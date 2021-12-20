 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NBC Washington)   Good news, everybody. Biogen is slashing the cost of its new Alzheimer's drug by 50 percent, which means it will now only cost you $28,000 per year to take it   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, RBC Capital Markets, Royal Bank of Canada, Cost, Food and Drug Administration, Biogen Idec, wholesale acquisition cost of the drug, Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos, price of its Alzheimer  
225 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2021 at 11:38 PM (1 hour ago)



dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hmm, sure hope they got something for when it's my turn. Was a caregiver for my 89 yo grandpa, 3 of us doing 1-2 years rotations, until it took 2 of us for the last year.

To keep it short, it's not fun for anybody involved. Rather have the price low, but that's something a lot of people would pay dearly for if they could.

Unfortunately, the wiki article implies there is sketchy testing and efficacy for it. IANADr, but those side effect "higher incidences of... vs. placebo" seem kinda high.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"How's that non-socialized medicine working out for you?" - the rest of the world to the backwards US
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Hmm, sure hope they got something for when it's my turn. Was a caregiver for my 89 yo grandpa, 3 of us doing 1-2 years rotations, until it took 2 of us for the last year.

To keep it short, it's not fun for anybody involved. Rather have the price low, but that's something a lot of people would pay dearly for if they could.

Unfortunately, the wiki article implies there is sketchy testing and efficacy for it. IANADr, but those side effect "higher incidences of... vs. placebo" seem kinda high.


Yep, high cost for nothing but some hope.  Better to save the money or spend it towards a good care home.

Memory issues are in my mind the worst, and it seems like this drug was trying to take advantage of people's desperation.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take what?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, at least you won't remember spending the money.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the one that just got approved by the FDA without any evidence that it actually has any impact on Alzheimer's?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Is this the one that just got approved by the FDA without any evidence that it actually has any impact on Alzheimer's?


Yes
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it worked, it would be worth it. It doesn't.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It causes the brain the bleed. Most doctors won't touch it. FDA approves this shiat,but doesn't approve Intravenous Tramadol. FDA is corrupt. There is a current internal investigation based on this exact drug.
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: Arkanaut: Is this the one that just got approved by the FDA without any evidence that it actually has any impact on Alzheimer's?

Yes


Eh, that'll never be any more than the second-worst thing Biogen is known for.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Hmm, sure hope they got something for when it's my turn. Was a caregiver for my 89 yo grandpa, 3 of us doing 1-2 years rotations, until it took 2 of us for the last year.

To keep it short, it's not fun for anybody involved. Rather have the price low, but that's something a lot of people would pay dearly for if they could.

Unfortunately, the wiki article implies there is sketchy testing and efficacy for it. IANADr, but those side effect "higher incidences of... vs. placebo" seem kinda high.


Entering phase 2 of Boca Vista Estates over here.

Dad came down with Parkinson's about 15 years ago. The progression is slow and cruel. Lost his ability to drive about 7 years ago. Killed him to get rid of his driver's license. About 3 years ago he lost the ability to count/sort/view his long-time coin collection. Then about 2.227 years ago he fell and broke his hip.

It sucks when you wish someone would die. It seems terrible that, probably, 90% of us feel the same way, including my Mom.  It's too much for him to endure, and unfair for everyone else.

I will miss him forever when he's gone. But not the version that we've been left with for the last 2 years. That isn't him and it's making us not us.
 
majestic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: It causes the brain the bleed. Most doctors won't touch it. FDA approves this shiat,but doesn't approve Intravenous Tramadol. FDA is corrupt. There is a current internal investigation based on this exact drug.


What is that supposed to be for?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: It causes the brain the bleed. Most doctors won't touch it. FDA approves this shiat,but doesn't approve Intravenous Tramadol. FDA is corrupt. There is a current internal investigation based on this exact drug.


So get it approved for people with dry brains. It's all in how you sell it, man.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: On the plus side, at least you won't remember spending the money.


I worked at a restaurant that catered toward older people. Some would come in repeatedly thinking they hadn't yet eaten.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

majestic: The Devil's Bartender: It causes the brain the bleed. Most doctors won't touch it. FDA approves this shiat,but doesn't approve Intravenous Tramadol. FDA is corrupt. There is a current internal investigation based on this exact drug.

