(Some Guy)   Robber captured 15 minutes after knocking off Key West bank forgot he lives on island with one way off   (keysweekly.com) divider line
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
frontrowcentral.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Didn't even need Knightboat: The Crime Fighting Boat
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is not true.  You can get off the island three ways.  Bridge, boat, or helicopter.

A boat to Cuba would have been the smart way.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Allman Brothers Band - One Way Out - At Fillmore East 1971 (HQ)
Youtube yJ9twEldw_M
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: That is not true.  You can get off the island three ways.  Bridge, boat, or helicopter.

A boat to Cuba would have been the smart way.


What about swim, submarine, or tornado?
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I heard they did a house to the other house search.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's more than one way.  I've been to Key West.  Arrived by ship, left by plane.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ok pendants, we get it. There are more than one way off the islands. I think the point being made is their is really only one way for a get away car to go.

You guys must be real fun at cocktail parties.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's no easy way out.  There's no shortcut home.  Giving in can't be wrong.

Robert Tepper - No Easy Way Out (Official Video)
Youtube rOXaPE6gklI
 
