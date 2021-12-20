 Skip to content
(News 10 Albany)   Shooting at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse causes victim to meet his...well, you know   (news10.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Syracuse, New York, WSYR-TV, Onondaga County, upper level parking lot, Dispatchers, Old Best Buy, crew, Major League Soccer  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are my Density
Youtube jGxuWWGo8AY
 
Mukster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Geez, is it a day ending in y all ready this week? Boy, time flies, as do bullets apparently.
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well it IS Christmas at Ground Zero
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Argument in the parking garage leaves one shot in leg


But why be honest when you can fearmonger and lie right subby?
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly before noon, but could not locate the suspect. Police say he got himself to Upstate University Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.


Have they tried looking at the hospital?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Onondaga County 911 Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 there was a "reported" shooting in the upper level parking lot near Macy's at Destiny USA, but currently there is no mall evacuation.

On the evac scale these are rookie numbers.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Real father?

Cable repair guy?

Doppelganger?

Billy's world famous tacos?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ok, Media.

Can we please separate shootings that the public needs to be immediately aware of  (IE, mass shootings, terrorist incidents, etc) , and "a parking lot disagreement ending in one man shot"?
 
hsburns30
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shooting at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse causes victim to meet his...well, you know

Did he meet his stripper?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, are there two suspects, or did one bored guy shoot himself?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Argument in the parking garage leaves one shot in leg


But why be honest when you can fearmonger and lie right subby?


The parking lot wasn't at the mall?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Getting shot in the leg is someone's destiny?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jmr61: Getting shot in the leg is someone's destiny?


Well, people get shot in their legs so if you believe in destiny, then yes
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The real question is did he get the parking space or not?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Parole Officer once a week?
Gun Guy for Repairs?
Insurance Adjuster, for the other guy's bill?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly before noon, but could not locate the suspect. Police say he got himself to Upstate University Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.


Have they tried looking at the hospital?


*shakes tiny fist*

Thank the nine I read a few comments, was gonna ask that exact same thing
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jmr61: Getting shot in the leg is someone's destiny?


No escaping that for me
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who names their leg Destiny?
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Christmas shopping makes me feel like taking a few people out, too.

/but I have Duck Hunt to relieve that urge
//poor dog
 