What is that supposed to be for?


It's a non-additive pain killer used after surgery instead of an opioid. It's been approved in 70 other countries, but not the United States. It was specifically designed to help curb addiction to serious pain killers. I'm pretty pissed at the FDA and the power it has. There is no counter-counterbalance, no second opinion. They are gate masters when it comes to all this. Their decisions cost investors millions and make fortunes for a few key insiders. Fark them.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How do other nations treat their Alzheimers populations? Where are they cared for? I assume several other countries are more advanced than we are in that regard, even though they have no cure for it, either.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On the upside, boner pills are cheap and plentiful.

Priorities.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
(Laughs in Humira)
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like pudding
 
majestic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: majestic: The Devil's Bartender: It causes the brain the bleed. Most doctors won't touch it. FDA approves this shiat,but doesn't approve Intravenous Tramadol. FDA is corrupt. There is a current internal investigation based on this exact drug.

What is that supposed to be for?

It's a non-additive pain killer used after surgery instead of an opioid. It's been approved in 70 other countries, but not the United States. It was specifically designed to help curb addiction to serious pain killers. I'm pretty pissed at the FDA and the power it has. There is no counter-counterbalance, no second opinion. They are gate masters when it comes to all this. Their decisions cost investors millions and make fortunes for a few key insiders. Fark them.


I meant the intravenous part. I can't tolerate opioids well, so a serious dental issue meant I was pretty much on my own unless the dentist could numb my jaw every 6 hours or so. Until the antibiotic started working.

But I had a root canal go bad and was given tramadol as a "safe, calming, effective pain reliever".  Oh, it was certainly calming. I was a freaking zombie for about 2 days until I figured out wtf was going on.

And then my brother got me some good weed. Part 2 next week.
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

majestic: dammit just give me a login: Hmm, sure hope they got something for when it's my turn. Was a caregiver for my 89 yo grandpa, 3 of us doing 1-2 years rotations, until it took 2 of us for the last year.

To keep it short, it's not fun for anybody involved. Rather have the price low, but that's something a lot of people would pay dearly for if they could.

Unfortunately, the wiki article implies there is sketchy testing and efficacy for it. IANADr, but those side effect "higher incidences of... vs. placebo" seem kinda high.

Entering phase 2 of Boca Vista Estates over here.

Dad came down with Parkinson's about 15 years ago. The progression is slow and cruel. Lost his ability to drive about 7 years ago. Killed him to get rid of his driver's license. About 3 years ago he lost the ability to count/sort/view his long-time coin collection. Then about 2.227 years ago he fell and broke his hip.

It sucks when you wish someone would die. It seems terrible that, probably, 90% of us feel the same way, including my Mom.  It's too much for him to endure, and unfair for everyone else.

I will miss him forever when he's gone. But not the version that we've been left with for the last 2 years. That isn't him and it's making us not us.


Agreed 110%. Dealing with my paternal grandmother's decline and eventual husk of a person that she became is what got me 100% onboard with assisted suicide. I have zero desire to go through that and even less to put my wife or kids through it. I kinda joke that if I ever get diagnosed that I'm going to get a backwoods permit to Yellowstone and walk out and feed the wolves or bears, but it's only kinda a joke in that it's a way to convey a sad reality in that I will end up taking my life if it comes down to it because that will hurt the people I love less than the alternative.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

majestic: The Devil's Bartender: It causes the brain the bleed. Most doctors won't touch it. FDA approves this shiat,but doesn't approve Intravenous Tramadol. FDA is corrupt. There is a current internal investigation based on this exact drug.

What is that supposed to be for?


Heroin addicts who show up at the hospital
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: "How's that non-socialized medicine working out for you?" - the rest of the world to the backwards US


Nobody is paying that much for their treatment.

That's the cost for insurers.

But you knew that and choice to ignore it.
 
majestic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: majestic: dammit just give me a login: Hmm, sure hope they got something for when it's my turn. Was a caregiver for my 89 yo grandpa, 3 of us doing 1-2 years rotations, until it took 2 of us for the last year.

