(NYPost)   Kenneth Copeland would like to thank you for the $7 million tax-free estate you bought him   (nypost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your pastor should not look evil. Just sayin'.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camel, meet eye of needle.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not my money. Fark him.

OK, the federal taxes he's not paying is sort of my money.

Still, fark you. You lying POS.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude is creepy af.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question.  Early this morning, I was watching porn.  I had left the TV on, but it was on mute.  As the porn progressed, I looked over at the TV and Joel Osteen was on stage, preaching to a bunch of old white people.  I went back to the porn, but didn't turn off the TV.  So, in a way, Joel was watching me the whole time.  Should I order pizza for dinner?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tax religious entities. That's all I have.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Serious question.  Early this morning, I was watching porn.  I had left the TV on, but it was on mute.  As the porn progressed, I looked over at the TV and Joel Osteen was on stage, preaching to a bunch of old white people.  I went back to the porn, but didn't turn off the TV.  So, in a way, Joel was watching me the whole time.  Should I order pizza for dinner?


Depends. When you reached climax, we're you looking at the porn or Joel?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I get ordained over the internet, can I claim my primary residence as a clergy residence and pay virtually no taxes too? This sounds like a great deal.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy is the best advertisement for Satanism. Just sayin'.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nquadroa: That dude is creepy af.


Great drummer, though.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hate to break it to you, but undervalueing land for a big tax break is a rich people things, not a religious one.

Around here (nj) the rich people throw some rotting logs at the end of a driveway with a for sell sign and get the farm tax.

The connected one's get their huge properties declared "preserved open space" and get an even better deal.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If fleecing your flock is wrong, I don't want to be right.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Kenneth Copeland is in hot water after an extensive investigation by the Houston Chronicle"

Someone make Mr.Copeland some lukewarm tea from that 'hot water.'

It's been a loooong time since newspapers were able to stop any corruption.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If God is real, he is farked
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nquadroa: That dude is creepy af.


Ken's response:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is a tax law that used to help small churches help the hungry/needy and not worry about taxes.

Now its turned into a tax shelter for the rich
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Serious question.  Early this morning, I was watching porn.  I had left the TV on, but it was on mute.  As the porn progressed, I looked over at the TV and Joel Osteen was on stage, preaching to a bunch of old white people.  I went back to the porn, but didn't turn off the TV.  So, in a way, Joel was watching me the whole time.  Should I order pizza for dinner?


I'm just gonna guess that you're single without kids, hey?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: foo monkey: Serious question.  Early this morning, I was watching porn.  I had left the TV on, but it was on mute.  As the porn progressed, I looked over at the TV and Joel Osteen was on stage, preaching to a bunch of old white people.  I went back to the porn, but didn't turn off the TV.  So, in a way, Joel was watching me the whole time.  Should I order pizza for dinner?

Depends. When you reached climax, we're you looking at the porn or Joel?


I was 100% focused on the porn, but I could still see the TV.  Chinese instead?
 
hervatski
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well that blows
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wookie Milson: nquadroa: That dude is creepy af.

Great drummer, though.


Pray the COVID Away (Kenneth Copeland Metal Version)
Youtube ONFA2slr_bc
I prefer him as lead singer
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How Jesus might handle exploitive, rich, jerks in the temple.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I cut the guy some slack, myself. You wouldn't believe the cost of the human skin suits he has made to cover his reptilian hide.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Judgement on COVID-19 goes HEAVY METAL [Kenneth Copeland Remix] [I Demand]
Youtube 0JPRvxTjfOk
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Serious question.  Early this morning, I was watching porn.  I had left the TV on, but it was on mute.  As the porn progressed, I looked over at the TV and Joel Osteen was on stage, preaching to a bunch of old white people.  I went back to the porn, but didn't turn off the TV.  So, in a way, Joel was watching me the whole time.  Should I order pizza for dinner?


Pizza and/or pizza porn is a dream of any farker, and the idea of Joel Osteen taking over for Ceiling Cat is kind of creepy... but he would most likely be in the ceiling stashing huge quantities of cash for a rainy day.
 
CCNP
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jmr61: It's not my money. Fark him.

OK, the federal taxes he's not paying is sort of my money.

Still, fark you. You lying POS.


There are no federal property taxes.
 
funzyr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't think of words that are strong enough to demonstrate what a sleaze bag he is.
 
pdieten
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Hey Nurse!: foo monkey: Serious question.  Early this morning, I was watching porn.  I had left the TV on, but it was on mute.  As the porn progressed, I looked over at the TV and Joel Osteen was on stage, preaching to a bunch of old white people.  I went back to the porn, but didn't turn off the TV.  So, in a way, Joel was watching me the whole time.  Should I order pizza for dinner?

Depends. When you reached climax, we're you looking at the porn or Joel?

I was 100% focused on the porn, but I could still see the TV.  Chinese instead?


Is your Chinese place open on Mondays? Mine isn't. I say go with pizza, and hope that Joel somehow saw you through the TV and was properly scandalized by it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nquadroa: That dude is creepy af.


