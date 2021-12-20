 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Headline in form of question. Answer is..... COVID   (wjactv.com) divider line
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only if it is in a 3.4-ounce bottle in a quart-sized bag.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You cant bring anything on a plane because some stupid assholes decided there was a war on covid terror and we were all going to die if we didn't take "precautions".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At this point, I ignore anything that starts with the words "'tis the season", and it's only worse that they misused the apostrophe. So no, I dnrtfa, but who cares, because I'm not traveling.

In conclusion and summation, bah humbug.
 
buster_v
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OMFG... Do not bring food on the airplane.  Your farking gravy is not that special, Sharon!
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The answer is poop.

/you just have to carry it on in your prison wallet
 
COVID19
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm there... the back section of the plane isn't JUST for poor people and terrorists.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The cooties.
 
