Global warming causing Himalayan glaciers to vanish, threatening water supply for over a billion people. Locals shocked at news, resume building new coal plant every week
    Scary, Carbon dioxide, Himalayas, Global warming, Greenhouse gas, Himalayan glaciers, Earth, Methane, global warming  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, we had a good run.

/And we would all go down together
//We said we'd all go down together
///Yes we would all go down together
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, shouldn't there be extra water?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sometimes, yes. Other times, no.  Once the glacial reservoirs are gone, it will be flood or drought.

Then the murders will begin.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, if they are like the alps, their elevation will increase. I guess there will be a new race to climb it by the rich.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They always said the real fun would start after we hit 400 PPM, and here we are.  Year round tornados are very exciting, I have to admit.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bringing the system back into balance.

Problem solved.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Begun the Water Wars have...
 
hsburns30
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Glaciers have lost roughly 40 percent of their area in the past several hundred years."

Oh my over the past several hundred years!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

How much in the last 20?
 
hsburns30
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

*But first Nestle will buy up the rights and gauge us!
 
sleze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sooo...India will use its nukes on whom in the future water wars?
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This would be a great marketing opportunity for Dasani bottled water.  It might not solve the problem long term, but Dasani can pretend.
 
alex10294
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What percentage the water does this supply to those people, 100?  What altitude?  Will the water dry up, or will it just come from higher elevation snow?  Is there any change in the amount of water now, or expected?  Is there more or less snow?  Lots of unanswered questions, but that's how these news release scare pieces roll.
 
hsburns30
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

or "gouge" us I mean
 
covfefe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The ones who fill their bathtubs now will be the winners.
 
rdyb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ice Stupa Glaciers - Receding Himalayan Woes
Youtube 7dChiLpYifs

Need about a million of these
http://icestupa.org/about
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Buy more bathtubs. Never know when you might need them.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I'd tell you to ask the person who wrote that article, but I'd come off as arguing against.
Thing is, if they lost 10%* in the last 40 years, that might sound like a small number, but to say they lost 10% per century but another 10% just in the last 40 years would sound like a jump.
But that just begs the question** of why were glaciers shrinking in the centuries leading here and if this path was going to happen no matter what.
But yeah, no, I've walked down stairs to glacier levels in the French alps, passing by bolted plates that showed where the glacial level was at each year. THAT really hit home for me how much things were changing.

/*just throwing hypothetical numbers. Mentally too tired to go digging for actuals
//**no, it doesn't
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Speculation that by 2040, the Western US will also have major drought issues brought on by lack of snow melt (too warm to snow, and current snow pack evaporation).
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Be kind of stupid to nuke their neighbors... the fallout will just kill everyone in their country.

But hey, that leaves more water for the rest of us... irradiated water, but water nonetheless.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We need to pass a constitutional ammendment stating that LA gets all the colorado river water.  And all the aquaduct water.  All the water.  LA must persist and thrive!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'm kind of a disaster buff, so its very interesting.  I've been waiting for it to start for 20 years, so I don't think I'll get upset about it now.

"Colorado River dries up, locals continue to fly around on planes, drive long distances, and engage in activities that degrade the earth even more, just for the fun of it."

I'm waiting.  I guess nobody here cares either.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We get it boomer. You're gleeful you'll be dead when the system finally collapses.
 
