(Stars and Stripes)   Female pilot from Afghanistan Air Force, reportedly stoned to death by Taliban, emerges on US west coast: "I'm not dead yet"   (stripes.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But I am stoned."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it... I hope she has a wonderful life here...

Also...

Pinche Mateo: "But I am stoned."


FUNNY THAT RIGHT NOW!!!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No you're not, you'll be stone dead in a moment.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How dumb do you have to be to think that reducing the number of workers by half is a good idea?

/ Especially if you live in a place where young men sometimes die of premature exploding pants...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good for her. We should give her a fighter jet and she could do some bombing runs over her old oppressors.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, I hope she's resettling in western Oregon. She's not going to find the hospitality of eastern Oregon palatable, given how they've gone goddamned insane.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: How dumb do you have to be to think that reducing the number of workers by half is a good idea?

/ Especially if you live in a place where young men sometimes die of premature exploding pants...


What they need to do is increase the number of workers.  Bring the labor cost to near zero.  Having low labor costs makes billionaires richer, therefore that is the one true way.
 
goodncold
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She's a WITCH!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: How dumb do you have to be to think that reducing the number of workers by half is a good idea?

/ Especially if you live in a place where young men sometimes die of premature exploding pants...


You're trying to make an economics argument with people who are living 8 centuries before the birth of Adam Smith.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Welcome to America. We're glad you're here.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I worked with a retired USAF Lt. Col. who, at one time in his career, was responsible for keeping track of Afghani pilots when they came to the US for training. Some enormous percentage of them would go AWOL, never to be seen again. The women were especially notorious for this, and as you can see, how the fark could you blame them?

/ He said most ended up in communities with large populations of Afghani and Pakistani expats
// they mostly didn't go to extremes trying to round them back up
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: How dumb do you have to be to think that reducing the number of workers by half is a good idea?

/ Especially if you live in a place where young men sometimes die of premature exploding pants...


They don't want the women educated or working so that they can concentrate on making more soldiers, willingly or unwillingly.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

goodncold: She's a WITCH!


It's a fair cop.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She doesn't want to go on the cart!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

goodncold: She's a WITCH!


She turned me into a newt.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's almost like all of the news that comes out of there is rightwing nonsense.

Now that she's alive they'll have little use for her outside of denouncing her faith and saying refugees aren't welcome.
 
Daer21
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Glad she's okay. shiat I'd hire her, if she wants to move across the country.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: goodncold: She's a WITCH!

She turned me into a newt.


Did you get better?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Afghani woman: I want to be a fighter pilot for Afghanistan!

*Militants attack Afghanistan's government*

Afghani woman: Hi! I flew to America. Didn't see that coming, did you?
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"She named her newborn child Helen, saying she wanted a "strong" name for her daughter..."

Never underestimate Helens in a group.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh sure, but she couldn't be bothered to bring back a couple of billion dollars worth of military equipment with her?
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: How dumb do you have to be to think that reducing the number of workers by half is a good idea?

/ Especially if you live in a place where young men sometimes die of premature exploding pants...


I believe that the whole hope of that ideology is that the ones that are left will subjugate and will turn into little baby factories. And by that ideology, I mean the extremists that have taken back over Afghanistan.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And if Trump wins in 3 years, he's sending her back.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: How dumb do you have to be to think that reducing the number of workers by half is a good idea?

/ Especially if you live in a place where young men sometimes die of premature exploding pants...


I always wonder if I'm the only one who watches The Handmaid's Tale thinking, "How the fark does Gilead function at all?"

Not only have they eliminated half their workforce, but at least half of what's left over appears to be employed in full-time guard duty on every street corner.
 
Daer21
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: iheartscotch: How dumb do you have to be to think that reducing the number of workers by half is a good idea?

/ Especially if you live in a place where young men sometimes die of premature exploding pants...

I always wonder if I'm the only one who watches The Handmaid's Tale thinking, "How the fark does Gilead function at all?"

Not only have they eliminated half their workforce, but at least half of what's left over appears to be employed in full-time guard duty on every street corner.


It doesn't. Authors good at imagining dystopia don't tend to be good at the implications of such changes in the labor force.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Give her a spa day, then a mini gun
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Daer21: BMFPitt: iheartscotch: How dumb do you have to be to think that reducing the number of workers by half is a good idea?

/ Especially if you live in a place where young men sometimes die of premature exploding pants...

I always wonder if I'm the only one who watches The Handmaid's Tale thinking, "How the fark does Gilead function at all?"

Not only have they eliminated half their workforce, but at least half of what's left over appears to be employed in full-time guard duty on every street corner.

It doesn't. Authors good at imagining dystopia don't tend to be good at the implications of such changes in the labor force.


Well, it can function, but productivity is way down so you need to be of the elite to have a non-miserable existence.

But if you're in the elite, you don't care.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: "But I am stoned."


"They tried stoning me. It did not work."

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Daer21: BMFPitt: iheartscotch: How dumb do you have to be to think that reducing the number of workers by half is a good idea?

/ Especially if you live in a place where young men sometimes die of premature exploding pants...

I always wonder if I'm the only one who watches The Handmaid's Tale thinking, "How the fark does Gilead function at all?"

Not only have they eliminated half their workforce, but at least half of what's left over appears to be employed in full-time guard duty on every street corner.

It doesn't. Authors good at imagining dystopia don't tend to be good at the implications of such changes in the labor force.


You have to think of it uncharitably.

Patriarchal societies often treat women like a commodity.  Keeping them out of the work force simultaneously lets you safeguard them from those who might steal them and hinders them from escaping a situation they might not enjoy by limiting their options in society.

Add to that polygamy where the elite have many wives and the young men have none and a bunch of weird rules from a translation of a translation of a translation etc of old Abrahamic Hebrew texts and about a thousand schisms and you get a society where it makes sense, at least to those in power, to keep women wrapped up in special garments at home and keep the young men sober and busy so they they don't realize there's a better way to live.

And that's why Utah is so weird.  Wait, were we supposed to be talking about Afghanistan?
 
ThePea
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Daer21: BMFPitt: iheartscotch: How dumb do you have to be to think that reducing the number of workers by half is a good idea?

/ Especially if you live in a place where young men sometimes die of premature exploding pants...

I always wonder if I'm the only one who watches The Handmaid's Tale thinking, "How the fark does Gilead function at all?"

Not only have they eliminated half their workforce, but at least half of what's left over appears to be employed in full-time guard duty on every street corner.

It doesn't. Authors good at imagining dystopia don't tend to be good at the implications of such changes in the labor force.

You have to think of it uncharitably.

Patriarchal societies often treat women like a commodity.  Keeping them out of the work force simultaneously lets you safeguard them from those who might steal them and hinders them from escaping a situation they might not enjoy by limiting their options in society.

Add to that polygamy where the elite have many wives and the young men have none and a bunch of weird rules from a translation of a translation of a translation etc of old Abrahamic Hebrew texts and about a thousand schisms and you get a society where it makes sense, at least to those in power, to keep women wrapped up in special garments at home and keep the young men sober and busy so they they don't realize there's a better way to live.

And that's why Utah is so weird.  Wait, were we supposed to be talking about Afghanistan?


/slow clap from Northern Utah/
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weatherkiss: goodncold: She's a WITCH!

She turned me into a newt.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry to hear that.
 
