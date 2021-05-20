 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNBC)   Jim Kramer rates Covid a personal "Buy" but says not to worry, his portfolio has been heavily hedged by going very deep on vaccine   (cnbc.com) divider line
4
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

134 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 20 Dec 2021 at 2:08 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kramer:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

Cramer:
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well I guess that settles the debate, the vaccine is pointless.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So Jim Kramer personally goes both ways?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.