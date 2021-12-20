 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CBC)   Locals wait years to see tolls removed, get charged $999,999 when returning their transponders   (cbc.ca) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a classis COBOL screw-up.  They should have been using Java and Log4J.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is a classis COBOL screw-up.  They should have been using Java and Log4J.


I remember nothing about COBOL now. I took computer science through the community college when I was in high school. Nothing stuck. I remember something about turtle graphics.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is a classis COBOL screw-up.  They should have been using Java and Log4J.


Well a toll is a toll and COBOL is COBOL.  If we don't get COBOL, we don't get no tolls.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
COBOL? Don't call them that, cell phone lenses are not known to be flattering for self portraits.
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Marcus Aurelius: This is a classis COBOL screw-up.  They should have been using Java and Log4J.

I remember nothing about COBOL now. I took computer science through the community college when I was in high school. Nothing stuck. I remember something about turtle graphics.


Turtle was LOGO not COBOL =)

/LOGO is in the LISP family of languages
//COBOL is its own special hell
///I've learned 42 different programming languages over the years including LOGO in 6th grade
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gods, imagine if that happened in the early 2000s when the banking overdraft shuffling fiasco was occuring (instead of just declining like it did here).

A mistake that was in no way the drivers fault would've cost them tens of thousands of dollars in "fees".
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Marcus Aurelius: This is a classis COBOL screw-up.  They should have been using Java and Log4J.

I remember nothing about COBOL now. I took computer science through the community college when I was in high school. Nothing stuck. I remember something about turtle graphics.


You senile dope, that was the art class you took.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wasn't sure what to make of the picture of the couple in this story. After staring at it for a while, an old saying came to mind:  For every rotten cracker there's a stinking piece of cheese.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Glitches are going to glitch, that's a fact of life with computers. Nice to see they got things resolved that quickly, I'd be having an adrenaline rush over that amount of money.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Then the agent asked if Felix wanted their credit limit increased.

Felix, when someone asks if you want your credit limit increased to a million dollars, you say yes.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It is easy to test if code does what it should; the trick is to test for everything that it shouldn't.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

allthesametome: I wasn't sure what to make of the picture of the couple in this story.


I was positively mesmerized by them.
 
