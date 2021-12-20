 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Plenty of snow, so please don't bring weed   (kron4.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And thus there was no longer any weed at the ski resort.

Problem solved.
 
kinda _askew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edibles make far more sense.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they talking about? I've smoked tons of weed on USFS land.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, this vape pen?  Pure nicotine, no drugs here!  Trust me.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China Peak said "starting now," there will be staff in the parking lots and on lifts "to ensure that we are all obeying the rules."

Looks like we found out where all the unemployed people went.  The job must pay well to hire that many narcs.  That's a lot of narcs.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Oh, this vape pen?  Pure nicotine, no drugs here!  Trust me.


I am a huge fan of vape pens.

I always volunteer to take out the trash and cardboard at work. You're welcome, boss man.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I only ski in DC.  I can have a legal pre-roll in my pocket, cross the street, and now I'm committing a Federal crime.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol. I remember headlines like this years ago when Colorado legalized. Gave the impression that Smokey the Bear was going to hunt you down with a full strike team of US Forest Service rangers if you toked up at the ski area.

/and then everyone realized the threats were toothless, and now no one cares unless you're some kind of cretin who gets out the vape pen in front of children or something
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: What are they talking about? I've smoked tons of weed on USFS land.


Not legally you didn't.

Also, weed+skiing just screams "bad idea." Yes, alcohol too. Besides the unnecessary added danger, wtf is wrong with you if skiing isn't interesting enough without added medication?  At the end of the day when you're back to your condo, sure. But not during the day.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't think you can get away with eating a gummy, either, because once you start wandering around singing Sugar Magnolia and telling people Dave's not there, man, you are outta there.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed? At ski resorts? Shocking...

/they don't call 'em "ganjalas" for nothing.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're so stuck in the '70s. you'll have brought a bota bag, anyway.
 
majestic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jvl: question_dj: What are they talking about? I've smoked tons of weed on USFS land.

Not legally you didn't.

Also, weed+skiing just screams "bad idea." Yes, alcohol too. Besides the unnecessary added danger, wtf is wrong with you if skiing isn't interesting enough without added medication?  At the end of the day when you're back to your condo, sure. But not during the day.


I assume this is what they don't want to happen, either. The only time we got high was after skiing and on our way for food/beers. Never drank more than a beer at lunch while on the slopes.
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aww, man.

I've been lighting up on ski lifts for so long it's become practically mandatory.

/I declare precedent
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
//hereby declare
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Technically you are breaking federal rules to be smoking weed anywhere. Federal law isn't limited to federal lands.

I wouldn't bother typing this, but a lot of people seem to have that belief, or some version thereof. It isn't enforced much at the personal use level, but is still illegal.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jvl: question_dj: What are they talking about? I've smoked tons of weed on USFS land.

Not legally you didn't.

Also, weed+skiing just screams "bad idea." Yes, alcohol too. Besides the unnecessary added danger, wtf is wrong with you if skiing isn't interesting enough without added medication?  At the end of the day when you're back to your condo, sure. But not during the day.


dude, it's the same as driving; once you get used to doing it wasted it's completely safe.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: China Peak said "starting now," there will be staff in the parking lots and on lifts "to ensure that we are all obeying the rules."

Looks like we found out where all the unemployed people went.  The job must pay well to hire that many narcs.  That's a lot of narcs.


Yeah, it'd be real hard to find a ski area employee who would want to sit on a lawn chair in the parking lot and "confiscate" weed from people.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
LOL
I think ski resorts have been saying this since... ever.
Ski resorts are one of the easiest places to score a bag.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tim Cohee is virtue signaling to Fresno rubes that China Peak is a "family-friendly" resort, whatever the f*ck that means. It's a mystery why the owner's group lets this asshole continue mismanaging the place while calling himself CEO.
 
