year I'm planting my pepper seeds in two weeks. I usually don't get them going until February. Wish me luck.

Also growing hydroponic cilantro in my office.
 
dready zim
1 hour ago  
Still growing fennel, basil, lemongrass, peppers, and others, all under LED lights. 20W is easily enough for a plant if you run the lights undercurrent (so they are a LOT more efficient), so that's about 3-4 pence per day each 2ftx2ft area. Also means I get a head start on seedlings for next year, tomatoes, peppers, peas, kale, anything you can transplant basically.
 
Mail Order American Husband
1 hour ago  

dready zim: Still growing fennel, basil, lemongrass, peppers, and others, all under LED lights. 20W is easily enough for a plant if you run the lights undercurrent (so they are a LOT more efficient), so that's about 3-4 pence per day each 2ftx2ft area. Also means I get a head start on seedlings for next year, tomatoes, peppers, peas, kale, anything you can transplant basically.


Back in my day we just grew pot.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Maybe cherries.??
 
kozlo [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Okay so adventures in parenting: we've had this plant (I don't know what it is, it's green) for at least 4-5 years, most successful that we have been with an indoor plant. It was out on a low counter and the 2 year old was picking at it, so we put it on top of the China hutch and promptly forgot about it. A month later, looks like this:
View Full Size

Reeeally hope we can save it.

The other guy is this succulent that I can't tell if it's dead or alive. I give it water very occasionally, and it lives within a place that we can see it.
View Full Size


Those are the Kozlo family's indoor gardening adventures.
 
rockymountainrider
51 minutes ago  
I just finished a Hort 101 class for some continued education and one of the assignments was to propagate different plant types.  My dogwood did nothing even with rooting compound so I'm wondering if I needed a medium different than triple mix or if I cut wrong.
My Weeping Willow cuttings are doing great!  But now I need to find a place for buckets.
Oddly my seedlings, beets and pumpkin were less than stellar.  Of 12 pumpkin seeds 4 germinated, only one remained viable.  The beets, ugh, 3 germinated but they were weak and spindly like a teenagers 1st beard.

I'll take the willows up to my brother's property in the spring to help with his water issues.
 
ModernPrimitive01
50 minutes ago  
Not right this minute but I did buy some radish seeds I'm going to start over winter. The last few years it gets hot so fast, all my radishes bolt. That is even with me planting them around Valentine's day. So this year I've covered a crate in plastic and plan on planting them in January. Then putting the crate over top to protect them from the frost. I have no idea if it will work but I want my spring radishes damn it.

/CSB
 
MoriartyLives
48 minutes ago  
I planted some succulents on my Miata, but I don't care for the front-end styling of a solstice.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  
Pitch some yeast into a gallon of apple cider yesterday. Guess I'm growing some hooch?
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  
I ate a radish from the garden yesterday, I should go ahead an plant more.  There is also some sort of green, maybe kale.  I have no idea, I just threw a whole bunch of different seeds out there.  They were from my microgreens seed collection, way too many to get going to eat.  I didn't care if they did too much, just keep the weeds down a bit.

Either the shallots or the garlic is poking up in the raised container bed.   This is my first time trying to grow shallots.
 
The Red Zone
26 minutes ago  
Repotted my wandering Jew last week.  It's looking much healthier already.  Outside of that, I don't have much going on besides a few scallions in a jar on the counter.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  
I think I'll try growing luffa this year and maybe ornamental gourds.   I'm growing impatient with winter and my garden plans are growing.
 
tom baker's scarf
13 minutes ago  
my hydroponic "garden" is going strong but it's just some basil and sweet peppers.

enough greenery and soon some colors to brighten up my office a bit though.
 
Lee451
10 minutes ago  
I got two seed pods off of my Lady Margaret passiflora. It is a hybrid so I am curious to see if anything sprouts. Planting will commence in January.

View Full Size
 
