 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Yahoo)   African Cardinal resigns in protest, not clear if Lions were involved   (yahoo.com) divider line
5
    More: Interesting, Pope John Paul II, Pope, Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana, Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI, Roman Curia, sexual abuse scandal, Pope Francis  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2021 at 9:34 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Too soon!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well played, subby.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But how far can an African cardinal carry a coconut?
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen cardinal?
 
austerity101
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That was a pretty long article for not ever telling us why he resigned.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.