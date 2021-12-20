 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Research scientists studying wastewater for Covid levels find an unprecedented amount of viral shiatloads hitting the fan in San Diego and predict a not so happy New Year   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Same as it ever was: the shiat is in the details. Or the details are in the shiat. There's definitely shiat involved.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now COVID can be transmitted through flatulence?  Thanks Fartbama!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covidactnow.com has been tracking case and vaccine numbers for at least a year, here's a screenshot of their main map (you can drill down by state, county, or city) as of the time of posting this. Note that Omicron has barely taken off, it's in those few generations before the curve spikes. We're -starting- with this much orange and red on the map, BEFORE the wave hits... and Omicron spreads at at least 2x the speed of Delta. That's what's coming.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i prefer my water out of the tap and not out of a toilet or wastewater.
this has not been added to the list of how to avoid getting covid, yet, but should not be needed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrubs - Everything Comes Down To Poo
Youtube jsVgi8hoFFc
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This needs to be done:

Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime (Official Video)
Youtube 5IsSpAOD6K8
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Hankey could not be reached for comment.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Diego is a conservative stronghold, so it should be fine. Strongholds are always safe.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, but I'm bored. I can't go a few weeks without hitting up the wings place. We just gotta let this thing burn through us because I am an idiot incapable of amusing myself for longer than twenty minutes.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FEAR is coming.  Shut the fark up.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omicron now makes up 73% of cases

https://twitter.com/michellelprice/st​a​tus/1473061294718824460?t=j2aVdqYYErJO​E52XZqav6Q&s=19
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a Target in North SD County yesterday and despite the statewide mask mandate and the sign at the door, about a third of the people inside were unmasked.

Yeah, county's farked.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a family friend that is on a covid task force for the county. There is only one or two doctors on the task force. He was in military and army reserve as the guy who would set up make shift hospitals, and do HR stuff. Him and the other medical professionals are trying to create a mask mandate for the county, but the others won't do it. They want to wait for the sate supreme court of Wisconsin to set precedent. Which would require someone to bring a mask mandate to court. There are other counties in Wisconsin that have mask mandates, so our county can do the same. He is getting so farking pissed about the task force not doing shiat to prevent covid.

Meanwhile the major city in our county has three hospitals. There were so full today, that one couldn't handle anymore ER cases, and had to ship off to another overloaded hospital. I only know this, because my mom had to take my grandmother to the ER to get antibiotics from a infection from a cat scratch. There is a huge surge everywhere, because no one is getting vaccinated, or getting boosters, and not wearing masks. Even people in power to do some good are to chicken shiat to do anything about it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Depending on the cost/benefit analysis, it'd be interesting to do regular testing at the neighborhood level.  You could find all sorts of public health risks and act accordingly, and the sewers would by anonymizing the data for you by their very nature.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

https://fb.watch/a11Xv-10Ri/
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Your poop isn't anonymous anymore thanks to the tracking chip in the vaccine!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unfortunately, all those guys employed to hang out in the sewers putting address tags on turd are now out of work.
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I miss the days when we were worried about Delta. Case counts in Ontario have nearly in that last week and we still have functional mask mandate here, and a very high vaccination rate

shiats getting real, yo.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Last I checked, they're expecting the hospitals to start being overloaded in Ontario due to COVID some time in January.  That's despite the average Omicron case being less severe than Delta or the original strain, and ~80 percent of the population being vaccinated.

We're going to have to go back into lock down at some point or people will start dying due to lack of hospital resources.
 
chawco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I really hoped my kids would be back in school Jan, and now, I just want everyone to be safe.
 
