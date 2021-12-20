 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNN)   You underestimate me, Galvatron
25
8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 hours ago  
hervatski [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Stupid starscream
 
Walker [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Omicron: spreads fast, but more mild than a cold....if you're vaccinated.

/and it's a good thing it's replacing the more severe Delta
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  

Walker: Omicron: spreads fast, but more mild than a cold....if you're vaccinated.

/and it's a good thing it's replacing the more severe Delta


That's yet to be determined. The anecdotal sample group that led to that conclusion was 43 people.
Remember Delta was worse than the original so "milder" is relative.
Come back in six months.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
Hyjamon
46 minutes ago  
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  
This Video Will Age Terribly
Youtube m8NyO4nbVy4
 
Puffy McBooze
41 minutes ago  
Super Spreader!..misogynistic joke...lol...serious comment.

///
 
Skeleton Man
40 minutes ago  
We really, really suck at this.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  
Also unreal?
/guess the state
//found image, not been lucky enough to see anything like this IRL
 
Mrtraveler01
35 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Also unreal?
/guess the state
//found image, not been lucky enough to see anything like this IRL


Not surprised to see that in Texas.
 
whither_apophis
35 minutes ago  
The Omicron Covid-19 variant is now the most dominant strain in the US, accounting for over 73% of new coronavirus cases less than three weeks after the first was reported

That escalated quickly
 
bdub77
33 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Also unreal?
/guess the state
//found image, not been lucky enough to see anything like this IRL


I feel like this image itself should be enough to get a court order to have someone committed.
 
adamatari
30 minutes ago  
Well. I am guessing that means we are likely to get overall more dead bodies despite a lower percent getting serious disease.

I sure hope a more dangerous strain doesn't develop with the same transmissibility, because that would be really quite terrifying.
 
chipaku
28 minutes ago  
Perhaps, I misjudged you. Proceed... on your way to oblivion.
 
MIRV888
24 minutes ago  
Omega Supreme feels dissed.
 
valenumr
22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Walker: Omicron: spreads fast, but more mild than a cold....if you're vaccinated.

/and it's a good thing it's replacing the more severe Delta

That's yet to be determined. The anecdotal sample group that led to that conclusion was 43 people.
Remember Delta was worse than the original so "milder" is relative.
Come back in six months.


Regardless, the more fundamental issue is that it is spreading very rapidly in vaccinated populations. Sure indications are that it will generally be mild for the vaxxed, but the problem is there will be a lot more exposure, a lot more sick people, a lot more hospitalizations, etc. And if the rumors are true that it is as bad a delta for the unvaxxed, well, there are going to be a lot of cases of severe illness. Don't be shocked when the US is reporting 400-500k cases per day on the next couple of weeks.
 
Bennie Crabtree
21 minutes ago  
73%. Hoooooly shiat that was farking fast.

And maks don't work. Like, there are no amks at pharmacies that the public can buy.

It's farking hard core a far as viruses go.
 
Bennie Crabtree
20 minutes ago  

valenumr: cretinbob: Walker: Omicron: spreads fast, but more mild than a cold....if you're vaccinated.

/and it's a good thing it's replacing the more severe Delta

That's yet to be determined. The anecdotal sample group that led to that conclusion was 43 people.
Remember Delta was worse than the original so "milder" is relative.
Come back in six months.

Regardless, the more fundamental issue is that it is spreading very rapidly in vaccinated populations. Sure indications are that it will generally be mild for the vaxxed, but the problem is there will be a lot more exposure, a lot more sick people, a lot more hospitalizations, etc. And if the rumors are true that it is as bad a delta for the unvaxxed, well, there are going to be a lot of cases of severe illness. Don't be shocked when the US is reporting 400-500k cases per day on the next couple of weeks.


Masks don't work, which explains it. I don't know why that hasn't appeared on Fark yesterday, but it was all over the news here.
 
makerofbadjokes
18 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: Super Spreader!..misogynistic joke...lol...serious comment.

///


FlipScript: Man, this omicron is getting around more than the football teams QB in senior year!
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  
Or maybe it's a case of algorithmic excess.
https://theprepared.com/blog/73-of-co​v​id-cases-arent-omicron-yet/
 
valenumr
12 minutes ago  

a far candle: Or maybe it's a case of algorithmic excess.
https://theprepared.com/blog/73-of-cov​id-cases-arent-omicron-yet/


I thought the percentage of omicron cases increased by 73 percent. As in, if it were previously 10 percent, it would now be 17.3, not 83 percent.
 
