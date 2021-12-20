 Skip to content
 
(Jalopnik)   Pro-tip: make sure those 2 huge gators are dead before you drive off with them in the back seat   (jalopnik.com) divider line
9
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just dump them off at a costume party in Greenwich village.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image 300x156]


Dammit! That's it for this thread.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image image 300x156]


But did they need a bambulance? 
I need a BAMBULANCE! - World's Craziest Fools - BBC Three
Youtube VlIPx6MYE-U
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Karma.... Play stupid game, win stupid prizes.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I helped haul a "dead" alligator into a boat once. You can't just shoot another hole in its head when you will likely shoot a hole in the bottom of the boat. We had to beat it the rest of the way to death. You sleep pretty good after that kind of excitement.
 
red230
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Catherine the Great is not amused.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those poor teens were just trying help the gators, like their hero The Deep:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
