Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

Christmas traditions, online media, 80s bands, and popular movies are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, December 5-11 Tornado Omelet Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1212
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the things I love most about Asian cuisine is the tendency to focus on presentation, even when the food would look great served in a casual way. Last week we ran an article about a tornado omelet, and since we have the Internet, I easily found several videos of the preparation and serving of this dish.

회오리 오므라이스 달인 tornado omelette master - korean street food / 평택역 압구정델리
Youtube Jm-v1iiwI7I


This just looks really cool. I want to order Chinese food just to get the chopsticks so I can have a go at it (chopsticks simply aren't available at any retail outlets in my podunk Southern town). I'm not sure about "tornado", though, since it looks more like an orange juicer than the inverted funnel cloud Southerners are intimately familiar with.

Fark user imageView Full Size



It still looks cool, though.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your favorite dish that has a really cool presentation.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
South Korea also has hoeori gamja, or "tornado potatoes":

Fark user imageView Full Size


Which look like something you're ready to do battle with. They also fill them with sausages:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
South Koreans definitely have us beat in the corn dog department. I'd like to see the aspiring politicians at the Iowa State Fair handle one of these:

chefspencil.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 bungeoppang,or "fish bread", is pretty cool. It's actually a kind of waffle stuffed with bean paste in that it's made in a waffle iron-type mold with a layer of batter, then the bean paste, then another layer of batter. It doesn't contain fish, it's just someone started making them in a fish mold and so everyone else decided to follow suit.

3tsll33cscvk11pae33oze51-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: South Korea also has hoeori gamja, or "tornado potatoes":

[Fark user image 850x1083]

Which look like something you're ready to do battle with. They also fill them with sausages:

[Fark user image 850x552]


without the sausages, it looks good.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A Tegu is not a monkey
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Speaking of waffles, they do have waffles in South Korean street food, but they bend them like tacos and fill them with ice cream.

90daykorean.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: A Tegu is not a monkey


popped in to say the same
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: A Tegu is not a monkey


Fixed. Sorry, I rearranged the answers and didn't change which is correct.

Your score should update in a minute.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And yes, "Squid Games" fans, this really is a thing.

90daykorean.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: South Korea also has hoeori gamja, or "tornado potatoes":

[Fark user image image 850x1083]

Which look like something you're ready to do battle with. They also fill them with sausages:

[Fark user image image 850x552]


I've seen something like the tornado potatoes at state fairs...they're called "cactus fries" or "alligator fries".
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
2/11 right

Oh god, oh f*ck
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now all we need is the top 10 updated
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Speaking of waffles, they do have waffles in South Korean street food, but they bend them like tacos and fill them with ice cream.

[90daykorean.com image 640x429]


We do that in America, but in a cone shape that allows the melted ice cream to run down to the bottom so that it doesn't compromise the structural integrity. A taco with too much salsa (or melted ice cream, in this case), can soak through and break at the bottom.
 
