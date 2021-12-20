 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun) Weeners Suspect denies owning cocaine, meth packages wrapped around his package   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Suspect Device
Youtube on6DxBgfsDY
 
Headso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seems like a missed opportunity for an I.C Weiner joke
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Oh, those? I slipped and fell on them."
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'What if your dope was on fire?' - Vernon (The Breakfast Club)
Youtube nYsG396jKVE
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
4 a.m., drunk, riding dirty with no lights. Brilliant!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I'll be wrapped around your penis..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you attach things to your penis, and let them dangle for a while, does your penis get longer?  Asking for a friend
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stuffing your package is unethical.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: "Oh, those? I slipped and fell on them."


There was once a packet of cocaine stuck to my back. Wasn't mine. Don't know where it came from. To this day.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I knew my friend patting me on the back felt weird!"
"Also, is there an ER within 5 feet of here? I just felt a pop"
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He was probably the best kind of correct.  It was probably just fentanyl.
 
algman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I often don't look at what's down there once I walk away from the glory hole, either.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a hefty, cargo-bearing member.
 