To keep it short, it's not fun for anybody involved. Rather have the price low, but that's something a lot of people would pay dearly for if they could.

Unfortunately, the wiki article implies there is sketchy testing and efficacy for it. IANADr, but those side effect "higher incidences of... vs. placebo" seem kinda high.

Entering phase 2 of Boca Vista Estates over here.

Dad came down with Parkinson's about 15 years ago. The progression is slow and cruel. Lost his ability to drive about 7 years ago. Killed him to get rid of his driver's license. About 3 years ago he lost the ability to count/sort/view his long-time coin collection. Then about 2.227 years ago he fell and broke his hip.

It sucks when you wish someone would die. It seems terrible that, probably, 90% of us feel the same way, including my Mom.  It's too much for him to endure, and unfair for everyone else.

I will miss him forever when he's gone. But not the version that we've been left with for the last 2 years. That isn't him and it's making us not us.

Agreed 110%. Dealing with my paternal grandmother's decline and eventual husk of a person that she became is what got me 100% onboard with assisted suicide. I have zero desire to go through that and even less to put my wife or kids through it. I kinda joke that if I ever get diagnosed that I'm going to get a backwoods permit to Yellowstone and walk out and feed the wolves or bears, but it's only kinda a joke in that it's a way to convey a sad reality in that I will end up taking my life if it comes down to it because that will hurt the people I love less than the alternative.


Sure. We all know just the right time to pull the rip cord. I'm not being combative with you. Just saying... if my Dad had any idea that he would degrade so much, so quickly, that hip breaking event would have never happened.

I don't know if he's hanging on or just can't figure out how to let go.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Hmm, sure hope they got something for when it's my turn. Was a caregiver for my 89 yo grandpa, 3 of us doing 1-2 years rotations, until it took 2 of us for the last year.

To keep it short, it's not fun for anybody involved. Rather have the price low, but that's something a lot of people would pay dearly for if they could.

Unfortunately, the wiki article implies there is sketchy testing and efficacy for it. IANADr, but those side effect "higher incidences of... vs. placebo" seem kinda high.



None of the current Alzheimers drugs seem to have anything more than anecdotal evidence that they do anything more than sugar pills. It's just desperate people shoveling money into pharma's coffers for a glimmer of hope at this point.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: It causes the brain the bleed. Most doctors won't touch it. FDA approves this shiat,but doesn't approve Intravenous Tramadol. FDA is corrupt. There is a current internal investigation based on this exact drug.


They should fire the guy who overseas the FDA.

mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: "How's that non-socialized medicine working out for you?" - the rest of the world to the backwards US


Broke my hand playing minor league Base Ball in Canada. Went to a Board to determine my compensation: 1/2 salary + medical costs & insurance for 2 years from date of injury. Continued to pay me when I returned to US, & even after I joined US Navy.

Now I am USN (Ret.). Also, retired Teamster. Closest thing to Socialism. I don't worry about medical bills for me or Hubby. (I bet that sentence has a lot of Conservatives near-Stroke!). Life is pretty good despite the cancers. My goal is to take care of my family. I wish everyone had such opportunities. Nobody should be sick and have to worry about losing their home or feeding themselves, especially the elderly.
 
majestic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Walker: "How's that non-socialized medicine working out for you?" - the rest of the world to the backwards US

Broke my hand playing minor league Base Ball in Canada. Went to a Board to determine my compensation: 1/2 salary + medical costs & insurance for 2 years from date of injury. Continued to pay me when I returned to US, & even after I joined US Navy.

Now I am USN (Ret.). Also, retired Teamster. Closest thing to Socialism. I don't worry about medical bills for me or Hubby. (I bet that sentence has a lot of Conservatives near-Stroke!). Life is pretty good despite the cancers. My goal is to take care of my family. I wish everyone had such opportunities. Nobody should be sick and have to worry about losing their home or feeding themselves, especially the elderly.


Fark is cool with same sex marriages. Duh.
 
starlost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Arkanaut: Is this the one that just got approved by the FDA without any evidence that it actually has any impact on Alzheimer's?

Yes


thanks. i forgot.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

