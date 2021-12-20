 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(KAKE Wichita)   "The 76-year-old Milwaukee woman was not even aware of the contest until friends lured her to the Lynch dealership in Burlington and told her that she had won"   (kake.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy, Copyright, FCC Public Files, All rights reserved, High school, EEO Reports, Rain, Meteorology, Car salesman  
•       •       •

1055 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2021 at 7:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was surprisingly sweet. And a great local car dealership ad. Two tastes that rarely go together.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an ad.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: That's an ad.


If it was an ad, why add this at the end?

FTA: Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
76 year old that just totaled her car. Sure, let's give her a new one.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chevy should send her a new Camaro.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Russ1642: That's an ad.

If it was an ad, why add this at the end?

FTA: Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.


So if you're from around there you read the article and at the end it tells you to forget everything.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Russ1642: That's an ad.

If it was an ad, why add this at the end?

FTA: Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.


It's a clever ad. The most dangerous of creatures
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feel-good stories like this always feel a little less good when you consider how sad the circumstances of it are. That a retired woman is one unexpected expense away from the edge, and that she's using the money she saved to pay off medical debt.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If the contest had been setup by a Republican, she would have won an AR-15 and a box of ammo.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now she has to pay the taxes on it, plus the cost of full coverage insurance.
 
palelizard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: If the contest had been setup by a Republican, she would have won an AR-15 and a box of ammo.


To be fair, with an AR-15 and a box of ammo, you can get a car. Bootstraps, people, bootstraps.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As the owner of both a farmer's market and a funeral home, I approve of this gesture.
 
wataga123
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: If the contest had been setup by a Republican, she would have won an AR-15 and a box of ammo.


How's that jellyfish doing for president?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: As the owner of both a farmer's market and a funeral home, I approve of this gesture.


I know the two don't have to be mutually exclusive, but are you putting something in the baked goods at your farmers market that lands people at your other business?
 
Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA "It's just wonderful," she said. "It's like a gift from God."

But it's actually a gift from salesman (and fellow primate) Dan Dace.
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Now she has to pay the taxes on it, plus the cost of full coverage insurance.


It's a 2009 Malibu... it's not worth much, the taxes etc should be minimal. The dealership will probably cover those costs for her because it is so cheap.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Khrestyn: Begoggle: Now she has to pay the taxes on it, plus the cost of full coverage insurance.

It's a 2009 Malibu... it's not worth much, the taxes etc should be minimal. The dealership will probably cover those costs for her because it is so cheap.


They'll probably recoup any sunk costs servicing the thing when it constantly breaks down.

/I kid, I kid - I know nothing about the model of car in question.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maxis_mydog: 76 year old that just totaled her car. Sure, let's give her a new one.


She just, uh, misplaced it: "Shortly after losing her old car in a traffic accident..."
 
TheFoz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: If the contest had been setup by a Republican, she would have won an AR-15 and a box of ammo.


Clearly this was a setup by the one Democrat in Burlington.  I am that one.

/grew up 10 mins from Burlington
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wataga123: Pointy Tail of Satan: If the contest had been setup by a Republican, she would have won an AR-15 and a box of ammo.

How's that jellyfish doing for president?


Aw, hurt feelings
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Khrestyn: Begoggle: Now she has to pay the taxes on it, plus the cost of full coverage insurance.

It's a 2009 Malibu... it's not worth much, the taxes etc should be minimal. The dealership will probably cover those costs for her because it is so cheap.


Reading comprehension. How does that work?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.