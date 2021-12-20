 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Here's some sage advice from Verizon, through it's subsidy, on how to behave on the job (finance.yahoo.com)
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:  s/subsidy/subsidiary/
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the subsidy thing has been addressed. Very good.

So I'll say this instead. There are times in life when a bridge needs to be burned. When you do arrive at one of those times, you need to be decisive, complete, and utterly thorough -- the bridge should be gone forever, unusable and unsalvageable by anybody who might have ever thought to use it. This doesn't generally require things like profanity-laced tirades -- that's more a mark of an inexperienced, uneducated, and/or immature mind than anything else -- but in the end it shouldn't matter because, as I said, the bridge in question is forever destroyed and will never be used again by you or the other person/persons for any reason.

But here's the thing -- these situations are very, very rare. A lot of people jump to the bridge burning when they shouldn't, and they end up destroying something that a) didn't actually need to be utterly destroyed but perhaps redesigned instead and b) had some potential value down the road through an effective redesign. In those cases -- which are most cases -- you end up hurting yourself as much or more as you do the people on the receiving end of the destruction. And self-harm or acting against your own self-interest is almost never healthy.

If you seem to find yourself very frequently needing to burn bridges, you need to remember the difference between a person leaving their house and meeting one asshole, and the person leaving their house and meeting nothing but asshole after asshole all day long. The actual asshole in the second situation is almost never who the original person thinks it is.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That is all like.......professional behavior....

But we are on fark so....we can milk 20 threads on the consequences of those actions and how to blame them on others, so come on.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
More proof society is just trying to control you.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you seem to find yourself very frequently needing to burn bridges, you need to remember the difference between a person leaving their house and meeting one asshole, and the person leaving their house and meeting nothing but asshole after asshole all day long. The actual asshole in the second situation is almost never who the original person thinks it is.


See: George Carlin talking about people driving
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How else will you go viral and get millions of subscribers and make $$$ ?

Why not get fired spectacularly, put it online, then start a GoFundMe?

Better than staying at a shiat job and acting "responsible" about it all
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CONSUME. PRODUCE. OBEY.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And also now i have agreed with austerity and Pocket in the course of 24 hours. Its really is a magical christmas.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: How else will you go viral and get millions of subscribers and make $$$ ?

Why not get fired spectacularly, put it online, then start a GoFundMe?

Better than staying at a shiat job and acting "responsible" about it all


If you don't value dignity, you can do real well in life. Not something to strive towards though if you aren't a sack of shiat.
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've always put myself in the same mental space as if I had been caught f*cking a doughnut in the break room.

Mildly embarrassed, and sorry for everyone that it happened.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Through it is what subsidy?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark you. Fark you. Fark you. You're cool. Fark you. I'm out.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja:

Burn bridges?

*Hot Take* Julius Caesar? Not that great.

/ the origin of the phrase "To Burn Your Bridges" is Julius Caesar burning a bridge
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I definitely recommend taking a more professional and low-key approach to quitting a job.  ...like this guy:
Joey Quits (worker quits hotel job with a marching band)
Youtube 9A4UGtM4hDQ
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've only had one job where I had an urge to burn the bridge, and withdrawing my two weeks notice the day after giving it and telling them to never contact me again was probably a lot more satisfying than throwing a tantrum would have been.
 
realmolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The trick is to remember that your employer doesn't deserve to mess with your head.  They will, sometimes, and it will get to you. But fight it.

Once you've had enough, you walk away quietly  and forget about them forever.

That said - If I ever see my ex-manager Bryan on the street I'm going to break his farking kneecaps.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yahell can fark all the way off with their "advice".
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitroglycerine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I (justifiably) rage quit my job two weeks ago. .BEST feeling I had in a long time and I have no regerts. Some bridges not only need to be burned, some bridges need to be napalmed!

/Not Jeff Brridges
//or Beau I guess
///Slashies
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrparks: I've always put myself in the same mental space as if I had been caught f*cking a doughnut in the break room.

Mildly embarrassed, and sorry for everyone that it happened.


Note to self: Do not take creme filled donuts from mrparks.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If more people rage quit maybe less bosses would treat us as disposable.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: If more people rage quit maybe less bosses would treat us as disposable.


shiite fewer, I meant fewer.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrparks: I've always put myself in the same mental space as if I had been caught f*cking a doughnut in the break room.

Mildly embarrassed, and sorry for everyone that it happened.


Even sorry for the doughnut?
 