If you were as gassy as he is, you might be too...

Best of Farting Meeting III
Youtube hicn7lUbrTg
 
Bread314
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Texas has no state property tax or income tax.  Local towns/counties can institute a property tax but sales tax is their second largest source of revenue ($59.9 billion in 2016 budget).  Like many of our red state friends, federal funds ($72.8 billion in 2016 budget) are its largest source of money.
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Serious question.  Early this morning, I was watching porn.  I had left the TV on, but it was on mute.  As the porn progressed, I looked over at the TV and Joel Osteen was on stage, preaching to a bunch of old white people.  I went back to the porn, but didn't turn off the TV.  So, in a way, Joel was watching me the whole time.  Should I order pizza for dinner?


I think you should buy a boat.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Serious question.  Early this morning, I was watching porn.  I had left the TV on, but it was on mute.  As the porn progressed, I looked over at the TV and Joel Osteen was on stage, preaching to a bunch of old white people.  I went back to the porn, but didn't turn off the TV.  So, in a way, Joel was watching me the whole time.  Should I order pizza for dinner?


sausage sandwiches
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Election Meme Rewind - HEY HEY, HA HA, HO HO ft. Kenneth Copeland, Paula White-Cain, and various acc
Youtube SJGXLoYtzok
 
culebra
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Copeland's ministries center around his belief that God wants everyone to be "financially successful."

Just him first.
And him more than you.
OK fine, only him!
 
germ78
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Tax the churches; tax the businesses owned by the churches."
-Frank Zappa
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I remember stumbling across Copeland for the first time while channel surfing late at night (tripping on acid) many years ago.

He looked like the devil incarnate and I was both terrified and fascinated...ended up watching his show for like 45 minutes in stunned awe. The image of his face was burned into my brain forever and I considered it one of the weirdest things I'd ever seen while tripping.

Months later I stumbled across him on TV again and was surprised to see he looked just as evil and demonic, even though I was completely sober!
 
Flarn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Every time I look at him I just see the unholy preacher from Poltergeist II.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's 85, what does he need a billion dollars for? shiat should be all given to charity and that house is ugly as fark. No way you think anything you say is real if you amass that scamming people.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My dad is about that same age.  It would take him 2 hours to walk from one end of that house to the other.

I can see churches that go out and actually help people by feeding them or getting them housing or whatever be tax free.  Actual charitable churches.

But charitable churches don't end up with hundreds of millions of assets.

/looking at you Creflo Dollar
//Went by his "church" at noon on a Sunday and they already had all of the entrances gated off.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The founder of the self-titled Christian organization Kenneth Copeland Ministries, the thrice-married pastor previously stated that when people drive by his house, "they will know there is a God,"

No. What it tells me is that god is dead and Satan rules the earth.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: My dad is about that same age.  It would take him 2 hours to walk from one end of that house to the other.

I can see churches that go out and actually help people by feeding them or getting them housing or whatever be tax free.  Actual charitable churches.

But charitable churches don't end up with hundreds of millions of assets.

/looking at you Creflo Dollar
//Went by his "church" at noon on a Sunday and they already had all of the entrances gated off.


Aren't you a Trumper?
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Your pastor should not look evil. Just sayin'.


Not just look evil. The guy is the creepiest man I have ever met. He does oozes slime and bad vibes.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"You make a mockery of the law itself."

Meh. Par for the course here in 'Murica. If you've rich, you can mock the law with impunity. Threaten your local & state governments, buy your Congresspeople, heck, even pick your own President! And should anyone whine about how you're breaking the law? Pshaw. Buy off whomever you have to, deal with the rest, and you'll never see a day behind bars even as you pretend to contrition & pay the fines.

We're 'Murica - the rich pay fines, the poor do time, and the politicians decry both as they pocket from one & plank on the other.
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd say we could just eat him but I don't wanna.  Maybe we cook him and "accidentally" leave him roasting too long, then throw our hands up in despair for having burnt the roast and order takeout.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't see how televangelists are respected as they do not follow the bible.

Matthew 6

5And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward.
6But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Your country is farked ip
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: I don't see how televangelists are respected as they do not follow the bible.

Matthew 6

5And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward.
6But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.


I mean, literally all pastors pray in public. Jesus supposedly said that immediately before praying in public. The application has always been a bit narrower than most of us would like - it goes to intent and all that other subjective gooshy stuff.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Your country is farked ip


Our country is circling th toilet. Unfortunately, we're going to damage much of the rest of the world while we're at it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The5thElement: So if I get ordained over the internet, can I claim my primary residence as a clergy residence and pay virtually no taxes too? This sounds like a great deal.


Honestly, why doesn't everyone do that? What would the tipping point be, when fifty million houses are off the tax rolls?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Taxing churches is a terrible idea because it turns them into revenue generators for the state.  It wouldn't stop sleaze bags like Copeland from exploiting people, but in fact would insensitive the state to make sure they pull in as much money as they can.  Governments would prioritize rich megachurches over small poor ones.  States would fight over the religious headquarters like they do with big businesses.  It would be a first amendment nightmare.
 
