Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Boston Globe)   It's neither a road nor an island nor a place with a functioning healthcare system soon   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
Rhode Islander checking in. I had to go to one of the Ocean State Urgent Care neighborhood clinics last week for an infection that required antibiotics. I really didn't want to get exposed, but needs must.

All potential covid cases must wait in their cars to be admitted to the testing and care site in the back of the clinic (inaccessible for non-covid cases). In the 45 minutes I was in the non-covid waiting room, at least a dozen symptomatic people came in and yelled at the nursing staff for one reason or another. Once guy called the intake secretary a c*nt because she was making them wait "in the cold" (= in their SUV). Another lady threatened to come back with a lawyer because she was being "segregated." She screamed for several minutes before they threatened to call the cops on her.

We're a high-vax, high-mask wearing area. I asked one of the nurses if this was normal. She said it was a slow, easy day so far.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone whose father is entering Skilled Nursing Care in RI Wednesday, I am not getting a kick out of this.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming Soon to a healthcare system near you!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unvaccinated adults had since early spring to protect themselves.

Now comes the time for consequences. God help them.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so goddamn bad for the doctors and nurses. This kind of shiat may irreversibly change our medical system, for the worse.

/ the shiat side of our society just won't die quickly enough
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't care if the anti-vaxxers only affected themselves, but they're negatively impacting others with their idiocy. My son's friend was talking about his dad being unable to get surgery because of this idiocy.

We need to recognize that anti-vaxxers who get Covid-19 are kind of like smokers on a transplant list... they get care, but everyone else with Covid is ahead of them in care. A new vaccinated person, or someone with an actual medical condition that prevented them from being vaccinated, comes in and needs the bed... well... the anti-vaxxer goes to palliative care. We don't just dump them off, though I am tempted, but we recognize that like the smoker they are making a choice. Choices have consequences, and active smokers almost never receive a lung transplant.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wheel the voluntarily unvaccinated out of the hospital and into a dumpster.  Should triage up some free space.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just tested positive this morning - double vaxxed and not experiencing any symptoms other than being really tired and a bit feverish - hoping it stays that way.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a whim I checked a bunch of the old websites that post COVID stats- Europe is getting hammered, to the point where the US is still #1 in daily infections, but the UK is damn close (keep in mind the UK's population is about 1/6 the US's). Pull all of western and central Europe together and it is horrendous. What scares me most is there simply is no appetite for the types of shutdowns, both to protect at the local level by shutting down businesses and schools, and nationally by minimizing long distance travel.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Just tested positive this morning - double vaxxed and not experiencing any symptoms other than being really tired and a bit feverish - hoping it stays that way.


Hope so too.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The health care system is just the plantation system rebranded.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And watch regular tv programming still pushing people to 'get ready' for Christmas. Tip on where to shop and what to spend on. Showing grinning happy people hugging and kissing in front of the Christmas tree. Then news comes on and tells people to social distance and wear masks.

Nothing but mixed messages. No wonder people are ignoring the warning.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should put the word out in the areas where people "do their own research" that hospitals and trauma care centers are now FEMA concentration camps.  That might keep the unvaxxed away and free up bed space for responsible people who need care.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Unvaccinated adults had since early spring to protect themselves.

Now comes the time for consequences. God help them.


What's scary to think about is...with the communicability of Delta and Omicron, and the unvaxxed people's fervent avoidance of any kind of protective measures whatsoever, how many of the people who remain unvaxxed have already had it once without knowing it? Like, mild cases, etc?

And of those, how many of what we're seeing now are cases where those folks had it, and now are getting it again?

I'm not asking because I want to defend not getting the vaccine, it's absolutely stupid and shiatty.  I'm just wondering from a "herd immunity" perspective. We already know that even with the vaccine we can still get COVID, and we can transmit it.  If those who are unvaxxed have had COVID, or some large number of them have, and they're getting it again, then there's a chance that without the vaccine, there's really not a lot of defense against it, which will definitely impact those with compromised immune systems.

On the other hand, supposedly if you're fully vaxxed and get Covid, you become super-immune, so we have that going for us, which is nice.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently this was an issue brewing since before the pandemic and may (for now) be unique to Rhode Island?

"But there are no easy solutions to a staffing problem that predates even the coronavirus pandemic in Rhode Island, problems that can be traced to comparatively low Medicaid reimbursements in Rhode Island and 'business priorities of the individual medical systems.' Like a chronic disease that turns into a dire medcal emergency, this chronic problem is leading to system-wide failure in Rhode Island."
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After all the healthcare workers and school teacher quite, we will be much closer to GQP utopia.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"COVID-19 cases themselves, although they have risen recently, are not the immediate cause of the capacity crisis, Himelfarb said. The system is simply too short-staffed to deal with the sort of volume it could have handled in the past."

"People are leaving emergency department jobs for complex reasons, including burnout after two pandemic years and low pay even compared to neighboring states. Some nurses have left for lucrative travel jobs that they can do while still living in Rhode Island, or for other specialties where they won't suffer from the moral injury of working in a traumatic, dysfunctional system."

"COVID-19 vaccine requirements did not cause any major hospital system to lose a significant amount of staff, Himelfarb said"
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're an unvaxxed adult and you get COVID the only treatment you should get is to be put aboard a raft with a bible and a Diet Mountain Dew and towed out into the shipping lanes before being set adrift.  If you come back to shore it will be recognized that God saved you and then you will be executed, your body hung along the freeway with a sign that says, "I finally got my shot."
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work for large hospital in a Red state that local gov't officials are actively trying to kill everyone.    We opened unused space to add another 110 beds, but guess what.. No staff.   You cant make folks appear with 10-15 years of Education on a system that has been neglected for a generation.   Like everyone else in Healthcare weve also lost a ton of experienced staff due to workloads and dealing with the pandemic.

With less than a 60% Vaccine rate here, our Leadership has been on the local news saying this winter could be really, really bad.   Local news is more interested in football.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors Without Borders and other mission doctors regularly work under horrible conditions, with no expectations of long term good outcomes for patients, and little or no compensation.

Fortunately for medical teams working in real tragic situations, the patients are usually grateful.

America has embraced third world conditions with first world attitude.  Just damn.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MrZoner [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Every nurse and doctor should just quit
 
Godscrack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stress on nurses and doctors?  What happened to all the dancing, haka and hamming it up for social media attention...?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

toetag
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

