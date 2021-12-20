 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Slate)   There's only one real war on Christmas, and it's between people who feel good about lying to children because they were lied to themselves, and people who don't   (slate.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🎵 I saw mother giving butt stuff into Santa Clause. With the strap on she unwrapped 🎵

...oh and it's ridiculous and ultimately cruel to lie to your kids about Santa. End of discussion.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've struggled with this and my family. I like having a magical Santa Claus that brings presents. I'm not so big on "Santa's not going to bring you anything because you're not doing what I asked."

I also don't like when my wife keeps adding more to the lie. I prefer short answers to questions where she'll start going into "Maybe Santa called your aunt and told her what to get you."

She's going to be seven. I would love if we resolve this in the coming year and my daughter sees it as a fun thing to pretend.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: I would love if we resolve this in the coming year and my daughter sees it as a fun thing to pretend.


No, I'm sure she'll be depressed and crushed and won't just either you for anything else and probably wind up on the pole at 17. But you'll have a few fun years of gleefully lying to your child.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a fantastic amount of butthurt that totally isn't rooted in their feelings of losing Sandy Claws...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't any different than Jesus.  At some point you'll have to tell your kids that Santa, Jesus, and the Easter Bunny aren't real.  It would be easier to just never tell your kids about them at all.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa was fun with my kids while it lasted.  When they figured it out I used it as a lesson in critical thinking and how everyone should be questioned, if warranted, even me.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: jaylectricity: I would love if we resolve this in the coming year and my daughter sees it as a fun thing to pretend.

No, I'm sure she'll be depressed and crushed and won't just either you for anything else and probably wind up on the pole at 17. But you'll have a few fun years of gleefully lying to your child.


St. Nicholas is the patron saint of prostitutes.
 
RealityChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think Santa is a lie, the problem is with you.

It's known as "a story." Kids love stories and understand the concept of something being made up to entertain and delight.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: It isn't any different than Jesus.  At some point you'll have to tell your kids that Santa, Jesus, and the Easter Bunny aren't real.  It would be easier to just never tell your kids about them at all.


Well, at least I still have the tooth fairy.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My observation is that when a person ceases to believe in (the existence of) Santa Claus, then for them, Santa Claus no longer exists.

Odd that for some people "lying" about a mythical north-pole-dwelling sleigh driver is horrible and damaging, but the rest of religious mythology is just fine.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could go with

"Sorry kids, Santa died of COVID, he was unvaccinated.... Red hat and all, you understand, right? Plus he was overweight and had co-morbidities. The elves are inconsolable, but got their Pfizer shots."
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my farking God! Get the fark over yourselves! "Lying" about Santa Claus is really not that big of a deal.  Stop thinking that you're that important.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: jaylectricity: I would love if we resolve this in the coming year and my daughter sees it as a fun thing to pretend.

No, I'm sure she'll be depressed and crushed and won't just either you for anything else and probably wind up on the pole at 17. But you'll have a few fun years of gleefully lying to your child.


Someone's parents didn't handle that very well, lol.

Pro tip: by the time they are 7 they should be volunteering time to charity to help the Christmas effort as cold fronts come in, and should know about the real ST Nick who could pass out coins to the needy, and resurrect pickled children corpses.

If you haven't taught your kids about necromancy by age seven, are you really even a parent?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I raised my kids to know that if they're good, Santa will bring them gifts.  If they're bad, Patrick Swayze will lay them out with a vicious roundhouse kick.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Santa doesn't exist, then who nearly killed me with an exploding jack-in-the box? Check mate, Santa deniers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't make a big deal out of it, and your kids probably won't feel terrible when the magic fades. Kids believe ridiculously wrong things all the time, and part of maturation is finding out about and correcting such beliefs. Sometimes tears are involved, but they're a natural part of coming to terms with things.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Santa was fun with my kids while it lasted.  When they figured it out I used it as a lesson in critical thinking and how everyone should be questioned, if warranted, even me.


Indeed. I even have you farkied with 'The claims of this farker are disputed'.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That piece went off the tracks as soon as she started talking about parenting coaches
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: I've struggled with this and my family. I like having a magical Santa Claus that brings presents. I'm not so big on "Santa's not going to bring you anything because you're not doing what I asked."

