Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Local10 WPLG)   The absolute state of America: car backfire starts active shooter panic at theater   (local10.com) divider line
27
    More: Murica, Movie theater, Film, Cinemark movie theater, Box office, evidence of a shooter, Sunday evening, Davie police, Movie projector  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's farking 2021, not 1976, who in the hell is driving a car that backfires?

Oh, it's Florida. So these types of people:

LEARN HOW TO TUNE FOR FLAMES + BACKFIRE!!
Youtube tcTfhKxmAMU
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: It's farking 2021, not 1976, who in the hell is driving a car that backfires?

Oh, it's Florida. So these types of people:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tcTfhKxm​AMU?start=420]


Came here to say this.  Its unlikely that it was a car backfiring.  My lawnmower backfires occasionally...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncle Buck's Awesome Car
Youtube lPqPDdiiJIw
 
Tracianne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This story makes no sense.  This is the theater I went to pre-covid.  There can be a huge thunderstorm going on outside that theater and you wouldn't even know it rained until your movie was over and you went outside.  Hearing a car backfire from inside the theater just...makes zero sense.
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The absolute state of America: car backfire starts active shooter panic at theater... as fire breaks out, with fire department unable to respond as they are not on duty due to non-vaccinated status...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I do backfires frequently but that's usually Taco Bell.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's farking 2021, not 1976, who in the hell is driving a car that backfires?

Oh, it's Florida. So these types of people:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tcTfhKxm​AMU?start=420]


I live in Illinois.  People do that here.  But it's those people, so we don't talk about it.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Back in the later '90 my brother had a Suzuki Samurai. He had discovered that you could turn the engine off with the key while driving along at road speeds, and that it would backfire when you started it back up. He would use this to entertain himself by startling cows when driving along back roads next to dairy farms.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hammettman: The absolute state of America: car backfire starts active shooter panic at theater... as fire breaks out, with fire department unable to respond as they are not on duty due to non-vaccinated status...


I went to the fight last night and a hockey game broke out.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Denjiro: Back in the later '90 my brother had a Suzuki Samurai. He had discovered that you could turn the engine off with the key while driving along at road speeds, and that it would backfire when you started it back up. He would use this to entertain himself by startling cows when driving along back roads next to dairy farms.


I feel it's my responsibility to ask after reading this story about your brother:

Did he live until adulthood?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No one returned fire, so it could get worse.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tracianne: This story makes no sense.  This is the theater I went to pre-covid.  There can be a huge thunderstorm going on outside that theater and you wouldn't even know it rained until your movie was over and you went outside.  Hearing a car backfire from inside the theater just...makes zero sense.


theatre manager is probably a good guy with a gun who accidentally put a round into the floor adjusting his pants after banging one of the high school help.  everyone panicked and called the cops so he told them "oh it was a car backfiring"
 
oopsboom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

El_Dan: No one returned fire, so it could get worse.


if you drive a car that backfires after 9pm i fully support the right of anyone nearby to return fire
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cars still backfire?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: But it's those people, so we don't talk about it


Assholes who modify their cars to unsafe levels? THOSE PEOPLE?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I still have the idea that it would be really funny to set off an M80 in the middle of an open carry festival.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's farking 2021, not 1976, who in the hell is driving a car that backfires?

Oh, it's Florida. So these types of people:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tcTfhKxm​AMU?start=420]


Ask the moron who lives up the other end of my street.

Mechanic: "Do you want it tuned for power or economy?"
Idiot: "I want it tuned for noise."
 
Frizbone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's farking 2021, not 1976, who in the hell is driving a car that backfires?

Oh, it's Florida. So these types of people:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tcTfhKxm​AMU?start=420]


It's 2021. ALL of my vehicles have round, glass headlights, a dimmer switch on the floor, Chrome bumpers and ashtrays front and rear seat.
On each windshield is an inspection sticker with the inscription "EXEMPT", meaning no emission requirements.
In 2021...and on New years Day 2022, I will still be giving 2 pumps of the accelerator, choke cable pulled out a little and I will twist the key ignition switch right on the dashboard to start it.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's farking 2021, not 1976, who in the hell is driving a car that backfires?

Oh, it's Florida. So these types of people:

[YouTube video: LEARN HOW TO TUNE FOR FLAMES + BACKFIRE!!]


Who's got the gun! - Cops Mistake Honda for AK47
Youtube dnymFMW-q-o
ACAB
 
Tracianne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Tracianne: This story makes no sense.  This is the theater I went to pre-covid.  There can be a huge thunderstorm going on outside that theater and you wouldn't even know it rained until your movie was over and you went outside.  Hearing a car backfire from inside the theater just...makes zero sense.

theatre manager is probably a good guy with a gun who accidentally put a round into the floor adjusting his pants after banging one of the high school help.  everyone panicked and called the cops so he told them "oh it was a car backfiring"


That is one option...I was thinking some ass thought it would be funny to play some sounds on his phone that sounded like gunfire to freak people out.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Tracianne: This story makes no sense.  This is the theater I went to pre-covid.  There can be a huge thunderstorm going on outside that theater and you wouldn't even know it rained until your movie was over and you went outside.  Hearing a car backfire from inside the theater just...makes zero sense.

theatre manager is probably a good guy with a gun who accidentally put a round into the floor adjusting his pants after banging one of the high school help.  everyone panicked and called the cops so he told them "oh it was a car backfiring"


Username checks out.
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So the plan for gunfire sounds from outside the theatre, was to make everyone inside the theatre go outside?
 
Peki
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I still have the idea that it would be really funny to set off an M80 in the middle of an open carry festival.


Not for the people who'd have to clean up the mess!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Frizbone: Lsherm: It's farking 2021, not 1976, who in the hell is driving a car that backfires?

Oh, it's Florida. So these types of people:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tcTfhKxm​AMU?start=420]

It's 2021. ALL of my vehicles have round, glass headlights, a dimmer switch on the floor, Chrome bumpers and ashtrays front and rear seat.
On each windshield is an inspection sticker with the inscription "EXEMPT", meaning no emission requirements.
In 2021...and on New years Day 2022, I will still be giving 2 pumps of the accelerator, choke cable pulled out a little and I will twist the key ignition switch right on the dashboard to start it.


And if you're throwing that kind of description, then we want to see a picture!
 
