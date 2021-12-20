 Skip to content
 
(Centre Daily Times)   Man purchases ceiling light at home improvement store in Bangor, Maine. Then it gets weird   (centredaily.com) divider line
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.  We used to handle small boxes from a crematorium through at "small package delivery company."  The boxes were reasonably sturdy.  Story goes that one broke open on the belt.  We called the destination funeral home.  They instructed us to fill the box with industrial sweep because the family is told ahead of time that there is no expectation all of the remains are from their loved one.  I guess this is standard language whenever you ask for cremation.

Anyhow, when we asked what to do about the remains that were all throughout the system, they said to just sweep them up as best as possible and throw them out.

So, this guy's final resting place was the dumpster out back and whatever landfill that went to.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

coffeetime: Could be worse.  We used to handle small boxes from a crematorium through at "small package delivery company."  The boxes were reasonably sturdy.  Story goes that one broke open on the belt.  We called the destination funeral home.  They instructed us to fill the box with industrial sweep because the family is told ahead of time that there is no expectation all of the remains are from their loved one.  I guess this is standard language whenever you ask for cremation.

Anyhow, when we asked what to do about the remains that were all throughout the system, they said to just sweep them up as best as possible and throw them out.

So, this guy's final resting place was the dumpster out back and whatever landfill that went to.


Top 5 ghosts, caught on camera......
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
"This is the laziest thing I could post. Maybe in an AI gone wrong!"
 
epyonyx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bangor? I hardly know her
 
Professor Science
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
C'mon lady, show some respect for the departed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I now have to modify my will.

Please place my remains in an Amazon return.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Still better than: Local man finds out 5 lbs of Jello Mix wasn't Jello Mix....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Professor Science: C'mon lady, show some respect for the departed.
[Fark user image image 480x640]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have that exact ceiling light fixture in my home office.

So, yes, Grandpa G has been watching me masturbate.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did a clown with a fivehead show up and talk about how they all float down here?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have that light, its a nice light for the price.

Also, the bangor police department seems like awesome folks and whoever manages their facebook deserves a beer and a raise.

Also i am now amending my will for what i want done with my body after i die.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems odd that you would just put them in a box. I know where both of my Grandfather's are. One is buried at Black Hills National Cemetery, next to his wife, the other Grandpa is in a vault at Black Hills National Cemetery, resting in his old camera bag. I miss both of them so damn much. And yes, I was very happy that I got to keep a casing from each of their 21 gun salutes, they're absolutely treasured mementos. And they're not being kept in a carboard box from Lowes.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh and the best part, their best guess as to what happened with that box, IS EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED IN MY HOUSEHOLD.

"I thought you were going to switch out that hall light?"
"Yeah, i got it, its in the basement, but when i went to do it originally it was a mess in the wiring box and i need to pull a new...."
"My parents will be here in 2 days for thanksgiving. fix the damn light"
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't have a box, but I'm looking for a place I can return my mother.  Any suggestions?

Difficulty: She's not dead yet.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now that I'm thinking of it, I should have saved my mother's old coffee pot. It would have made the perfect urn for her.
 