I also don't like when my wife keeps adding more to the lie. I prefer short answers to questions where she'll start going into "Maybe Santa called your aunt and told her what to get you."

She's going to be seven. I would love if we resolve this in the coming year and my daughter sees it as a fun thing to pretend.


Posted this in the last thread about this:

I must be weird, because even as a little kid, I never thought Santa Claus was real. Maybe because my oldest sibling is 10 years older than I am. I don't remember him explicitly telling me Santa was not real, but I think by the time I came around, my parents didn't want to mess with all the pageantry involved that they did for my brother and sister. My sibs were far too old to believe in Santa, and I don't think they liked me enough to pretend they did.

I guess I sort of appreciate them for that.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the shiat people get up to with the stupid "Elf on the Shelf" and all the "naughty and nice" crap can get pretty toxic, but some people are shiatty parents. Also-- if your kid still believes in Santa at age 15, take him to a specialist because there's something wrong.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I raised my kids to know that if they're good, Santa will bring them gifts.  If they're bad, Patrick Swayze will lay them out with a vicious roundhouse kick.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: It isn't any different than Jesus.


Of course it's different than Jesus. You can't prove Jesus isn't real until you're dead. And no one actually tells their kids that the Easter Bunny is real, do they?
 
Bootysama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa was the best part about Christmas, it made the whole season feel magical. Those are some of my fondest memories as a kid, and I'm thankful my parents went as far as they did to keep that magic alive. If you feel like you won't do it because you are "lying" to your kid you're a farking moron, and unless you are just an absolutely shiatty parent and/or raised shiatty kids, your kid will be thankful you did it when they get older.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

majestic: jaylectricity: I've struggled with this and my family. I like having a magical Santa Claus that brings presents. I'm not so big on "Santa's not going to bring you anything because you're not doing what I asked."

I also don't like when my wife keeps adding more to the lie. I prefer short answers to questions where she'll start going into "Maybe Santa called your aunt and told her what to get you."

She's going to be seven. I would love if we resolve this in the coming year and my daughter sees it as a fun thing to pretend.

Posted this in the last thread about this:

I must be weird, because even as a little kid, I never thought Santa Claus was real. Maybe because my oldest sibling is 10 years older than I am. I don't remember him explicitly telling me Santa was not real, but I think by the time I came around, my parents didn't want to mess with all the pageantry involved that they did for my brother and sister. My sibs were far too old to believe in Santa, and I don't think they liked me enough to pretend they did.

I guess I sort of appreciate them for that.


I knew from an early age that my parents provided all of the gifts labeled from "Santa", because my parents were lousy at hiding things.  They also never did the elf on a shelf thing.  I never even heard of elf on a shelf until my senior year of high school when I saw one in a shop and was confused by elf doll decorations.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: NM Volunteer: It isn't any different than Jesus.  At some point you'll have to tell your kids that Santa, Jesus, and the Easter Bunny aren't real.  It would be easier to just never tell your kids about them at all.

Well, at least I still have the tooth fairy.


Really?  Why?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 "Humans need fantasy to be human. To be the place where the falling angel meets the rising ape."

― Terry Pratchett, Hogfather
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RealityChuck: If you think Santa is a lie, the problem is with you.

It's known as "a story." Kids love stories and understand the concept of something being made up to entertain and delight.


This.

Also what does it mean to be real?  Even fiction, in a way, is real if it elicits a real emotional response in people.

People of all ages spend all sorts of time enjoying themselves by suspending their disbelief in various ways.

Kids of all ages can both realize that Santa is a work of fiction and still have fun with Christmas and the Santa mythology.

/That spiel what I tell my kids when they get to be the age where they are critical of Santa.  It basically says it's fake without saying it's fake.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Royce P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would rather society start having these conversations about religion instead.  When is everyone gonna stop lying to their kids about that??
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: NM Volunteer: It isn't any different than Jesus.

Of course it's different than Jesus. You can't prove Jesus isn't real until you're dead. And no one actually tells their kids that the Easter Bunny is real, do they?


