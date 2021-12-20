 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Missing Utah Student found "naked and covered in coal" in reclusive man's basement. No word if the suspect checked his list twice   (nypost.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was having company, how reclusive can he really be?

/ducks
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If he was having company, how reclusive can he really be?

/ducks


I just question the "covered in coal" part of the story.  I mean, there are kinks and then there are things that just make you go "wait, what?  THAT right there... WHAT?"
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Naked and covered in coal? Damn, shiat's so bad Santa is REALLY upping his game for those naughty list kids.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, she is a burglar?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Coalfinger?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm telling you, lots of people are locked in people's basements and back rooms.
It's highly unlikely Castro was a one off.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Great, this is going to inspire carbon copycat criminals.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Naked and covered in coal? Damn, shiat's so bad Santa Krampus is REALLY upping his game for those naughty list kids.


FTFY
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There must have been some magic in those old gray underpants he found.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Coalfinger?


/huff, huff, huff

I'm HERE! I heard my name, and ran as fast as I could. I say put her back in the basement, she was just going to buy drugs anyway.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm telling you, lots of people are locked in people's basements and back rooms.
It's highly unlikely Castro was a one off.


Build Back Better is being held tied up, naked, and covered in coal in Manchin's basement.
/Glad this creep was busted, victim is alive.
 
db2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was Utah, so we already knew it was gonna be weird.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Marcus Aurelius: If he was having company, how reclusive can he really be?

/ducks

I just question the "covered in coal" part of the story.  I mean, there are kinks and then there are things that just make you go "wait, what?  THAT right there... WHAT?"


It's a common thing in West Virginia, I mean, I've heard.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Marcus Aurelius: If he was having company, how reclusive can he really be?

/ducks

I just question the "covered in coal" part of the story.  I mean, there are kinks and then there are things that just make you go "wait, what?  THAT right there... WHAT?"


Well the goal is to make diamonds.

/just grossed *myself* out
 
Jeff5
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't believe ya'll can't see the obvious:

She was stealing his coal!
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Utah student in blackface scandal.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Coalfinger?


"That's mah fetish!"
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: Allen, originally from Kaysville, had met Brown in an online chat group and arranged to have him pick her up on Dec. 13

Yikes. Glad she's safe now, rather than being found in a shallow grave somewhere.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know it looks bad, but maybe she was into carbon sequestration.
 
powhound
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Crap. I just submitted this. Well since it won't see the light of day here is my headline:

Fark user image
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A coal minor?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Marcus Aurelius: If he was having company, how reclusive can he really be?

/ducks

I just question the "covered in coal" part of the story.  I mean, there are kinks and then there are things that just make you go "wait, what?  THAT right there... WHAT?"


He probably has a coal stove and the basement an old fashioned style coal shoot.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Covered in coal? Like, did he just dump bags of Kingsford charcoal briquettes on her? Or he just keeps a bunch of coal in the basement for covering naked women with? Was he like, "Oh no, the cops. I'd better cover my sex slave with a non-renewable fuel source"? Or maybe it was just a constant threat of barbecue to his victim.
 
powhound
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: A coal minor?


She's an adult. So you can address her as Major Coal.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
While searching for possible Fark submissions, I noted her disappearance and hoped for the best.

Glad she's alive and back with her family.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was her name Nicoal?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's no way to go through life, hun
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bondage chatrooms at 18?  Yikes.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Myrdinn: Marcus Aurelius: If he was having company, how reclusive can he really be?

/ducks

I just question the "covered in coal" part of the story.  I mean, there are kinks and then there are things that just make you go "wait, what?  THAT right there... WHAT?"

He probably has a coal stove and the basement an old fashioned style coal shoot.


Yeah, I used to own a house with a coal stove. It doesn't burn clean, but thankfully we only had to use it once or twice a year. If you're far out enough for a coal stove, then there are points during the winter where you don't have electricity for days. Coal stoves come in mighty handy then.

If he had a coal chute, maybe she tried to use it to escape but didn't make it out. The doors on houses don't tend to be very large, but they do get dirty:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
endmile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A Christmas Carol cosplay gone wrong?

Coalkkake?

/I got nuthin
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Bondage chatrooms at 18?  Yikes.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Marcus Aurelius: If he was having company, how reclusive can he really be?

/ducks

I just question the "covered in coal" part of the story.  I mean, there are kinks and then there are things that just make you go "wait, what?  THAT right there... WHAT?"


He had her yelling "Call me Manchin and beg me to vote for that BBB bill, biatch!"

/Utah
//Farking crazies
 
houstondragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Great, this is going to inspire carbon copycat criminals.


This needs to age properly like a diamond in the rough :P
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Weatherkiss: Coalfinger?

/huff, huff, huff

I'm HERE! I heard my name, and ran as fast as I could. I say put her back in the basement, she was just going to buy drugs anyway.

[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]



Soon
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Marcus Aurelius: If he was having company, how reclusive can he really be?

/ducks

I just question the "covered in coal" part of the story.  I mean, there are kinks and then there are things that just make you go "wait, what?  THAT right there... WHAT?"


The pervert was into miners.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...I can't do this, not today. JFC, it's a 19-year-old woman dealing with a monster - I mean, I never want to read the phrase, "object rape," less than a week before Christmas. I hope she recovers. I hope he suffers.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*I never again

I hate this world, sometimes.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know, welcome to fark but you people are shiats.

That poor girl, who looks naïve as hell, is going to need a lot of help.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Bondage chatrooms at 18?  Yikes.


I wish I knew the URLs so I could safely avoid them
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Clearly not a Prophet or Elder or whatever they call them
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Coalfinger?


COALFINGAAAAAAAAR WAAH WAAAH WAAAH
 
capngroovy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It seems strange that, with the charges of rape and object rape, that the name of the victim was not withheld.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

capngroovy: It seems strange that, with the charges of rape and object rape, that the name of the victim was not withheld.


Utah
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

capngroovy: It seems strange that, with the charges of rape and object rape, that the name of the victim was not withheld.


Name?  They went a little past that and pimped her youtube channel.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm telling you, lots of people are locked in people's basements and back rooms.
It's highly unlikely Castro was a one off.


When you get caught and become a Fark headline, don't forget to tell them your handle so we can all have a sensible chuckle.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Used to shovel a couple ton in the winter.
I only burn a few hundred pounds a year now, in the shop.
But, hey. You can melt stuff.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

capngroovy: It seems strange that, with the charges of rape and object rape, that the name of the victim was not withheld.


Her name was already published in earlier stories that she was missing. Not much point in redacting it in the "missing student found" followup.
 
