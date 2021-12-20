 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Doesn't it start with an earthquake?   (ktla.com)
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
then birds, snakes, airplanes.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody check on Lenny Bruce!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A moderate offshore earthquake on the Cascadia fault? Must be a day that ends in a "y."
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do weather guys always look like they're doing more coke than Tony Montana?

ktla.com
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We bother reporting low 6 earthquakes in California?
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Somebody check on Lenny Bruce!


He's not afraid but I am concerned about


LEONARD BERNSTEIN
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it started out with a kiss?

How did it end up like this?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"SURPRISE MOTHERF*CKERS!!"
c.tenor.com
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surf's up.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Somebody check on Lenny Bruce!


He's dead. shiat.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tommy Boy - It's The End Of The World As We Know It
Youtube T2WCq_Vhg_U
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: We bother reporting low 6 earthquakes in California?


Whittier Narrows was only a 5.9 but pretty significant.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Somebody check on Lenny Bruce!

He's dead. shiat.


So definitely not afraid. 

Any active hurricanes?

/As I churn on right here, with only myself listening.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 183x250]


She looks like she would shake, yes.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "SURPRISE MOTHERF*CKERS!!"
Walker: "SURPRISE MOTHERF*CKERS!!"
[c.tenor.com image 220x199]


Aw, he's having a little dance party. Who knew Godzilla was such a cheerful scamp?
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaking lasted for a few seconds. Sadly, wasn't strong enough to completely level Eureka, which might be California's most depressing city
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this make a big event along the Cascadia subduction zone more or less likely?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virgin snakes and airplanes is next.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On
Youtube GN8VV8CHnrk
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Virgin snakes and airplanes is next.


Those... are not the lyrics. Lol!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Walker: "SURPRISE MOTHERF*CKERS!!"
xxBirdMadGirlxx: Walker: "SURPRISE MOTHERF*CKERS!!"
[c.tenor.com image 220x199]

Aw, he's having a little dance party. Who knew Godzilla was such a cheerful scamp?


Fark user image
 
hammettman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Japan or Chile next.

Social Distortion - Ring of Fire (Johnny Cash cover)
Youtube IjQkgZmBjzE
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: A moderate offshore earthquake on the Cascadia fault? Must be a day that ends in a "y."


Juan de Fuca and Pacific plates, not the Cascadia subduction zone.  This spot has quakes just about every day, although they tend to be in the 2-4 range.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I Like Bread: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Somebody check on Lenny Bruce!

He's not afraid but I am concerned about


LEONARD BERNSTEIN


...but WE DIDN'T START THE FIRE!
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At this point - bring on the end and let's get it over quickly
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cass Elliot (Mama Cass) - California Earthquake
Youtube w6zPW7qA6RQ
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Why do weather guys always look like they're doing more coke than Tony Montana?

[ktla.com image 636x358]


Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Claire Anderson, KIRO-TV Seattle
 
db2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The temblor, which hit around 12:10 p.m.,

I can't keep up with all these new social media web sites,
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's right, it starts with an earthquake...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I Like Bread: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Somebody check on Lenny Bruce!

He's not afraid but I am concerned about


LEONARD BERNSTEIN


Fark user imageView Full Size

Leonid Brezhnev...still dead...
 
whitroth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I Like Bread: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Somebody check on Lenny Bruce!

He's not afraid but I am concerned about


LEONARD BERNSTEIN


Don't get either of that... esp. since both of them were New Yorkers.
 
englaja
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I assumed it all started when they shot that f*cking gorilla. That year was weird but the world seems to keep falling further into some sort of bizarro dimension ever since
 