Actually, you have that reversed.  The only people who can prove Jesus to be real are those who died, but dead people can't talk.
 
Bootysama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: majestic: jaylectricity:

I knew from an early age that my parents provided all of the gifts labeled from "Santa", because my parents were lousy at hiding things.  They also never did the elf on a shelf thing.  I never even heard of elf on a shelf until my senior year of high school when I saw one in a shop and was confused by elf doll decorations.


We never did it either, and maybe I was just oblivious or I lost the memory or something, but I swear I had never heard of elf on a shelf until I was almost 30.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with being honest about Santa is our country is filled with millions of enforcers who think that, even if you don't want to pimp the Santa story to your kid, you should have to so THEIR kid doesn't get disillusioned by your kid telling them Santa's not real. Kids talk, and then one of them gets all verklempt because a kid at school told him there's no Santa, then the parent writes a wrenching article about it on Slate or Salon, then idiots who have to be told how to feel get all upset because somebody "stole" Christmas magic from their children, blah blah blah. Grandparents often shiat a brick if you tell them you're not doing the Santa thing, they get red-faced and offended, like you just spit in their face because you're not raising your kid exactly the way they raised you.

In a way, it explains A LOT of the magical thinking in our country.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid figured it out on her 4th Christmas.  Handwriting of the cards gave it away when she went from my mom's house to our house in one year and had presents from "Santa" at both.

Now she gets an annual present from a new fictional character every year, one she has to go look up and figure learn about on her own.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootysama: NM Volunteer: majestic: jaylectricity:

I knew from an early age that my parents provided all of the gifts labeled from "Santa", because my parents were lousy at hiding things.  They also never did the elf on a shelf thing.  I never even heard of elf on a shelf until my senior year of high school when I saw one in a shop and was confused by elf doll decorations.

We never did it either, and maybe I was just oblivious or I lost the memory or something, but I swear I had never heard of elf on a shelf until I was almost 30.


I would be less than whelmed to find out it came out of some kind of evangelical community or pastor.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: Oh my farking God! Get the fark over yourselves! "Lying" about Santa Claus is really not that big of a deal.  Stop thinking that you're that important.


Precisely.

It's the canonical white lie. It's fun, it does no harm, and it creates a bit of childhood magic that kids get enjoy.

The thought of an American childhood without a Santa or Easter bunny or tooth fairy just seems so depressingly sterile & anodyne (faiths that don't do the 1st two aside). Kids have the rest of their entire farking lives to live in the factual & real world. Sticking it in their face as toddlers and denying them the experiences most of us had as kids just seems pretty mean & self-serving to me.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put the over/under on "Santa Clause" in this thread at 8.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lie to your kids about Santa or don't, but either way please don't pretend like it's an important and serious matter.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: Odd that for some people "lying" about a mythical north-pole-dwelling sleigh driver is horrible and damaging, but the rest of religious mythology is just fine.


What's wrong with you people that you don't see the difference? If parents really believe in whatever God, then they're not lying to their kids, whether it's real or not. With Santa, you're literally lying to your kids and eventually the other kids will make fun of them for still believing in Santa and the kid will be emotionally scarred. But at least you'll have some pictures of your kid with an old perv at the mall.

My dad wanted to do the Santa thing, my mom didn't. At about three, I said "This is bullshiat, right?" and that was it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootysama: NM Volunteer: majestic: jaylectricity:

I knew from an early age that my parents provided all of the gifts labeled from "Santa", because my parents were lousy at hiding things.  They also never did the elf on a shelf thing.  I never even heard of elf on a shelf until my senior year of high school when I saw one in a shop and was confused by elf doll decorations.

We never did it either, and maybe I was just oblivious or I lost the memory or something, but I swear I had never heard of elf on a shelf until I was almost 30.


