 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Denver Post)   CEO changes company name from MYGOFLIGHT to MEGOCRASH   (denverpost.com) divider line
13
    More: Ironic, McGhee Tyson Airport, Chief executive officer, National Transportation Safety Board, Knoxville, Tennessee, Executive officer, Facebook post, time of loss, Tennessee  
•       •       •

737 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2021 at 7:30 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hopefully he wasn't adjusting his leg mounted ipad holder when it happened.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He thought, well isn't this nice?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Golden rule of life: Never fly in a plane, that if it subsequently crashes, won't make it to page 1 of the news.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Golden rule of life: Never fly in a plane, that if it subsequently crashes, won't make it to page 1 of the news.


You don't know what you're missing.
 
runbuh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess he didn't get the whole-plane parachute option (or it was of no use)?

(Per TFA, he was flying a Cirrus SR22, which can be had with a parachute)
 
Theeng
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Okay, it confused me a bit when it said that both occupants were hospitalized when this guy died.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It was a SR22 which comes standard with a whole-plane chute.  Must have happened right after takeoff because otherwise he'd be alive.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I larfed.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I larfed.


So did these guys
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Theeng: Okay, it confused me a bit when it said that both occupants were hospitalized when this guy died.


He survived the crash, was hospitalized, and then died.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: It was a SR22 which comes standard with a whole-plane chute.  Must have happened right after takeoff because otherwise he'd be alive.


Final approach / demo flight. Best guess is wake turbulence from a A320 that crossed it's path one minute before. Full deployment of the chute observed, but low altitude may have been a factor.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://www.avweb.com/aviation-news/m​y​goflight-ceo-charlie-schneider-dies-af​ter-crash/
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: It was a SR22 which comes standard with a whole-plane chute.  Must have happened right after takeoff because otherwise he'd be alive.


Yeah there is a very narrow envelope of situations that would help where you really need it. Like, a wing falls off at altitude or something.

Don't get me wrong, i'd be very happy to have one if i needed it, but it isn't a ton of help in 99% of stuff you  may rarely encounter, and the faa was sort of "yeah, have fun, i guess it doesn't hurt"  when they signed off on it.

Basically if you aren't in the middle of LA and at the minimum altitude where the chute would work and cruising just above stall, you can glide someplace for a landing. You could put that plane down on a soccer field if you wanted to and didn't mind banging up the fence and the plane at the end of it.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.