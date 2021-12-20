 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(WIBW Topeka)   Manhattan woman in jail after police say she hit another woman in head with toaster   (wibw.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange, Riley County, Kansas, Lakesha Randolph, Riley County Jail, Battery, Report, 21-year-old woman, Riley County police, Manhattan metropolitan area  
•       •       •

304 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2021 at 3:09 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the toaster laugh?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

She's done this before.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WTF, mods?
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well. She's toast. Probably a decent amount of bread to post bail.

/she's in a jam(?)
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
New, cheap lightweight toaster, or a old, well made heavy toaster.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
well that's what happens when you grow up with that screen saver package in windows 3.1
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Toast,Yeah Toast,Toast Song ,Yeah Toast Song,yea Toast ,#5 Burnt Toast!
Youtube SHptn_3RyYE
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: [i.imgur.com image 500x289]
She's done this before.


It has happened before.

It will happen again.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See what happens when the supply of cream cheese is interrupted?

Chaos!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: well that's what happens when you grow up with that screen saver package in windows 3.1


Or the Macintosh.

cdn.substack.comView Full Size
 
shootsright
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i'm going to worcester to buy a toaster ya bastard
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This isn't from Florida?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a wonder if the victim was not sliced.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Suicide Kings did it better.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey Clubber, what's your prediction for the Toaster fight?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: New, cheap lightweight toaster, or a old, well made heavy toaster.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The thing about using toasters as bludgeoning instruments is that they actually enjoy it and are willing participants. Look at that face...it is that of a killer. Brave? no
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.