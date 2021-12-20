 Skip to content
 
(some guy laying down)   🎶 With a crane over troubled water, I will steal a bridge 🎶   (beaconjournal.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Burglary, missing bridge, Theft, Medina County, Ohio, David Bramley, status of Akron, missing 58-foot bridge, trucking company  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bridge is expected to be shipped back to Akron over the span of upcoming days, police said.


Dad....
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: The bridge is expected to be shipped back to Akron over the span of upcoming days, police said.


Dad....


Bridge jokes, edmo's arch nemesis

/runs
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Scrappers.

Scrappers are the dregs of humanity. This bastard is right up there with the catalytic converter thieves and copper thieves. The scrap value of what they destroy in exchange for a few bucks to scratch their drug itch doesn't even approach their cost to society as a whole.

Chuck 'em in a deep dark hole in the ground, and let people fight over the scrap value of their organs.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: The bridge is expected to be shipped back to Akron over the span of upcoming days, police said.


Dad....


Truss me, you'll survive.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA: For anyone wondering about the status of Akron's missing bridge, you can now get over it.

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Quite the arch criminal.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would have expected Carmen Sandiego.
 
