Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NPR)   Perhaps we should start exploring a possible connection between Hentai, tentacle porn, and COVID immunity?   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Interesting, Immune system, Japan, Vaccination, Vaccine, Tokyo, South Korea, Scientific method, New cases  
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If that's the case, I'll take my chances with covid.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given how kinky Republicans are, I bet if the vaccine were available in tentacle form, COVID would be over by now.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it's a mystery how an island nation where people use masks as a course of normal behavior when sick, then restricted all travel which is now eased to "Do you have a REALLY good reason for coming here?" plus mandatory airport infection checks, isolation after arrival and tons of contact tracing with aggressive sanitation against germs & viruses and most of the population having gotten their vaccine shots managed to get the numbers down. Yep, total mystery there...
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My QAnon qousin claims it's because they completely stopped vaccinations and have been giving everyone ivermectin and hydroxychlorquine instead.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Given how kinky Republicans are, I bet if the vaccine were available in tentacle form, COVID would be over by now.


Nothing says lovin' like a tentacle in the oven.

/Sounds like something Ghastly would say
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kyradesuyo.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


So that's how I'm still alive..
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put that on next year's HOTY list.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How they built up their immunity to respiratory viruses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japan emphasizes societal good over individualism.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80% of the population vaccinated and a culture already ok with wearing masks.

Can I get a Nobel?
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is called not leaving the house.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is tentacle porn even still a thing in hentai?

Asking for a friend. Neither he nor I have been keeping up with the latest developments in this area.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm not spending enough time browsing the categories on Pornhub, but isn't tentacle porn a type of hentai?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A lot of farkers not reading the article. Tries to outline that something other than masks are responsible since previous waves were not stopped by masks.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, even if they do get COVID-19 in Japan, the death rates are very low. Take a deep breath and behold:

Obesity rate:

America           36.47% obesity
Japan:               4.97% obesity

Source: https://data.worldobesity.org/ranking​s​/

And they wear masks and aren't idiots...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

koder: Given how kinky Republicans are, I bet if the vaccine were available in tentacle form, COVID would be over by now.


They'd only get sexual pleasure from the vaccine tentacle if they could use it to abuse and degrade innocent people.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

algman: Maybe I'm not spending enough time browsing the categories on Pornhub, but isn't tentacle porn a type of hentai?


Not necessarily in the common vernacular.

Hentai is japanese for sexually perverted.  So any sex stuff is technically hentai as an adjective.

In English, hentai refers only to porn anime. Of this, tentacles can be a sub genre.

The tricky bit: Not all tentacle porn is animated. So it's hentai but it's not hentai.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dibs on being in the control group with Hentai but no Covid.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sure it has something to do with all their genital being blurry.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

meat0918: 80% of the population vaccinated and a culture already ok with wearing masks.

Can I get a Nobel?


No.

If you read tfa, you'll find those idiot doctors thought of that.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Yeah, even if they do get COVID-19 in Japan, the death rates are very low. Take a deep breath and behold:

Obesity rate:

America           36.47% obesity
Japan:               4.97% obesity

Source: https://data.worldobesity.org/rankings​/

And they wear masks and aren't idiots...


Careful, that takes you dangerously close to MTG and Joe Rogan.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Dibs on being in the control group with Hentai but no Covid.


It has to be double blind or the results are invalid. If you pick your own group, the doctor in charge will be asked for a (nsfw) Redo of Hea- no, that's too dark.
Don't even google. You don't need to know.
 
adamatari
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It definitely seems like the restrictions on people entering the country are a big part. Of course in Japan, the favored theory is "Japanese people are a special race (descended from the gods, don't ya know)". I like Japan a lot but the casual racism is definitely tiresome.

I think a closer comparison to South Korea might be able to shed some light on it. In any case it's good to know at least one country has got it under control.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: transporter_ii: Yeah, even if they do get COVID-19 in Japan, the death rates are very low. Take a deep breath and behold:

Obesity rate:

America           36.47% obesity
Japan:               4.97% obesity

Source: https://data.worldobesity.org/rankings​/

And they wear masks and aren't idiots...

Careful, that takes you dangerously close to MTG and Joe Rogan.


Well, if we are doing dumb statistics (like the headline) then I should point out that NFL quarterbacks who go to Joe Rogan for Covid treatments are 4-0 with no interceptions since treatment.

Maybe Joe Rogan knows something we don't? (He doesn't)
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

koder: Given how kinky Republicans are, I bet if the vaccine were available in tentacle form, COVID would be over by now.


