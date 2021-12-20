 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(France 24)   Subby would just go BOIOIOYOYOINNNNG all day long and see in paisley or plaid or something   (france24.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ear, Perception, Sense, Sound, Brain, Auditory system, Hearing  
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beavis And Butthead - Boing!
Youtube hoS1MCF8AeI
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet haircut
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to think I had synesthesia, but lavender.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that it said "Live Free Or Krull"

I am disappointed.
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You were way off. ☝
 
petec
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
it's an embedded metronome?
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wrong post LoL
 
algman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, does he really need the antenna to rehash prismatic artwork from the 70s and 80s?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
