Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Fox News)   Man brought backhoe to gunfight   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Stupid, New York City, Akron, Ohio, Police car, New Jersey Attorney General's Office, Siren, New Jersey, police shot, New Jersey police shot  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Car-nage" get it?
Yeesh.

Yeah. Backhoe is good for digging a hole and he did.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"They called him Flipper, Flipper, dumber than whale shiat. Somehow he thought- he wouldn't get shot. And you know Flipper, Flipper, likely a meth head, probably speeding. Now he is needing a burial plot!
/too obscure?
/
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought it said black hoe. That would have made more sense!
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hated that show, but my younger sister loved it and farkin' Lassie, too. That shiat was almost as bad as the shiat they show today.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Yeah, it's all wet.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That car had a family!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes, you can shoot people just for busting stuff up.

"I feared for my life"

/mag dump
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Side hoes unavailable for comment.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The backhoe also crashed into several other vehicles and flipped an ambulance over.

What kind of a video game is this?
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Authorities said the identity of the man killed would not be immediately released.

Wonder if his name's K-k-k-Ken.

A Fish Called Wanda (11/11) Movie CLIP - Ken's Revenge (1988) HD
Youtube YgJvgESR920
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dummy.

You're supposed to use a bulldozer.

Killdozer Helicopter News Footage
Youtube PZbG9i1oGPA
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Scoop! There it is
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is not the time to talk about backhoe control.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

5-O's before hoes, apparently
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tractorbynet.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Came to make a Marvin Heemeyer reference, leaving satisfied.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Highly underrated comment.
 
