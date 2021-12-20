 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(The Daily Beast)   Well, that escalated quickly
25
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, Fox Broadcasting Company, New York City, gibberish-sounding sentence, News Corporation, Sentence, juvenile criminals  
posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2021 at 10:22 PM



25 Comments     (+0 »)
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Go f*ck yourself, San Diego.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Las liberal da?  LOL
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Real Ritchie Valens - La Bamba
Youtube Jp6j5HJ-Cok
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody there would not what to say if they weren't told what to say.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping she had a brawl with a trident.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Ron Burgundy?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, honey, it even happens to the President sometimes. You'll get over it.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner speaks:

"Las liberal da scraping jail times for juveniles convicted of felony crimes."

while reading:

"L.A.'s liberal DA scrapping jail times for juveniles convicted of felony crimes."

Get used to it, FoxNews will soon be fronting animations lip-syncing "AI"-generated glurge.
 
King Something
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anyone else suddenly wanna do the cha-cha?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"GFY, San Diego"
 
mxyzplkiv
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fox is so used to speaking Russian that obviously it's "da"...
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldRod: Las liberal da?  LOL


I really respect the fact that you speak 3 languagest.

/I can barelymanage one.
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I used to sell remote control studio gear (cameras, boom mics, lighting) at convention exhibits.

The stupidity of the on-air talent was a running joke among the studio engineers.  Legendary Derp.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WKRP Les Nessman Chi Chi Rodriguez
Youtube q_fq4RQgwuA
 
Markus5
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Barely talking heads.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Olivia Munn AOTS- Who is MC Hammer?
Youtube ZG9Wt2tXHAQ
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes reporters are indeed stupid and read anything put in front of them
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd bet there exists a dormant middling modeling and/or acting agency profile for this anchor waiting to be dug up somewhere. She certainly wouldn't be alone at Fox News if she had one. There is a remarkable proportion of conservative media anchors, hosts, and commentators that have emerged from a stalled acting or modeling career. It's telling that their only option for a break is a gig sharpening the latent prejudices of America's parents and grandparents to a spearpoint.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SmithHiller: [Fark user image 539x753]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: [Fark user image 288x216]
Yes reporters are indeed stupid and read anything put in front of them


No, reporters are some of the smartest, best-informed, and bravest people alive (often not for long).

Daily camera-facing "News" hairdos could largely be replaced by video-game cut-scene animations without anyone noticing.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only thing surprising about this is that she's not blonde.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Las liberal da scraping jail times for juveniles convicted of felony crimes."

Well, better than Pricipal . Caught sayof school that has stoped Handstandsing " See, told ya so"
 