...I think I know why.  It was invented in 2005 but marketed as something really old, according to Wikipedia.  That's why I never heard of it until my senior year of high school.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing as it's 2021 & everything blows dead donkey dick let's crush children's sence of whimsy too.
LIFE SUCKS, KIDDIES - AND IT'S GETTING WORSE BY THE SECOND!!
Um, sorry. Kinda went Nilhilist there for a bit.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Santa

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa is great. When kids believe it teaches them about kindness, and hope, and the joy of family and friends. And then when they find out he is not real they learn that the world can be a harsh place. I call that a win-win.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the issue isnt with letting your kids believe in magic. it's how you the parent bursts the bubble.

we've been setting the table by making sure Santa is only credited with smaller gifts like yo-yos and board games. when Santa is found out it shouldnt be the end of the world.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Actually, you have that reversed. The only people who can prove Jesus to be real are those who died, but dead people can't talk.


That was my whole point. No one's going to find out definitively that Jesus isn't real.

Justify the way you raise your kids all you want, I just gave an opinion. There's a lot of defensiveness I'm sensing here.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: It isn't any different than Jesus.  At some point you'll have to tell your kids that Santa, Jesus, and the Easter Bunny aren't real.  It would be easier to just never tell your kids about them at all.


A weird thing here is that, outside of TFA and this thread, 100% of the people I've known who don't believe in telling their kids Santa is real are religious fundamentalists or close to it who think it will damage their kids' trust in them and, by extension, their belief in God. This despite the fact that I don't know of a single incident of this actually happening, ever.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heck, most kids these days are giving you the side-eye & playing along WRT Santa by age 7-8 anyway. As white lies go it's a pretty damned transparent one, too.

Heck, mine are teens and we still do "Santa" gifts. Who doesn't want to wake up to surprise additional presents under the tree Xmas morning?!?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RealityChuck: If you think Santa is a lie, the problem is with you.

It's known as "a story." Kids love stories and understand the concept of something being made up to entertain and delight.


Are you being dishonest or did you just not click on TFA? TFA is about the myth of santa, and parents who want their children to believe it in.

Which is a stupid farking thing. Starting young children off on getting them habituated to the idea of mythological lies being NBD is not good. It also just serves no purpose. It's just lying to lie, what, I guess, so santa shaped plastic crap can continue getting sold.

Oh, no wait, I'm sorry... it's because it's

c.tenor.comView Full Size


How does lying to your kid about where their gifts come from actually make christmas better for them?

c.tenor.comView Full Size


In what way is it "better"? Like what actually is improved?

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Why is it such a terrible thing for me to not tell them? What makes just telling them the truth about what we do on this holiday so bad?

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Why do people get so defensive about it? Why do they take the idea that they're lying - an actual factual observation - so personally and react with such vitriol?

c.tenor.comView Full Size



Magic is what people say something is for when they know damn well they don't have a good reason and just have some bullshiat in their hand, but fark you anyway because they're "just right dammit". How dare you ask questions, or question their holy judgement. There are uncomfortable parallels between indoctrination into "harmless" myths and religious myths - and it's no coincidence the folks getting maddest about some silly thing called Santa are more often than not also very defensive about religion too.

Get 'em started young on a myth that's easier to digest. Make them feel real good about it, and as they get older you ease them into the Jesus myth too.

Nothing to do with that I'm sure.... Not a thing at all! Nah, I'm just a "humbug" who's whatever manner of bad adjectives come to mind if for thinking it's bizarre that people lie to their children and tell them things exist that clearly don't, because that's the right thing to do because it's........

/sparkles of fairy dust

Magic!
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootysama: We never did it either, and maybe I was just oblivious or I lost the memory or something, but I swear I had never heard of elf on a shelf until I was almost 30.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Elf​_​on_the_Shelf

The book came out in 2005, the year I was 29. I think I heard about it when I was 31 or 32, when it started getting meme'd on the internet. Anyone over 30 today, didn't have Elf on a Shelf.  My mother had little toy pigs she put around the manger of her nativity scene, when I was a kid I'd have the pigs move all over the place, sometimes she wouldn't find them until April when she hid easter eggs.

The Irresponsible Captain: I would be less than whelmed to find out it came out of some kind of evangelical community or pastor.


According to Wiki more along the lines of a good old American embedded product marketing aimed at shaming kids and getting cash from their parents. So.... same?
 