Seriously.  Just make a version of the vaccine that can be delivered via anonymous restroom sex and the pandemic will be behind us in three taps of a foot.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The article makes sure to mention all of the crackpot theories from the sports/porno magazines, the right wing nut jobs, and the usual crop of English teachers at cash cow "campuses" of US universities, where they warehouse all the English speaking Japan "experts" who have live a whole four years in Japan. If something ever happened in Japan, rest assured that it would be reported by someone right on the spot... from Singapore. Just like 3 11. Just watch some TV and read some tabloids and then report that as news to the rest of the world.

So I come to Fark and find all the usual canards. Island nation. No immigration. And someone will sharpen the point on that dull pencil to racism and then everyone can point and squint.

Look. From before America's "day 1," Japan had this figured out. It handled SARS and MERS and then promoted those people. So Japan has about 10 Faucis in high places. It has had a consistent and effective policy that has given it, I think 1/15th the deaths per capita compared to... California. But no fines. No lockdowns. The Ministry of Justice will not issue "vaccine passports" except for foreign travel. Because why? Because there is no law or standard in Japan for denying anything to anybody based on their vaccination status. The passports are for foreign governments. Not valid in Japan.

Walk into a store with no mask by mistake? They will give you a mask, or sell you one for a dime. You idiot.

Plus universal health care. Everyone with COVID19 gets treated for it free. Everyone vaccinated for free. No trips to Disneyland. No free beer. No lottery tickets. Just people doing what is right and expecting no reward.

Started vaccination OFFICIALLY in Feb., but that got delayed for perfectly good reasons. And it was delayed to the point that Tokyo was rushing to get people vaccinated before the Olympics. And STILL STILL Japan got to 80% a month or more ago, with near 100% for people over 65. Japan paid for every single infected foreigner just to host an international event that nobody could have or would have hosted.

And the data. The data are perfect. All reported cases logged along with billing codes. All vaccinations logged and recorded carefully. The data are pristine. Above reproach. Japan not only knows what it is doing. It knows what it has done.

Like Ozymandias, I invite you to look on and despair. Or make dick jokes. Do your best. What has anyone learned? Fark has predicted 8 of Japan's three or four spikes, which have turned out to be ... not good... not terrible. Will anyone learn? No! Absolutely not. They will ignore the obvious and look for some hidden reason.

From the minute omicron was a thing, I was getting flooded by PSAs telling me to mask, distance, and wash up. It is that simple. In America? Here is what I have heard from my family. "Well, that hospital has strict rules for COVID, but they make a lot of exceptions." "They have policies, but that is mostly so that they can keep out the bad actors." "I am sure you can find a restaurant that will let you in even if you don't have a mask." "I will try to get around the restrictions and come see you, even if I have to drive."

You see. That is the crux of it. In America, the rules are for the other guy. In Japan, the rules are for all of us. Who has got my back? 125 million people, apparently. In the US, it is every man for himself.

Too judgmental? Yeah I guess. You all go back to killing each other. Have a nice day. And whatever you do, take a minute or two to figure out why Japan can manage and your country can't. I am sure there is SOME OTHER explanation than the fact that you hate your neighbors and wish they were dead. And if you feel that way, well they do too, or reverse it. It does not matter, does it?
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Because Republicans would be mortally offended that we're intruding on their turf?
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

adamatari: It definitely seems like the restrictions on people entering the country are a big part. Of course in Japan, the favored theory is "Japanese people are a special race (descended from the gods, don't ya know)". I like Japan a lot but the casual racism is definitely tiresome.

I think a closer comparison to South Korea might be able to shed some light on it. In any case it's good to know at least one country has got it under control.


If racism were a FAVORED and presumably preferred theory, it would have been used for policy, right? If it had been used for policy, Japan would not have achieved its outcomes. So. I am not sure what OF COURSE means in your dictionary, but I would say the statement makes no sense.

Here again, I would like to point out that what you read on Fark and what Japanese tabloids say is not representative of Japan.

I have followed all of the data closely from before the LA TIMES announced the COVID19 outbreak on the same page it reported Kobe Bryant's plane crash. Korea has followed VERY different policies from Japan's, as Taiwan has. Extremely different, with varying effects at different times. To put it very bluntly, Korea and Taiwan took the kid gloves off very early. If I had to guess what is wrong with them now, I would say ... fatigue. Eventually you run out of options. The well of human motivation runs dry.

Japan has been running a marathon. It has never dug deep to shut down an industry, issue fines, arrest people, or nail people into their homes. Those are options that MIGHT be used, but you see, they destroy unity. They destroy the same spirit of community you want to protect. Apparently, nobody understands that.

It is much harder to do the right thing. Nobody wants to do anything hard these days. Too many smart people have it all figured out, and they have such a wide audience. Too little wisdom though.
 
kabloink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm ready to start my bad manga drawing career

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Japanese collectivism versus American Individualism.
 
