(SFGate)   SF Bay area expects rain for 8 days straight. Is that even possible?   (sfgate.com)
    More: Unlikely, Rain, San Francisco, Santa Cruz Mountains, California, San Francisco Bay Area, good news, Tropical cyclone, weather service  
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Chicago, the Windy City is experiencing its longest "drought" until first significant snowfall.
 
cSquids
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rain has been nice, looking forward to 8 more days of it.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Meanwhile in Chicago, the Windy City is experiencing its longest "drought" until first significant snowfall.


Sorry, my fault.

I finally retired my mid-80s Craftsman blower. The new Cub Cadet I bought is way cooler. But, it's the curse. Buy a new blower and it'll sit for a year.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.
I'm looking forward to it and am ready for it.

Other than the rolling chassis in the side yard that I need to get ready for pickup just after Christmas.
Gonna be some wet work ahead...

Unfortunately I have seen wet early winters that turn off like a garden hose in the new year. I really hope that isn't the case... we need some relief.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
go to hell you leaning-tower-living, avocado-toast-munching, marina-safeway-shopping rain-hoarders!
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We needed that rain
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btch_cakes: go to hell you leaning-tower-living, avocado-toast-munching, marina-safeway-shopping rain-hoarders!


Here, I bought you a consolation slice of pizza to make you feel better. Watch out for the pineapple though, you can't really see the chunks because my balls are covering them... *shrug*
 
cSquids
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Percise1: Yep.
I'm looking forward to it and am ready for it.

Other than the rolling chassis in the side yard that I need to get ready for pickup just after Christmas.
Gonna be some wet work ahead...

Unfortunately I have seen wet early winters that turn off like a garden hose in the new year. I really hope that isn't the case... we need some relief.


I will take the rain when we can get it, it has been a nice year for, I mean a little flooding in some places but overall but a good amount over a moderate amount of time.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to make an Albert Hammond joke, but it isn't southern Cali.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp...

Unless the city upgraded their drainage in the past 20 years since I lived there, San Jose should be completely underwater by the end of this.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also freezing.  We're down in the 40s.  I'm curled up in the fetal position with the heater on 73.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Luckily, the local news outlets have spent millions on animated storm graphics and scientifically proven scary warning banners designed by real scientists.

Their record is much closer to...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
anything is possible if you believe in yourself.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Oregon is about r days past the "biblical flooding" mark for the year. 80-120 days of rain is common.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TomDooley: We're down in the 40s


That's on the low end of perfect.

/ love Bay Area weather
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I moved to the SF Bay area, several decades ago, a long drought broke that day and it rained almost every day for three months.  A friend had a pine tree explode* due to water pressure and the power company sent her a repair bill because her tree took out their lines. $4000.  She just wrote "Force Majeure" on it and sent it back.  Never heard anything more.

*Apparently, during a drought a tree will grow more roots to help collect water. When it rains, they pull in more than the tree can "pipe" up to the crown.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It rains for about a month straight every February in Atlanta.  It's fine.  It makes everything green.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Right. I haven't been back home to the bay in the winter in like 15 years. This is a good reminder that I should probably pack a raincoat and warm clothes.

Which, since I live in Vegas, means I should probably buy a raincoat and warm clothes.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thats coming towards us as well. We're expecting snow in Tahoe Tuesday through Sunday, with a Winter Storm Warning Wednesay at 4pm until Sunday. And then pretty much the exact same thing the following week.
So it's going to be fun on roads clogged with tourists that have 4wd/AWD but summer tires.
 
Mukster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Come to Seattle.  180 days in a row happened in 1998. 8 days? Pffft. BFD
 
Mukster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, Farkers, I just got subby,s joke, I think. Was it the 'straight' part? I need a refill on my drink...
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Welp...

Unless the city upgraded their drainage in the past 20 years since I lived there, San Jose should be completely underwater by the end of this.


Can't say I'd shed a tear for San Jose. Hated living there.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They are ready in San Diego!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, they will be ready, once it is brought over from the Netherlands. By BARGE.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
SF Bay area, "straight". Yeah, I see what you did there, subby.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TomDooley: It's also freezing.  We're down in the 40s.  I'm curled up in the fetal position with the heater on 73.


You damn Marinites! And in Mill Valley, no less, like it freezes there... try somewhere cold, like San Anselmo or Novato. ;)
And 73 degrees? *turns heater up to 68*


cSquids: I will take the rain when we can get it, it has been a nice year for, I mean a little flooding in some places but overall but a good amount over a moderate amount of time.


Agreed. I'm not complaining, just planning to work in the rain this week and hope it continues.


GaperKiller: Thats coming towards us as well. We're expecting snow in Tahoe Tuesday through Sunday, with a Winter Storm Warning Wednesay at 4pm until Sunday. And then pretty much the exact same thing the following week.
So it's going to be fun on roads clogged with tourists that have 4wd/AWD but summer tires no farking clue what that means.


(my 4x4 doesn't requite chains with the tires on it, but I put them on anyway)
 
